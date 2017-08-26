Fashionably Contrarian

Here is an important reminder about the fine line between fashionable and contrarian.

If you were following along on Friday, you probably noticed that although nothing of any substance came out of Janet Yellen's comments at Jackson Hole, the dollar moved significantly.

Dollar (UUP) sentiment has turned so bearish that in the absence of an obvious catalyst, the default position for traders is to simply assume the worst.

And it's not hard to understand why. The looming debt ceiling debate (latest on that here) and the specter of a government shutdown underscore the gridlock in Washington and serve as a stark reminder of just how fraught the stateside political situation truly is.

The incoming data hasn't helped. Inflation is still tepid, and as you're no doubt aware, the disconnect between lackluster "hard" data and relatively ebullient "soft" data has become a defining feature of the U.S. economy.

In short: the only thing dollar bulls have to hang their hats on at this juncture is the possibility that Yellen delivers some manner of hawkish surprise. Of course hanging your hat on that suggests the bulls don't fully appreciate the extent to which Yellen is hamstrung by all of the things mentioned above. She can't very well lean decidedly hawkish now - not in the face of extreme uncertainty about the prospects for fiscal policy.

Meanwhile, the default position on the euro (FXE) is bullish. The situation in Europe is the exact opposite of what we're seeing in the U.S. The political situation is largely stable, although Italy is a stumbling block. The French elections came and went - the populist was defeated handily, a result that put to rest (for now anyway) fears of the bloc's imminent dissolution. The data is good, although inflation is still subdued. In short: the outlook is infinitely better than the outlook for the U.S. and positioning in the euro reflects that reality (left pane EUR, right pane agg. USD).

And so, with nothing discernibly hawkish in Yellen's Jackson Hole comments and no mention of an "FX overshoot" (i.e., no repeat of the concerns expressed about an excessively strong euro in the ECB minutes) from Draghi, the dollar fell to its lowest since January 2015 on Friday and the euro rallied to its highest level since the same month:

Here's the annotated day chart:

And the long-term chart for the dollar:

Finally, here's the 30,000 foot view for the euro:

What's key to understand about all of this is that no one is in a hurry. And further, this is a kind of Goldilocks scenario for emerging markets and the carry trade.

Persistent dollar weakness has been one of the key factors supporting EM assets this year, and as far as a rapidly strengthening euro is concerned, remember that Europe is still a NIRP economy. That is, they are starting normalization from below zero. So it's going to be a while before anyone who's concerned with yield starts favoring developed Europe over EM again.

Well, given all of that, it shouldn't surprise you that emerging market stocks (EEM) are now sitting at a 3-year high:

Emblematic of this are Chinese equities (NYSEARCA:FXI). Investors are shrugging off concerns about the extent to which Beijing will be able to simultaneously deleverage the financial system while supporting growth in the real economy. The SHCOMP had its best day in a year on Friday and now sits at its highest level since early 2016:

Here's the thing: what I have just described to you is the prevailing order. In other words, this is the consensus.

Almost by definition, consensus trades are crowded. And remember, this is far from what the consensus was heading into 2017. In late December, "long USD" was the trade to be in. And it was generally assumed that EM would face myriad headwinds even if the slow pace of DM policy normalization kept things stable.

That has completely reversed. Look at the S&P's (SPY) underperformance versus EM equities since the start of the year:

That's how quickly things can turn.

So if you are bearish the dollar and bullish EM, know that what seems like a "no-brainer" now was anything but just 8 months ago.

What's fashionable and what's contrarian can turn quickly. Just keep that in mind whichever side you happen to be on.

[All charts Heisenberg's unless otherwise noted]

