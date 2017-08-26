Genworth Merger Update: Merger On Track

There are several updates since our February report. Genworth (NYSE:GNW) holders approved the sale of the company to China Oceanwide (OTC:HHRBF) (CO) for $5.43 per share. Although, we advised that the company was worth more and GNW had "sandbagged" the value of the company in the proxy statement, mostly passive institutional investors approved the sale, with 30% of holders abstaining. This could lead to the 262-claim problem we outlined in our first report on November 21. GNW massively exceeded its own 2017 earnings estimate, in the proxy statement, of 66 cents per share by posting diluted earnings of 71 cents per share in the first two quarters. At this point, our sum-of-the-parts value is $9.63. The biggest concern is that management does not anticipate and properly hedge a possible deal failure. GNW can still easily achieve the payment of maturities and the purchase of GLAIC from GLIC without the completion of the merger (as outlined later). We predict a slight cash build at the holding company throughout the end of 2017, as tax transfer payments are collected and the international subsidiaries remit a further $75 million in dividends along with the possibility of the first dividends from U.S. MI. The milestones reached and remaining milestones for deal completion are listed below:

Shareholder approval (COMPLETED)

Unstacking approved (altering subsidiary structure to receive regular dividends from GLAIC) (COMPLETED)

State approvals (led by Delaware)

International approvals

CFIUS approval

At this point, we have had positive comments from New York and Delaware regulators.

Options for GNW if the CO buyout is not achieved

If the deal with CO were to fall through, GNW has several options to fund the unstacking, if desired. We estimate that to maintain a $600 million cash cushion at the holding company (through 2018) and contribute the $700 million for the unstacking, Genworth Holdings will need to raise approximately $1.2 billion: its bonds are trading at slightly above or below par. The tables below outline projected expenses and available strategies:

The following table uses a base of $1.35 earnings per share and the current book value of $19.88 per share in order to demonstrate the effect on EPS and book value per strategy:

Conclusion

The completion or failure of the merger will not lead to a binary outcome and Genworth will deploy one of the available strategies listed above. The most beneficial and planned strategy is to sell a portion of the U.S. mortgage insurance company (USMI). This also fits in with Genworth’s historical strategy of owning a majority portion of a publicly-traded mortgage company. The sale of Canada may also create a tax burden. The assumption above also omits the possibility of special dividends from the mortgage subsidiaries, which have totaled over $500 million in the last few years. Management may determine to issue shares as well or may also determine to hold off on the unstacking, which would reduce capital needs significantly. In any event, we would expect GNW's management to begin loading up one or more of the available strategies as a hedge against the failure of the CO purchase. We believe that GNW should create the credit line for $500-1,000 million and continue to work on the equity sale of the U.S. MI.

*The variance in price target if there is a merger fail is based on the impact of each available strategy.

Note: We do not consider long-term care to have value or be a threat to GNW.

SEC Rule 206(4)-1 disclosure: This report is approved by the CCO of Broxton Capital. Individuals should consider the inherent risks before investing and this report should not be construed as advice tailored to an individual’s investment criteria or objectives. Important Disclosure: In the normal course of our communications or reports, we analyze, review and discuss current, past and possible future securities holdings. In the case of any security reviewed by us, it should not be assumed that recommendations made in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of any profitable security that is reviewed or discussed. On request we provide a list of all investment recommendations made by the firm over the last twelve months. Also from time-to-time we may also discuss and display, charts, graphs, formulas which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.