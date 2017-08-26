Aduro Biotech: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

With a pipeline valuation (after cash is removed) of ~$450 million, we believe the company is underappreciated by investors.

Aduro Biotech's multi-platform approach to immunotherapy is appreciated by the rest of industry, based on collaborations with three major players in the sector.

Today, we take a look at another small cap biotech concern that seems to have significant long term potential for patient, long term investors and could be classified as what I always refer to as a 'Busted IPO'.

Company Overview:

Aduro Biotech (ADRO), Inc. is a Berkeley, California based early-to-mid clinical stage immunotherapy concern focused on the treatment of different cancers, including mesothelioma, lung and ovarian, as well as a variety of other solid tumors and lymphomas. The company came public on April 15, 2015, pricing 7 million shares at $17.00.

Pipeline

Aduro employs three diverse immunotherapy platforms in its clinical development programs: Live, Attenuated Double-Deleted Listeria (LADD); STING (Stimulator of Interferon Genes) Pathway Activator; and B-select Monoclonal Antibodies.

1. LADD. This platform is based on proprietary attenuated strains of Listeria that have been engineered to express tumor-associated antigens to induce specific and targeted immune responses. Targeted indications for LADD include mesothelioma, ovarian, gastric, lung and prostate cancers.

A. CRS-207 for Mesothelioma. The lead candidate of the LADD platform is CRS-207 which is being evaluated in combination with other therapies for the treatment of mesothelioma as well as gastric and ovarian cancer. Mesothelioma is a malignancy of the tissue lining, most commonly the lining around the lungs. Survival rates are very poor with median overall survival about one year from diagnosis. It is a relatively rare disease with ~15,000 cases in the U.S., Japan, and the EU each year. CRS-207 has received orphan designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency.

A Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma demonstrated that the combination of CRS-207 and standard-of-care chemotherapy resulted in a 94% (32/34) disease control rate. Additionally, 31% of patients experienced tumor shrinkage with the administration of CRS-207 alone (prior to receiving chemotherapy). The treatment was well tolerated with no serious adverse events. A second cohort (November 2016) validated the August 2015 results with 82% (18/22) demonstrating disease control. Aduro dosed its first patient (of an expected 35) in a Phase 2 mesothelioma study in combination with Merck’s (NYSE: MRK) KETRUDA on June 28, 2017. Early results are expected late in 2H17.

B. CRS-207 for Ovarian Cancer. Ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women with approximately 21,000 new cases in the U.S. annually. In a Phase 1/2 trial conducted by Aduro in collaboration with Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY), CRS-207 is being evaluated alongside Incyte’s epacadostat (an inhibitor of the enzyme indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase) in the treatment of platinum resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian, and peritoneal cancers. The study is expected to complete in 4Q18.

C. CRS-207 for Gastric Cancer. New gastric cancer cases total ~26,000 annually in the United States. In pre-clinical studies, the combination of inducing an immune response through CRS-207 while simultaneously suppressing cancer’s ability to evade the immune system through a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor such as KETRUDA resulted in synergistic anti-tumor activity. Because of this promising development, a Phase 2 trial of CRS-207 and KEYTRUDA in adults with recurrent or metastatic gastric, gastroesophageal junction, or esophageal adenocarcinomas was initiated in 2Q17 with an estimated primary completion date of October 2018.

D. ADU-214 for Lung Cancer. With approximately 214,000 new cases in the U.S. and 1.8 million worldwide, lung cancer is by far the most prevalent cancer, causing more deaths than the next three cancers – colon, breast, and prostate – combined. In 2014, Aduro entered into an agreement with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals granting it worldwide licenses to certain product candidates for the treatment of lung cancer based on the LADD platform. Under the agreement Aduro is eligible to receive significant development, regulatory and commercialization milestone payments up to a potential total of $817.0 million. To date, Aduro has received $51.0 million in payments from Janssen. Janssen is expected to initiate a Phase 1b/2 trial of ADU-214 in lung cancer during 2H17.

E. ADU-741 for Prostate Cancer. In 2012, there were approximately 1.1 million cases of prostate cancer worldwide. Aduro entered into a similar agreement with Janssen in 2014 regarding prostate cancer in which Aduro is eligible to receive $365 million in upfront fees and development and commercialization milestones. To date, Aduro has received $21.0 million in payments from Janssen. Janssen initiated a Phase 1 trial in 4Q15 for patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer. A trial update is expected in 2H17.

