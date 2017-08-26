Mid-Con Energy Partners: My Trigger Finger Is Getting Itchy

This price is certainly below what I had hoped to buy it at, but the risk appears to have increased some as well.

Leading up to earnings, I wrote an article on Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) detailing that I was getting closer to pulling the trigger on buying some of the firm’s shares but that the stock of the business was still a bit high compared to what I desired. Since publication, shares have tanked quite a bit and the prospect of buying in has popped up into my head again. In what follows, I will revisit my thesis regarding the firm and give my thoughts on whether I intend to buy in now or if my thoughts have changed.

A look at recent developments

Given how much time has passed, I must state that my goal here is not to look too much into what happened in Mid-Con’s second quarter beyond what is necessary. For a more detailed analysis of all that happened, I recommend you check out a good article by Elephant Analytics, a Seeking Alpha contributor. In it, he detailed the immediate drop in share price seen by Mid-Con and concluded by saying he still believes there’s attractive upside potential (though he did say that risks remain).

There seems to be three things that are responsible for Mid-Con’s decline, which, through the time of this writing, has resulted in shares falling from the $1.31 apiece that they were trading for at the time I wrote my last piece, to $0.95 apiece today. That’s a drop of about 27.5% and is far lower than the $1 to $1.15 range I thought about kicking the tires at. The first of these was that due to weather-related factors, production suffered, falling 12.7% year over year. As a result of this decrease, management lowered guidance such that the mid-point calls for 1.3505 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent) in production for 2017, a drop of 1.3% compared to prior expectations.

The second issue relates to costs. Lease operating expenses, at the mid-point, were expected to average $15.50 per boe this year. However, changes during the quarter made it such that this number has now been revised higher to $16 per boe. Though this doesn’t sound like much, the disparity for a company with a market capitalization of $28.59 million should be to the tune of $0.68 million in added costs for the year. It’s uncertain whether this will follow into 2018 or if further revisions in costs should be anticipated.

Finally, we have a concern regarding Mid-Con’s revolving credit facility. The great thing about Mid-Con is that besides its credit facility, it has no other debt on its books. However, what debt it does have leaves very little in the way of wiggle room should times get tough. Right now, spare borrowing capacity under its $140 million credit facility stands at only $19 million, meaning that it’s not unreasonable to expect a scenario where lenders slash the facility enough that it leads to the firm coming short on cash like it did for part of last year until its “August Miracle” (my phrase for its preferred equity strategy that it pulled off).

In its press release, management stated that it’s possible they could trip their covenants later this year and they would, as a result (if it happened), have to talk with their lenders. This creates a certain level of risk that matters could turn ugly, an effect that was magnified by the fact that they said bringing on additional preferred equity investors is a no-go regarding reducing debt (though the language of the statement makes me think that transactions that might increase their production could happen).

What does the picture look like today?

Keeping all of this in mind and also keeping in mind recent changes to guidance provided by management, I decided that it would be wise to provide some cash flow projections for Mid-Con moving forward. By relying on the mid-point of guidance and making various assumptions (like debt remaining flat, production staying flat in perpetuity as capex remains low, and oil prices averaging $47.74 per barrel while natural gas averages $2.937 per Mcf), I was able to create the table below.

*Created by Author

In the table, you can see that even net of paying their $2 million in preferred distributions this year and beyond, the cash flow potential of Mid-Con is pretty nice. Based on my estimates, the company should generate excess cash flow, under existing circumstances, of $6.23 million both this year and next. Due to hedging effects, this should rise modestly to $6.58 million in 2019. Though this is a small chunk of change compared to many firms, it implies that shares are trading for 4.57 times this year’s and next year’s excess cash and are trading at 4.32 times 2019’s excess cash.

Interestingly, this is higher than the 4.06 times excess cash flow the company was trading at prior to their share price decline (driven by higher energy prices at the time), but I like the business far more. This is due not to the multiple shares are going for today. Rather, it’s due to where I think it might be in the future. You see, I believe that the long-term price for oil is at least $60 per barrel once the market achieves a greater degree of balance (I could even fathom $70 oil without too much of a problem). At $60 oil and $3 per Mcf for natural gas, Mid-Con’s cash flow would be, without factoring in hedges, $20.84 million given current production.

When you compare this with today’s share price, that implies a multiple on the business of about 1.36. Realistically, a healthy Mid-Con, in a normalized environment, should trade for at least 5 times excess cash flow and could probably go for 10 times excess cash flow. This implies a value of between $104.20 million and $208.40 million for the firm for upside potential on shares today of between 264.5% and 628.9%. That’s certainly in the ballpark for what I’m looking for and is better than the prior upside, under similar conditions, of 164.3% to 428.2%.

Takeaway

Truth be told, I’m not 100% sure that I intend to buy shares of Mid-Con at the moment. My trigger finger’s getting itchy because I believe the upside potential here is very attractive, but the covenant issue is disconcerting. Given its lack of other debt, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to get somebody to come in as a second lien holder if need be, but it would have to be at a pretty high interest rate with a small chunk of exposure (think $50 million or less) or it would need to be somebody to replace the credit facility lender entirely at a lower rate. Either way, there is risk here as well as opportunities.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that I’m not going to buy. I plan to take a week or so (maybe less, maybe a bit more) to kick around the covenant concern and to figure out exactly how risky that picture is. Assuming I feel comfortable with the situation, it’s very probable that I would come in, but it would likely be done with cash that’s currently tied up in shares of Whiting Petroleum (WLL). I like Whiting as well, but given the numbers I’m seeing with Mid-Con, I have to wonder if I like Mid-Con more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own WLL today, but may sell some or all of it for MCEP.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.