Weekly Fund Wrap: Only Game In Town

This week brought less news from the White House than usual, as the market focused on the commentary from the Jackson Hole gathering of Central Bankers. Janet Yellen's speech was less hawkish than expected, which supported the markets. The actions of the Fed, which some have called "the only game in town" for its uncanny ability to move asset prices, are being closely watched by market participants. Risk assets took further support from Gary Cohn's comments who said that he expected tax reforms to pass this year. President Trump earlier vowed to shut down the government if his border wall plan is not funded by Congress.

Markets

Despite the higher-than-usual volatility, the market finished the week on a strong note. On the week, all major assets except Oil were up, with the S&P 500 registering +0.7%.

Oil fell earlier in the week, as non-OPEC producers, particularly Libya and Nigeria, added supply, but rallied at the end of the week as hurricane Harvey made its way towards an area of heavy refining capacity in Texas.

The market, particularly the US dollar and Treasuries, has increasingly focused on the debt ceiling debate. The longer the issue remains unaddressed, the more likely we think the Fed is to delay its planned balance sheet reduction.

Macro

The week's macro data was good - the Richmond Fed's manufacturing index was steady in August while the employment index rose 7 pts. The Chicago Fed National Activity Index fell, although the three-month average indicates an economy growing exactly at trend.

Funds

The reference to the "only game in town" can just as well refer to the fund space as to the macro market drivers.

Closed-end-fund valuations have risen - discounts have compressed and Z-scores have drifted higher and nearing the +0.5 standard deviation mark for the average fund.

Fund yields, however, have remained on the low side and currently in the bottom third of the last 10 years.

This means that CEF investors have been squeezed on both sides - expensive valuations and low yields.

The sectors that remain attractive are ones that can support high yields with relatively low NAV volatility (providing support during inevitable sharp sell-offs) along with a strong fundamental story. The only sector that foots the bill is Multi-Sector funds. These funds are invested primarily in RMBS with a sprinkling of CMBS, High Yield and Emerging Market bonds.

Multi-Sector funds have the second-highest yield of all CEF sectors. They also sport a relatively low NAV volatility. Combining the two metrics gives us the Yield-To-Risk figure, which is one of our favorite indicators of sector or fund value.

Other sectors are less attractive. For example, the MLP sector has a high yield but enormous volatility and terrible recent price action. Limited Duration funds have a very low NAV volatility, but the sector yield is not nearly as attractive.

On the fundamental side, the US housing market is looking strong. The number of delinquent mortgages has been steadily decreasing since the end of the financial crisis.

And housing price indices have steadily increased since the trough.

The representative funds in the sector are the household names like the PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI). The recent market sell-off has pushed the discount of the fund to around -4%, which may be an interesting entry point for investors.

Mark Kiesel, the chief investment officer of PIMCO, expects housing prices to grow, which will further help the valuation of non-agency mortgage securities, saying "It's the sector we probably have the highest conviction on".

Good Luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor. Although information in this document has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness and accept no liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer’s particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.