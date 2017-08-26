Is Geopolitical News Weighing More On Markets?

In today's edition of Market Week in Review, Consulting Director Todd LaFountaine interviewed Mark Eibel, director, client investment strategies, about the impact of recent U.S. geopolitical news on financial markets.

Equity markets taking stock of U.S. geopolitical headlines

Markets are starting to react a little differently to news from Washington, D.C., Eibel said, although not dramatically so. However, recent headlines have resulted in a little more downside movement-in contrast to markets continually going up. "While there's been no strong reaction, markets are at least starting to listen," Eibel remarked, noting that there's particular sensitivity to conversations around potential tax reform in the U.S. In addition, Eibel said, markets are more likely to hone in on geopolitical news this time of year, given that second quarter earnings season is mostly wrapped up and there's not a lot of other noteworthy financial news in late summer.

Economic policy symposium underway in U.S.

The focus shifted to the Jackson Hole, Wyoming, economic policy symposium, which began yesterday. Eibel does not expect any major news to come out of the three-day conference, which is being attended by central bankers, policymakers, academics and economists from across the globe. The symposium is not typically a venue for delivering major monetary or policy announcements, Eibel said, noting that former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke did sometimes treat it this way. Because of that, there's been some expectations that current central bank leaders will follow in his footsteps-but Eibel sees that as unlikely. "People should anticipate that the symposium is going back to what it was initially designed for: a great place to go in August, have a conference and swap white papers," he quipped.

Manufacturing flourishes across Europe

Transitioning to the latest batch of economic data, Eibel stated that the numbers from Europe continue to present a rosy outlook. Manufacturing thrived across the region in August, with the IHS Markit Flash Eurozone Purchasing Managers' Index rising to 55.8, bolstered in particular by Germany. This type of economic growth is very consistent with what Eibel and his team of strategists at Russell Investments have been expecting.

In the U.S., new numbers from the Commerce Department on durable goods orders were at first glance disappointing, Eibel said, as orders fell by 6.8% in July. However, a lot of this can be attributed to aircraft volatility. "Aircraft are big purchase items, and depending on whether or not you buy a couple more planes than the month before, the month-over-month numbers can shift dramatically," he said. Eibel stressed that, overall, underlying economic data continues to point toward economic expansion in both the U.S. and Europe.

Disclosures

Opinions expressed by readers don't necessarily represent Russell's views.

Links to external web sites may contain information concerning investments other than those offered by Russell Investments, its affiliates or subsidiaries. Neither Russell Investments nor its affiliates are responsible for investment decisions with respect to such investments or for the accuracy or completeness of information about such investments. Descriptions of, references to, or links to products or publications within any linked web site does not imply endorsement of that product or publication by Russell Investments. Any opinions or recommendations expressed are solely those of the independent providers and are not the opinions or recommendations of Russell Investments, which is not responsible for any inaccuracies or errors.

Investing in capital markets involves risk, principal loss is possible. There is no guarantee the stated outcomes in the presentation will be met.

This is a publication of Russell Investments. Nothing in this publication is intended to constitute legal, tax, securities, or investment advice, nor an opinion regarding the appropriateness of any investment, nor a solicitation of any type. The contents in this publication are intended for general information purposes only and should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax, and investment advice from a licensed professional concerning your own situation and any specific investment questions you may have.

Russell Investments' ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners and Russell Investments' management.

Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the "FTSE RUSSELL" brand.

CORP-10458

© Russell Investments 1995-2017. All rights reserved.