September Seasonality Is Positive For Gold And 30-Year Treasuries

Softs: Contango has increased in sugar futures, cocoa is chopping around during a seasonally strong period.

Metals: 12-month momentum is positive for copper and palladium, silver's best months have historically been January and February.

Grains: Wheat futures completely retraced the earlier rally, rice futures are the best performing ag commodity in 2017.

Financials: Both the 30-year bond and JPY/USD typically do well in late summer, the S&P has closely tracked its 5-year seasonal average this year.

Energies: The WTI futures curve has materially flattened out, Q4 seasonality is weak for natural gas and WTI.

This is my thirteenth weekly update that outlines seasonal trends and the term structure of futures contracts. All of the below data and graphs come from my Commodity Seasonality website. The website is completely free, and I use Seeking Alpha as my sole outlet for weekly recap articles. I break down the updates by asset class, so let's get started.

Energies

August is the last seasonally strong month of the year for heating oil (NYSEARCA:UHN).

Front month natural gas (UNG) futures are down 30% YTD and seasonality is weak for the rest of the year.

Here are the average monthly performance numbers for natural gas. Data is since 1997.

The WTI crude oil (USO) curve has significantly flattened out over the past few months. In fact, the commodity is close to being in backwardation. This happens when contracts further out in time are actually priced lower than contracts closer to expiration. Backwardation benefits traders with long exposure and contango detracts from returns. Most people are more familiar with the concept of contango in VIX futures, where VIX futures further out in time are typically priced higher than the front-month contract.

Here's a seasonal view of WTI crude. Similar to natural gas, Q4 has historically been the weakest period of the year.

Financials

Almost like clockwork, the S&P 500 (SPY) experienced a 2% correction in August.

S&P 12-month price momentum is hovering around ~12%.

August has historically been a positive month for the Japanese yen (FXY) relative to the US dollar.

Seasonality has proven to be a fairly effective template for 30-year bond futures (TLT) this year.

August has been the best month of the year for bonds over the past two decades.

Grains

Oats have dipped back into contango.

Rice futures are the best performing agricultural commodity of 2017.

Wheat (WEAT) futures have completely retraced the summer spike. Wheat's seasonal averages trend down over time because the commodity has historically exhibited a large amount of contango.

Metals

Copper's (JJC) rally has been impressive. 12-month momentum has been positive since right after the election, meaning long-term trend followers have been biased to the long side.

Gold (GLD), like JPY/USD and the 30-year Treasury bond, also tends to do well in August. Over the past two decades, financial market volatility has increased in the late summer months which has been a tailwind for risk-off assets like gold.

Palladium (PALL) has absolutely crushed other precious metals this year. The commodity has been in backwardation for weeks, which implies that supply is tight since traders are willing to pay a high price for palladium for delivery in the near term.

September has historically been the worst month of the year for platinum (PPLT).

Here's a look at silver (SLV) seasonality. The best months of the year (January and February) are behind us.

Soft Commodities

Contango has increased in sugar (SGG) futures. 12-month momentum is deeply negative.

September has historically been the worst month of the year for lumber futures.

Coffee (JO), like wheat, spends a large amount of time in contango.

Cocoa (NIB) has failed to catch a bid during a seasonally strong period of the year.

Conclusion

That wraps up coverage of individual contracts. I'll close with my most important charts.

First, let's look ahead to the the 20-year average monthly performance numbers for September. The best-performing contracts have historically been oats, gold, and the 30-year bond. The worst performers have been lumber, corn, and soybeans.

Here's a look at the current amount of contango or backwardation for each contract. I compare the contract with the highest open interest to the contract with the third-highest open interest to generate the below numbers. RBOB gasoline is in backwardation. The corn, sugar, and wheat futures markets are all in substantial contango over the next few months.

I hope you've found this article to be useful.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

