Magical Forces Suppressing Gold Prices Explained

However, this time I do not expect a strong move down in gold prices.

Additionally, big traders speculating in gold futures became too optimistic about gold prices in the short term.

In my opinion, this pattern is supported by weak prices of gold expressed in other world's major currencies.

Despite a weak US dollar, gold prices cannot break above their strong resistance at $1,290 - $1,300 per ounce.

Once again, last week gold did not manage to break its strong resistance level at $1,290 - $1,300 per ounce. Interestingly, despite a very, very weak US dollar, gold is not able to break above this strong price resistance:

Source: Simple Digressions

Notice that since early March 2017 the inverted US dollar index has been in its upward trend (which means that the US dollar has been weakening) and, in this way, indirectly supporting gold prices (as a rule, when gold goes up the US dollar goes down, and vice versa). Simply put, it seems that certain invisible market forces suppress gold prices each time they are close to this magical resistance. What are these forces? In this article I try to answer this question.

Gold prices expressed in other currencies

The chart below depicts gold prices expressed in a few major currencies:

Source: Simple Digressions

I am sure that a few charts may be kind of a surprise to my readers. For example, look at the chart showing gold prices expressed in euros. Contrary to gold prices denominated in US dollars, since April 2017 the price line Gold / EUR has been steeply going down. A similar pattern is visible on the Gold / British pound chart.

Of these four world’s major currencies only the Gold / Japanese yen chart draws a pattern similar to that drawn by gold prices expressed in US dollars.

GoldDollar index

I am sure that my readers remember the concept of the GoldDollar index. In short, this index shows gold prices expressed in a number of world’s major currencies, excluding the US dollar. In other words, instead of looking at gold prices denominated in each currency, one can look at the GoldDollar index and assess the internal strength of gold. The updated GoldDollar chart looks as follows:

Source: Simple Digressions

Now it is clear that since April 2017 foreign investors (outside of the US) have been encountering a downward trend in the price of gold. In other words, these magical, invisible market forces preventing gold prices (expressed in US dollars) from breaking their strong resistance do not have anything to do with magic. Simply, to start the next healthy bull market, gold has to strengthen against other currencies (outside of dollars). Of course, there is an alternative scenario – a crashing US dollar could lift gold prices (expressed in US dollars) above resistance but…let me leave such a scenario for a few diehard US dollar permabears.

Commitments of Traders data (COT data)

The last move in gold prices is driven by the longs

The last COT report confirms my thesis that since August 2017 gold prices have been driven by fresh long positions added by money managers:

Source: Simple Digressions

As the table above shows, now the amount of new long positions opened by money managers is higher than the amount of short positions cut by this group of traders. For example, last week (the row marked in grey) money managers increased their gross long position in gold futures by 14.3 thousand contracts. Simultaneously, they cut their gross short position by a mere 3.3 thousand contracts (as a result, their net long position increased by 17.5 thousand contracts).

So the current move in gold prices is not driven by the shorts covering their short positions in panic but by new participants entering the market and betting on higher gold prices. In other words, it is a typical trading pattern visible during a bull market stage.

Note: to remind my readers, in my opinion, a short covering is a typical trading pattern disclosed at the end of a bear market

There is short-term, excessive optimism among money managers

However, I am pretty sure that money managers are too optimistic now:

Source: Simple Digressions

The chart above illustrates the ratio defined as:

Long positions held by money managers in gold futures / Short positions held by money managers in gold futures

Now this ratio stands at 13.4 (the red circle on the right), a very close reading to that printed in early September 2016 when the precious market was topping (the red circle on the left). In my opinion, it is a clear sign of overly bullish conditions.

Summary

In this article I have discussed two factors preventing gold prices from breaking their strong resistance level ($1,290 - $1,300 per ounce):

The weakness of gold prices expressed in major currencies other than the US dollar

The excessive bullishness of money managers, big speculators trading gold futures

In my opinion, as long as these patterns are in play, the chances for a breakout in gold prices are low. However, I do not think that we are ahead of a strong drop in gold prices. The adjustment of gold prices expressed in currencies other than the US dollar may go ahead with gold prices (expressed in US dollars) remaining relatively stable and trading around their resistance. This thesis is supported by my gold and silver sentiment indices. These medium and long-term tools are still quite far from their extremes, typical for excessive optimism (in particular, the silver sentiment index is close to the conditions defined as excessive pessimism).

Additionally, this month (August 2017 – the red arrow) GLD and IAU have reported quite significant gold flows (supporting a bullish thesis on gold in the medium term):

Last but not least – a period of weakness / stability in gold prices (expressed in US dollars) should be considered as a good time to fill the investment portfolios with the shares of precious metals mining companies.

Those looking for interesting mining picks may visit my Marketplace service, where I run a portfolio of up to ten mining picks. The service also includes my above-mentioned gold and silver sentiment indices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX, CEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold a long position in US dollar index futures and a short position in S&P 500 futures