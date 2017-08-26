Can You Beat Inflation With Oil?

Oil stocks currently provide investors with such an opportunity; instantly beating inflation and likely beating it for many years to come.

Stocks beat almost all investment types, plus they have the benefit of instantly beating inflation with the opportunity to beat it going forward.

By working with Wall Street, investors are hit with multiple layers of fees, and performance is below market levels, regardless of investment type.

Retirement should not be about chasing yield, but it shouldn't be about plowing money into annuities and bonds for the sake of safety.

You've been told that if you want to prepare for retirement, you should plan on using annuities and bonds. Here's a recent example:

"Rather than chasing yield, or relying exclusively upon coupon interest and dividend payments for future income, many market participants could better prepare themselves for retirement by developing prudent withdrawal plans funded by accumulated savings. Withdrawal planning can take sources of guaranteed income into account such as pensions, annuities, bond holdings, and expected Social Security benefits, and it can also allow for maintenance of reasonable allocations to a diversified basket of growth assets."

But are you chasing yield or are you simply ignoring the siren song of Wall Street, which soaks you with fees?

"If you’re an average worker, much of your retirement saving is either in a corporate retirement plan or a government pension plan. You’re paying the plan managers a fee. They’re paying investment consultants a fee. The consultants are recommending funds that also charge a fee. Each of these fees directly or indirectly comes out of your savings."

Of course, you can reduce fees by investing directly without the "help" of Wall Street. But, if you invested directly, are you more likely to win?

Yes. First, take a look at the drag that Wall Street slaps on workers:

"...investment consultants aren’t promoting funds that perform well. On average, their choices tended to return about 1.12 percentage points less than the ones they didn’t recommend. Part of that difference reflects the consultants’ fees, but even before fees are subtracted, the recommended funds do significantly worse than others."

Not only are you getting killed with fees but also you're getting dumb advice. That's a double whammy of pain.

Second, while I do think that some investors benefit from annuities and bonds, if I want to go with the long-term data, stocks win:

But what about inflation?

Well, the long-term average is just over 3%, and it's been quite a bit lower from the Dot Com Crash to the Financial Meltdown and beyond:

So immediately, at least on the surface, we have stocks returning over 6% over the long run and inflation running right around 3%. Stocks win.

This isn't perfect - things can get bumpy when stocks go down and inflation goes up. Stock performance isn't smooth. Inflation can go wild and crazy. Yet, over the long term, it's pretty obvious that stocks can treat investors well.

Let's get specific and look into one potential way to beat Wall Street and also beat the inflation monster.

What About Oil?

If you want to beat inflation, then you need to be able to grow faster than inflation. To be very clear, it's pretty fair to say that you instantly beat inflation right now with BP (NYSE:BP) with a 7% yield or Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) with a 6.7% yield. But I think it's better to think beyond the immediate yield and instead look at current dividend and dividend growth.

So, what about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)? In terms of instantly beating inflation and providing ongoing inflation protection, these are better examples to consider. That's because both CVX and XOM have excellent and somewhat steady dividend growth over the long term, current oil industry issues notwithstanding.

Let's take a peek at XOM's dividend growth:

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

I do understand that growth has recently slowed down, as I recently explained. In that article, I also wrote this:

"That's not pretty but I accept that big oil is cyclical and in this environment I'll simply hold and accept smaller increases. The larger increases and capital returns will come back, but why push it now? I prefer a conservative approach."

The conservative mindset is right for many of us. Steady as she goes.

With XOM, we have a long-term dividend growth rate of over 7%. I know things are slower now, but if you have a long-term view, then you can feel pretty good for two reasons.

First, XOM's current yield is over 4%.

Second, XOM's historical, long-term dividend growth rate is over 7%, as we just reviewed together.

Here's why this is rational and properly conservative:

Exxon's current dividend of 4% is > 3% inflation; therefore, you "instantly" beat inflation with XOM. Its historical dividend growth rate of 7% is > 3% inflation; therefore, you have some level of insurance or at least confidence you will beat inflation by owning XOM.

And in case you're wondering, CVX is pulling around 4% current yield and also sports a similar 7%+ dividend growth rate in the long run.

If you wanted an Oil Portfolio that instantly beats and then into the future, you could pretty easily go 50/50 with XOM or CVX.

Or, if you wanted to spice up current yield, you could go 25/25/25/25 with XOM, CVX, RDS.B and BP for example. We could play this game all day long to dial in what you needed, at least with oil.

Conclusion

It's true that some investors can benefit from a healthy dose of annuities and bonds. However, you can almost certainly do better by holding stocks. At a minimum, don't leave them out. In the long run, you can reduce your investment drag if you invest in stocks yourself and you intelligently select dividend growing stocks. Oil stocks provide you with inflation-beating results, and dividend growth investors should consider the opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, CVX, RDS.B, BP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.