U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: 5 New Filings While Summer Slowdown In Full Effect

No US IPOs priced this week. Filing activity remained muted with one Chinese luxury e-commerce company, two micro-cap healthcare deals, and two tech-focused SPACs joining the pipeline, while another mico-cap biotech withdrew. With the "active pipeline" at just 32 IPOs, the mounting backlog of pre-IPO companies (including those in our PCW) continue to delay plans to go public.

This year, 92 IPOs have raised a combined $22.2 billion; 63% are trading above issue. YTD performance improved this past week as 2017 aftermarket returns turned positive to +1.3% and generated an average total return of +11.2% from the offer price. Performance is even stronger for the 30 IPOs that priced over the last 90 days, which are up an average of +16.3% from the IPO price, including +4.6% in aftermarket gains.

5 Filings During the Week of August 21, 2017 Issuer

Business Deal Size

($mm) Sector Lead Underwriter Draper Oakwood Technology

Acquisition $50 SPAC EarlyBirdCapital Blank check company formed by Draper Oakwood to acquire a venture-backed tech company Social Capital Hedosophia $500 SPAC Credit Suisse Blank check company formed to acquire private technology companies Secoo Holding $100 Consmr Disc Jefferies Omni-channel second-hand luxury goods retailer. Krystal Biotech $35 Health Care Ladenburg Thalmann Preclinical gene therapy biotech focused on dermatological diseases. Celcuity $15 Health Care Craig-Hallum Capital Developing live cell diagnostic tests for cancer patients.

US IPO Pipeline

Chinese e-commerce luxury retailer Secoo (SECO) filed to raise $100 million. Preclinical gene therapy developer Krysal Biotech (Pending:KRYS) filed to raise $35 million, followed by cancer diagnostics company Celcuity (CELC), which filed to raise $15 million. Blank check company Social Capital Hedosophia (IPOA.U) grabbed headlines when it filed to raise $500 million. Led by Chamath Palihapitiya, a former Facebook executive and founder of Social Capital, this SPAC highlights the burdens of a traditional IPO, and plans to provide a backdoor listing for one of Silicon Valley's many private tech unicorns. Blank check company Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition (DOTAU) plans to raise $50 million and has a similar objective of acquiring a venture-backed tech company. After multiple IPO attempts this year, biotech Accelerated Pharma (Pending:ACCP) withdrew its $8 million IPO.

Updated Filings

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ABS), the third-largest US grocer, reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter. Identical store sales were negative for the third consecutive quarter, casting doubt over any near-term IPO plans. Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP), an MLP spun out of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE: OAS), also updated its financials for the 1H17. Revenue grew +38% to $78 million due to new operating infrastructure that came online in the 2H16. After postponing its IPO in May, hydraulic fracker, Liberty Oilfield Services (Pending:BDFC) disclosed 1H17 financial results. Revenue skyrocketed over 400% to $599 million. Zai Lab (Pending:ZLAB) also updated its filing, indicating a likely September IPO.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up +24.5% year-to-date, ahead of the S&P 500, which is up +9.1%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Ferrari (OTC:RACE) and First Data (NYSE:FDC). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up +23.3% year-to-date, while the ACWX is up +17.5%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include ABN AMRO Group and Worldpay.