F. Personalized LADD (pLADD). This adaptation of the platform leverages the immune-stimulating activity of the Listeria bacterial vector in combination with neo-antigens, which are unique, patient-specific tumor markers exclusively expressed in an individual’s tumor cells. Aduro anticipates initiating a Phase 1 trial for this novel approach in colorectal cancers in 2H17.

2. STING (ADU-S100). Through this platform Aduro develops cyclic dinucleotides –chemicals naturally expressed by bacteria and immune cells – that stimulate a STimulator of Interferon Genes response and thereby help the body's natural defenses better recognize and attack tumors. In preclinical models this method achieved significant anti-tumor activity.

The allure of this approach was such that Novartis (NYSE: NVS) paid $200 million upfront, with a $50 million investment in the Aduro’s stock, and another $500 million in milestone payments so it could be exposed to this treatment platform. Aduro has earned $35 million to date. Development costs are split 62/38 with Novartis picking up the majority of the tab. If this platform results in approved products, Aduro would split U.S. profits – the commercialization of which would be its responsibility – and receive 45% of gross profits in Europe and Japan.

In 2Q16, Aduro and Novartis initiated a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial. The two-part study is evaluating safety and tolerability of ADU-S100 in patients with cutaneously accessible, treatment-refractory primary or metastatic solid tumors or lymphomas. Preliminary top-line findings from this monotherapy trial are expected in 2H17.

3. B-Select Antibodies. Aduro has developed a pipeline of preclinical monoclonal antibodies (B-select mAbs) that have the potential to regulate the immune system of patients with cancer. Its lead candidate (BION-1301), a humanized antibody that blocks a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) from binding to its receptors, has been shown in preclinical studies to halt tumor growth and overcome drug resistance. The company plans to file an IND with the FDA and initiate a Phase 1 trial in 2H17. Aduro also has an agreement in place with Merck (MRK) for certain antibody candidates with the potential for $445 million in development, commercialization, and sales milestones of which it earned $2 million in 2Q17 for work supporting the preparation of an IND for the B-select anti-CD27 monoclonal antibody.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

As of June 30, 2017, Aduro held ~$377 million in cash and equivalents against no long-term debt. With a current burn rate of $100 million annually and the possibility of earning milestone payments from its collaborators, the company is set on cash over the foreseeable future. This long runway will likely shorten when more of its multiple platform candidates are evaluated in clinical trials. The current market capitalization of Aduro is ~$836 million based on 73.68 million shares outstanding and an August 11, 2017 closing price of $11.35.

Analysts are mostly sanguine on Aduro. The twelve month price target range by the half dozen analysts that cover the name is wide: from $11 to $30 per share, with a median price target of $24.

Outlook:

Aduro went public at the peak of the biotech investor sentiment. Priced at $17, shares of ADRO traded in a speculative frenzy to almost $50 per share shortly after it debuted in 2Q15. The sharp retrenchment in the biotech sector and the disappointing May 2016 news concerning CRS-207’s failure in a Phase 2 study for pancreatic cancer – that left the company with no mid-to-late stage candidates on the immediate horizon – cratered the stock below its IPO levels. It traded below $9 a share in both 2016 and 2017.

Normally, with no promising late-stage candidates, this is a stock that should be treated with extreme caution until at least one compound advances out of mid-stage development However, with over $5 per share in cash, the market is giving its extensive early-to-mid stage pipeline a valuation of only ~$460 million. Given that its current collaborations with Merck, Novartis, and Janssen could yield the company an additional ~$2 billion in payments, this valuation seems trite. The stock has three catalysts in the 2H17: a preliminary Phase 2 data readout for CRS-207 + KETRUDA in mesothelioma; Phase 1 data readout on ADU-S100; and a Phase 1 update for ADU-741 in prostate cancer. Instead of walking away from Aduro for a couple of years, this valuation warrants a purchase and a “put it away for a couple of years” approach. AKA, the ‘watch list’ for aggressive investors with long term time horizons within a well-diversified biotech portfolio.

