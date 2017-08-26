Costco's Rigid Business Model May Impede Competitiveness Within Grocery Retail Sector

I started covering the grocery retail sector this year, because I believe there is a very important trend happening, which is likely set to make this a very hard sector to invest in for the next few years at least, but perhaps for even longer than that. There are a number of factors that are combining to cause a perfect storm of sorts, putting pressure on grocery prices, pressuring already thin operating margins as a result. One of the more interesting companies in this regard is Costco (NASDAQ:COST), which is already committed to a business model meant to offer customers a model based on saving money, even though it is geared towards saving money for those who are already among the less price-conscious. It has been a model which worked relatively well in the past, but it remains to be seen how it will cope with all the changes that are taking place.

Costco continues to see growth in sales and in membership revenue. For the latest quarter, it announced that sales increased from $26.2 billion in the same quarter from a year ago to $28.2 billion. This is an increase of over 7% year on year, which is not at all bad compared with many of its peers that I covered recently. An increase of 4% in membership fees was also recorded, but it is less of a driver in total revenue growth, given that it was only $644 million in total. The interesting aspect of the much smaller increase in membership fee revenue is that it suggests there is a disparity between sales growth and member willingness to commit to Costco.

Another interesting aspect of the report is in regards to operating income. It is rather thin, with only $700 million, which is more or less equivalent to the membership fees. This in effect means that its operating revenue is only enough to more or less cover the costs of operation when subtracting the membership fees. What this says in regards to Costco's ability to respond to pricing competition is that it has nowhere to go in terms or further cutting prices. Unfortunately, cutting prices may be necessary if it is to continue to compete in this increasingly brutal sector.

Competition becoming more fierce

As I pointed out in a number of articles this year, in which I highlighted companies like Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), which is now being incorporated into Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), the level of competition, which has been getting gradually more brutal in the past few years, is just on the verge of intensifying. As I pointed out, we have German-based European grocery giant Lidl opening up stores in the US. Given that I have seen its ability to adapt to all the diverse European countries it operates in and successfully compete, I know that it will be successful in doing so in the US market as well. In addition to that, we have Amazon now looking to compete in this already crowded space through its Whole Foods acquisition. I personally do not believe that Amazon will have as big of an impact on the grocery retail industry as many automatically assumed, but it is an impact nevertheless. Its Whole Foods purchase is particularly concerning for Costco's own future prospects, because in terms of income demographics, it is competing for more or less the same customers.

One of the things that is in my view pushing the intensification of this competition is the fact that median household incomes have effectively stagnated since 1999.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As we can see, we are yet to surpass the 1999 peak in real median household income, meaning that at least half of all households today are worse off than they were in 1999, and have been worse off every year since 1999. At first sight, one would think this should in no way be of great concern to Costco, because after all the company is hardly competing for the half that is below the median in terms of income. The typical Costco shopper is said to be earning about $100,000/year. Problem is that the race to cater to the other half that has been suffering economically in the past two decades or so is in fact creating opportunities in terms of comparable price elsewhere, which requires no yearly membership fee, just perhaps a little bit of shopping around.

I may be slightly biased in this regard by my own recent shopping preferences, which may in many ways differ from those of most consumers, but I do feel that one can replace Costco in terms of price/quality with a number of other stores. It is something I did a few years back, and can't say I really miss Costco and its membership fees. In the past few years, the likes of Kroger and even Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) managed to introduce new affordable options for organic and natural products. This is in addition to already existing options such as Trader Joe's, or in my case the currently expanding Fresh Thyme chain. Items that used to draw me to Costco, such as feta cheese or olive oil, I was able to source from local ethnic stores at a comparable price, but of a higher quality, so aside from perhaps the added benefit of finding many of one's usual desired products in just one store, there was not a great deal of advantage for me to pay the membership fee in order to shop there. I do realize that I may not be the typical consumer when it comes to willingness to shop around and source one's grocery needs from multiple sources. Having said that, given that from my personal experience, one can source similar or better products at a similar or even better price, it seems the Costco business model based on membership exclusivity no longer has a secure future.

Costco's options very limited

As the grocery retail industry is becoming more and more competitive, most grocers have a variety of options available meant to help them get new customers through the door, in the hope that they can change their shopping patterns in a way that will make them regular customers. They can constantly put a number of items on sale, thus getting customers to come in and perhaps that can lead to them looking around and buying other things as well. They can offer unique products which can also get customers through the door. Most current grocers compete on price ever more fiercely. Costco cannot do any of these things because of its membership-based business model. A sale is not likely to get a new customer through the door by itself, because that potential customer still needs to purchase a membership in order to shop, which is not likely to happen just because Costco puts certain items on sale once in a while. Unique products are already a feature of Costco's business model, but one has to commit to getting a membership first before exploring them, meaning that those products are more likely to help keep existing customers than they are to bring in new ones.

One could argue that Costco's model is just fine and there is no need to worry about the competition. Recent quarterly data more or less supports that thesis, given that it did experience growth in sales and in membership fees. Fact is however that Costco does experience a 10% membership non-renewal rate, so in the absence of being able to constantly bring in new customers, which needs to constantly happen at a rate that is over 10% of the total existing customer base in order to continue to maintain growth, it is likely to suffer in the future. That of course can be achieved through a combination of gaining new customers in existing locations, as well as opening new stores in order to tap new customers.

One of the problems especially in places like the US is that Costco may have very few new potential customers left to potentially convert. Costco already has almost 89 million cardholders, most of which are in the US. Given that its typical customer tends to be someone earning about $100,000/year, the pool of potential customers left to convert into members is very small.

Source: Statista

Assuming that most cardholders belong to the income brackets that are $75,000/year and up, it seems that at this point most potential households already have a membership, given that Costco has 48.6 million households with a membership worldwide. I do not have an exact breakdown of the countries of origin, but based on the fact that about 70% of all its stores are in the US, it is reasonable to assume that about 70% or 34 million Costco member households are also in the US. Currently, the US has a total of 126 million households, meaning that 27% of all households in the US currently have a Costco membership. If we look at the graph, 38% of all households have an income above $75,000/year. Assuming that market penetration among the households that earn below that level will always remain relatively low, given Costco's business model, there is little room to grow membership. Penetration among the households that earn over $75,000/year will never be 100%.

While Costco's business model has not suffered from the increased competition in the grocery retail sector just yet, it seems to me quite obvious that its rigid business model, based on costumer membership loyalty, cannot provide for one crucial ability within the current environment of change and increased competition that is likely to make successful competition possible, and that thing is flexibility. One could argue that Costco does not need to change because it is already well-adapted for the challenges of the future in its present form. I personally do not believe that the best adaptation to a changing environment is the inability to change.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.