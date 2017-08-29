Covestro Has A Luxury Problem: Are Special Dividends Around The Corner?

This article was first published at European Small-Cap Ideas, a Premium service by The Investment Doctor.

Introduction

Covestro (OTCPK:COVTY) (OTCPK:CVXTY) (OTCPK:CVVTF) is one of the world’s largest polymer companies and used to be a subdivision of chemicals giant Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY). Bayer decided to spin off Covestro from its own activities in 2016, but the company still is the largest shareholder of Covestro with a current stake of 82.75 million shares representing a 41% stake.

Source: finanzen.net

Covestro is a German company and given this, I would strongly recommend that you trade Covestro through the facilities of the German exchanges, as the liquidity is much higher there than it is anywhere else. The company’s ticker symbol is 1COV, and the average daily volume is 424,000 shares. The current share price is 68.65 EUR, giving it a market capitalization of 13.88B based on 202.5M shares outstanding.

Strong free cash flows are causing the net debt to evaporate

In the first half of this year, Covestro generated a revenue of 7.08B EUR, which is almost 20% higher compared with the corresponding period last year despite reporting a slightly lower revenue in Q2 compared with Q1. The gross profit increased by almost 50% to 2.34B EUR (for a gross margin of well in excess of 30% and an EBIT of 1.38B EUR (for a margin of almost 20%). This was despite spending more on selling expenses as well as R&D and G&A expenses.

Source: financial results

But there was more good news. As the net debt is decreasing really fast, so is Covestro’s interest bill. Whereas the net financial expenses totalled 76M EUR in H1 2016, this was reduced to just 60M EUR in the first half of this year. This means the company saved 8 cents per share on interest expenses in just the first six months of this year and should the net debt continue to decrease (which it will), the impact will become even more noticeable!

The pre-tax income more than doubled and despite seeing the total tax bill doubling as well, Covestro reported a net income of 952M EUR attributable to its shareholders which equals 4.70 EUR per share. Or a 135% (!) increase compared to the 2.03 EPS result in H1 last year. Indeed, an amazing performance, but the cash flows results were at least as impressive as the income statement.

Covestro reported an operating cash flow of 696M EUR in the first half of this year which already is more than 50% higher compared with the same period last year, but in that 696M EUR, a substantial investment in its working capital position is already included. Indeed, when you have a look at the cash flow statement, you’ll see Covestro saw a total investment of 917M EUR in its working capital position, mainly related to an inventory increase and open invoices. This means that on an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow would have been 1.61B EUR.

Source: half-year report

That being said, there are a few additional corrections to make here. We need to add 270M EUR in taxes (only 62M of the 332M EUR have been paid during the semester but the remaining 270M EUR will have to be paid anyway), whilst the company still needs to deduct a net financial expense of 45M EUR. Taking this into consideration, the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately 1.3B EUR, resulting in a net free cash flow of 1.1B EUR after deducting the 166M EUR in capex.

Keep in mind this definitely doesn’t mean Covestro will generate 2.2B EUR in free cash flow this year, as the majority of the full-year 550M EUR capex will be spent in the second half of this year. On top of that, the operating cash flow in the second half of this year might come in lower as well, as the adjusted operating cash flow in H1 2017 was in excess of 70% higher than last year, and I’m not sure how much longer this situation can persist.

What will Covestro do with its excess[ive] free cash flow?

The short answer: it has no idea.

As I explained in the previous part of this article, Covestro will generate a massive amount of free cash flow and even including changes in its working capital, Covestro’s management expects to generate approximately 5B EUR in free cash flow in a 5 year time frame.

Source: company presentation

The company is doing much better than Bayer was expecting (Covestro’s share price was trading below 40 EUR last year, giving it a market capitalization of just over 8B EUR), and now Covestro’s management has a luxury problem it needs to solve.

I have the impression the management’s primary objective is to pursue bolt-on acquisitions to enhance the Covestro’s production profile and perhaps try to make it less prone to the down cycles. However, should no suitable (and sizeable) acquisitions be found, Covestro is prepared to pay special dividends and perhaps initiate a share repurchase program on top of its normal dividend payments. In the next chart you can see the dividends declared over FY 2015 and 2016, whilst the 2017-2019 numbers are the (normal) dividend expectations.

I’d personally be in favor of a buyback program as this allows the company to be flexible and opportunistic. Additionally, a cash pile will allow it to continue to pay a ‘normal’ dividend without having to borrow to finance it during down cycles.

Source: company presentation

Investment thesis

Perhaps a combination of all three would be the best solution for the looming excess cash problem, but I would be absolutely against spending it all on ‘special dividends’. Covestro is operating in a highly cyclical environment and the surplus of ‘the good years’ should be used to make sure it’s in excellent shape to survive the weaker years. Because you shouldn’t expect this wave of free cash flow to continue – unless Covestro acquires other businesses in a different [sub]-sector which would continue to perform well when Covestro’s main activities in the polyurethane polycarbonates and coatings division is slowing down…

Covestro’s free cash flow allows it to be uniquely positioned for a downturn in its cyclical activities, and now it’s up to its management to keep the best interests of the shareholders in mind.

I currently have no position in Covestro and if I would go long, I will probably keep the exposure limited unless Covestro acquires new businesses to make is less vulnerable for economic shocks.

