Energy XXI: Bull Or Bear?

Here I try to present both sides of the issue, focusing on Energy XXI, and ask for any further insight readers would care to share.

Energy XXI (OTC:EXXI) is an oil producer off the gulf shelf which has declined significantly in price since the beginning of the year. I wrote about it in the article, “The King is Dead: Long Live the King”. My argument in that article was shown wrong when an independent third party produced reserve report contained less PV10 value than I had forecasted from prior bankruptcy generated data. I decided to sell a large chunk of the shares, but also kept some (approximately a 1.5% position at time of writing).

My reason for keeping some was that EXXI had effectively become an option on the price of oil, only one with no expiration date (EXXI has almost no debt), and an experienced executive deciding when that option should be cashed in (EXXI is for sale). Since then, the price of oil ‘WTI’ declined and EXXI with it. No surprise there. Since late June, however, WTI has been rebounding but EXXI has not.

Is this a disparity that will one day revert, or is there something new and permanently more negative in EXXI and other offshore producers?

Bear:

The reserve report has not changed, so it is not that. However an earnings report was recently released. While the press release for that earnings tried to keep an optimistic tone, there was little in the 10K to celebrate. Overall production declined, because they have not been drilling enough new wells to replace existing normal production attrition. One of the two new wells they did drill had to be stopped. Earnings were negative; they are reducing headcount; they cut back on a capex already inadequate to maintain production; etc.

As the CEO puts it,

“For the remainder of 2017, we intend to focus on operating safely, efficiently and effectively to deliver predictable and repeatable results. We will accomplish this through enhancing our base production and undertaking low-cost, low-risk projects. We will continue to drive down costs in areas we can control and right size our organization to better align with our future needs. We will opportunistically add hedges to minimize downside risk exposure and maximize cash flow generation from our production, as demonstrated with our expanded hedging program for a portion of our 2018 volumes. We continue to work on our long-term strategic plan, and are evaluating a variety of alternatives with our financial advisors.”

Translation: the company is doing just enough to keep the doors open while hanging a "for sale" sign in the window. I suspect the only reason they are drilling an occasional new well is to prove there is still oil down there, and as a negotiation position to emphasize they still have other alternatives to potential buyers. So, what really matters here is: what are they likely to sell for and are they destroying value in the meantime?

Bull:

Dealing with the latter question first, I would say based on the last earning report they probably are not destroying value. Earnings were a negative $24 million, and shareholder equity declined by a similar $21 million. However, that is due to $48 million in non-cash accounting entries hitting the earnings statement and flushing through the balance sheet: depreciation, depletion, amortization, and ARO. These are still costs, but they are not cash costs, and they are going to happen no matter what you do with operations. In fact, cash actually increased by $20 million during the quarter and none of that came from adding debt or issuing shares. Operations are generating positive cash flow and covering normal cash costs (maintenance, capex, interest, etc.). In fact, many of their actions (layoffs, reduced capex, etc.) appear to be to retain as much value as possible prior to a sale.

So, what might Energy XXI sell for? To help with that question I came up with the chart below. It is based on the April reserve report mentioned earlier and Friday’s closing price (EXXI $17.07, WTI $48.82).

Source: PV 10 reserve report and author’s estimates

I contend that the most likely price EXXI would sell for is something close to $24.72, the stock price implied by the 2P PV10 on the last reserve report (2P is proved and probable reserves, PV10 is the net cash flows expected discounted by at a 10% annual rate). I also contend we have an executive with over 34 years of upstream oil and gas experience in North America deciding when to sell. And that Big Oil is now returning to the Gulf following a post Deepwater Horizon disaster retrenchment. But, I’ll give the bear argument the last word.

Bear:

The counter argument is that no one has really wanted US offshore production since the Deepwater Horizon disaster and Hurricane Katrina. The risk and regulation have just become too high for public companies, especially with North American fracking and oil sands being an available alternative. Also, oil prices are too low for much of anyone to be interested in offshore production because the lifting and plugging costs are too high. Stone Energy (SGY), W&T Offshore (WTI), & Energy XXI (OTC:EXXI) have all tanked because they are all for sale and no one wants them.

Thus, the only people who would buy Energy XXI would be private equity and privately-owned companies, and at a very cheap price. The sellers are eager to sell now, but there are few buyers who are willing to buy currently, so the price paid is going to be based off proved production (1P) and actual cash flows.

In the current environment, probable reserves have close to no value, and possible reserves none at all. For EXXI, the likely price (see chart above) is therefore the Current Proved (1P), more like $4 than $24. Since both proved production and cash flows have been significantly suppressed at Energy XXI for a couple years due to the bankruptcy and it being for sale, its value is severely limited. Those proved production and cash flows are likely to be even lower next quarter due to scheduled maintenance shutdowns, and EXXI only drilling two wells, one of which they were forced to pull the plug on.

To top it off, EXXI just cut 18% of an already lean workforce, which leads one to worry if too little maintenance will actually produce a time decaying asset. When you cut like that your assets can break down and stop working for you. If you get rid of preventative maintenance and go into "crash maintenance" mode, you save a little money initially, but it can cost you tons more down the road, far more than keeping a proper maintenance and safety programs in operation. To top it all off, oil price remains in an intermediate downward slide:

So, trying to sell Energy XXI is like trying to sell a car with four flat tires, and an engine that doesn’t run so well.

What do you think?:

Did I fairly present both sides? Is the disparity between US oil prices, and the price of EXXI since late June appropriate, or an opportunity? I welcome feedback from readers on both sides, especially feedback that contains information to back it up.



