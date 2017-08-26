Parachute Deploys For United Longs

We close by considering the course from here for hedged UAL longs.

Since then, UAL is down 17.3%. We show how our hedge ameliorated the drawdown.

UAL was one of our top names in December. It was up 19.65% by June. In June our system wasn't so bullish on it, and we presented a hedge here.

From Top Name To "Time To Land"

United Continental (UAL) was the top-ranked security in our Portfolio Armor system in early December, as we mentioned at the time. Over the next 6 months it was up nearly 20%, but we were considerably less bullish on it by the end of June, and posted a hedge for longs to consider. Since then, the stock is down more than 17%. We show how the hedge softened the blow for United longs, and discuss what comes next.

Flashback To Last Fall: Buffett Buys Airlines

Coincidentally, United climbed in our system's ranking a few weeks after the news broke that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) had purchased airline shares. What reminded us about that - and our June post on United - were a couple of tweets by the pseudonymous stock trader "StockCats" on Twitter last week, noting CNBC's praise of Buffett's airline buys in June...

...Followed by the sector's swoon since.

Unlike Buffett's approach, the Portfolio Armor/BulletProof Investing approach is to hold securities for 6 months (or until their hedges expire, if that happens first). In early December, we posted our top 5 names, one of which was United.

Here's how they performed over the next 6 months.

As you can see, United was up 19.65%. We pointed this out in a follow up article at the end of June (United: Time To Land?), in which we noted that our system was much less bullish on the stock then, estimating a potential return over the next 6 months of 3.35%.

Our June 28th United Hedge

We used that 3.35% potential return estimate as the cap on this optimal, or least-expensive collar to hedge United against a greater-than-9% decline over the next several months.

As you can see above, this hedge had a negative cost, meaning you would have collected $1,050, or 1.37% of position value, had you placed both trades at the worst end of their respective spread.

Since then, the stock is down 17.3%.





Let's update how that hedge has reacted to United's drop and then consider where we go from here.

How The June 28th Hedge Responded To UAL's Drop

Here's an updated quote on the put leg as of Tuesday's close:

And here is an updated quote on the call leg:

How That Hedge Ameliorated United's Drop

UAL closed at $76.70 on June 28th. A shareholder who owned 1,000 shares of it and hedged with the collar above then had $76,700 in UAL shares plus $3,950 in puts, and if they wanted to buy-to-close their short call leg, they would have needed to pay $5,000 to do that. So, their net position value on June 28th was ($76,700 + $3,950) - $5,000 = $75,650.

UAL closed at $63.36 on August 25th, down about 17.3% from its closing price on June 28th. The investor's shares were worth $63,360 as of 8/25, their put options were worth $8,275, and if they wanted to close out the short call leg of their collar, it would have cost them $420, using the midpoint of the spread, in both cases. So: ($63,360 + $8,275) - $420 = $71,215. $71,215 represents a 5.9% drop from $75,650.

More Protection Than Promised

So, although UAL had dropped by about 17.3% at the time of the calculations above, and the investor's hedge was designed to limit them to a loss of no more than 9%, they were actually down 5.9% on their combined net hedge plus underlying stock position by this point. This exemplifies the impact of time value on a hedge designed to protect based on its intrinsic value alone.

Conclusion: What To Do From Here

United's potential return estimate in June was too low for it to have been considered in any of our portfolios. Now, it fails our 2 screens to avoid bad investments, so our system doesn't even estimate a potential return for it. If, however, you are bullish on United, and hedged with the collar above, you may want to consider buying-to-close the call leg of the collar, while holding on to the put leg. That way, your downside risk will still be strictly limited, but you will have removed your upside cap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.