Hello, Anadarko!

Much to my surprise, the EIA (Energy Information Administration), in its monthly Drilling Productivity Report, announced some major data-related changes that caught my eye. You see, while their report has been impressive in the past because of their ability to break out oil production information on a basin-by-basin basis, they have historically represented far less than some of the domestic onshore production. Now, in an effort to improve oil market transparency, they have made some adjustments that should be useful to oil bears and bulls alike. In what follows, I will dig into these changes and show their full impact on the oil market moving forward.

A look at Anadarko

No, I’m not talking about the company. Rather, my emphasis is on the basin. For some time now, the Anadarko Basin has been a material contributor to the US energy production picture, but for most of that time, data surrounding it has been opaque. Thankfully, though, the organization is trying its best to bring the most complete picture of the US energy industry into public view and had succeeded for the most part. Of all US production, including offshore, the EIA provided, before this month’s report, monthly figures on onshore output that accounts for around 60.4% of total oil production. Now, however, this is improving.

*Taken from the EIA

As you can see in the image above, the Anadarko Basin is located in Oklahoma, placing it in close proximity to Haynesville, the Eagle Ford, and especially the Permian Basin, which is known as the most prolific oil region in the US. In all, production from Anadarko is expected to total around 459 thousand barrels per day just in the form of liquids. This will grow the amount of oil the EIA covers in its drilling report from 5.69 million barrels per day to nearly 6.15 million barrels per day.

What kind of trend can we expect to see?

Truth be told, it’s impossible to know for sure what kind of production any oil-producing region is capable of, only because there are some assumptions that need to go in the mix. That said, I’m going to take a crack at it. In my analysis, I’m going to rely on a few things. For starters, I’m going to make the assumption that the rig count at Anadarko remains unchanged from the EIA’s estimate of 129 units in operation. If this were a couple of months ago, I might have raised the rig count since it has seen a nice move higher in activity, but I believe we are at, if prices for oil stay unchanged, a stage where most, if not all, of the rig increases are over.

*Created by Author

The second assumption relates to the month-to-month rig productivity improvement rate of the Anadarko. You see, oil-producing regions see rig improvement rates over time, driven by a number of factors (mostly better technology and greater operating efficiencies). In the graph above, you can see that the Anadarko has proven to be no exception here over time. Interestingly enough, though, the monthly improvement rates coming from the region have worsened over time, and for a few of the past several months, the improvement rate has been negative. To be safe, and given that the EIA does project September’s improvement rate will be a modest positive of 0.54%, I am going to assume that the rate moving forward will be 0%.

*Created by Author

The final assumption relates to the monthly decline rates of the region. As you can see in the graph above, this too has also fluctuated but has mostly been higher over the past couple of years. This makes sense when you consider that companies in this space likely took as much oil as they could, as quickly as they could, from their greatest potential wells. In theory, I believe that as the market continues to rebalance, this metric will become worse for the oil bulls like myself and the graph shows a modest decrease in recent months. Even so, the current rate is quite close to 8% so I’m going to utilize a three-pronged approach: a conservative one where the rate is 7.5%, a moderate one where it is 8%, and a liberal one where it is 8.5%.

*Created by Author

Accounting for these various assumptions, I was able to create the table above. In it, you can see that, over the course of this year, oil production from Anadarko, like in other areas such as the Permian, has risen. In fact, if everything continues according to my own math and assumptions, then production in Anadarko should range between 483,743 and 496,760 barrels per day by the end of this year. In the table below, you can see that this represents a year-over-year increase of between 86,791 barrels per day and 99,808 barrels per day. Also in that table, you can see that the average production for the year, compared to average production for 2016, isn’t anywhere near as bad, with output climbing between 24,750 barrels per day and 26,961 barrels per day year over year. What this disparity between average and December-to-December changes means is that, if nothing else changes, output for next year is likely to be quite a bit higher than this year.

*Created by Author

Another change

In addition to the Anadarko data, the EIA stated that they are making one more change to its monthly report. Previously, they had reported the Marcellus and Utica regions as being distinct. This makes sense to a degree, but the fact of the matter is that they pretty much overlap geographically and both are small in terms of oil output. To keep the number of regions unchanged at 7, they have decided to consolidate both the Marcellus and Utica into one that is now called Appalachia. This is a logical move in my opinion.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me that the moves being made by the EIA are wise. I like more data over less and what they provide is incredibly insightful. While the Anadarko may not seem large compared to some producing-regions like the Permian, the effects of changes there can have a material impact on the US and global oil market. For now, while the impact on an average basis for the year is not that large, the picture on this front is more bearish than bullish and investors who follow oil markets closely should continue to watch this new region (as well as the others) on a regular basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.