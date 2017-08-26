Why Amazon Prime Will Only Make Costco Stronger

By Parke Shall

We think the fact that half of Costco (COST) members are Amazon (AMZN) Prime members is actually a bullish sign for Costco, despite the way it is being portrayed and reported in the news. Today, we wanted to take a moment and make our case as to why. For those that haven't read us on Costco, we already made our case late last week as to why the selloff in Costco shares was a buying opportunity -the latest in a series of articles we have put out on Costco.

A couple of days ago - after last week's Amazon & Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) induced selloff - Bloomberg came out with a report alleging that because half of Costco members are also Amazon Prime members, that this is a potential liability in store for Costco. This is something we didn't address directly in our article last week and so we wanted to take a moment and talk about why this is not perceived to be a threat, but may actually be bullish for Costco.



This was the warning that Bloomberg wrote late last week:

Potentially more worrisome: Half of Costco’s shoppers are Amazon Prime members, Kantar Retail says, up from 14 percent five years ago. Sharing too many of the same subscribers could be risky, since Planet Retail RNG analyst Graham Hotchkiss says Amazon now offers many bulk-size goods at prices that rival Costco’s. And Amazon’s pending $13.7 billion dealto buy Whole Foods Market Inc. will give it a firm foothold in groceries—the primary reason people shop at Costco, according to Barclays’s Short.

Again, we advise investors to think with a contrarian mindset. Yes, it seems like on paper that Costco would be decimated by Amazon eventually. Yes, Costco stock trades aggressively at about 23X forward earnings right now. The stock may appear to be an obvious sell here, but we want our readers to scratch another level underneath the surface and try to piece together the narrative for Costco that we have come up with here at the office.



First, let's think about one simple thing:

Why are so many Costco members also Amazon Prime members?

Wouldn't you think that if Amazon were cannibalizing business from Costco that subscribers would have either one membership or the other? What is the reason for so many people holding memberships to both companies? This is a question we think there is a simple answer to. That answer is that Amazon and Costco still remain two profoundly different businesses, despite both being in retail and despite both being membership services. We laid out these differences in our series of articles on Costco on Amazon which you can read here:

The long and short of it is that Costco still focuses on bulk items, which are more difficult to ship and Costco still allows its members to go directly to the warehouse and leave immediately with their items. While Amazon works closer toward same day shipping and while it increases its retail footprint, the lines will blur a little bit further between the two companies, but they will still remain the two best in-sector businesses that are converging towards the same retail and online hybrid model, just from two different directions.

While the Bloomberg article notes that Costco may be a little lax with how it is rolling out its online program, it is doing it organically and slowly, the same way that Amazon is rolling out its in-store program. These companies have so much in common with the direction they are moving toward, but so many differences in where they are both coming from.

Having a Costco membership should not preclude you from having an Amazon membership and having an Amazon membership should not preclude you from having a Costco membership. These two models run parallel to each other, not perpendicular to each other, as we said in our last article. This should be looked at as a bright spot for Costco as it is assurance that the model will likely remain Amazon-proof for the near future.

If you look at these two companies through the same lens that we are looking at, there is a bright future for them both. Amazon is dominating the online space and while the rest of brick and mortar is crumbling, Costco continues to consistently post fantastic same-store sales numbers on the ground.

We have a long argued that brick-and-mortar retail is not going to go away 100% the way that everybody thinks it is going to as a result of Amazon. What will likely happen is stores and online retailers eventually settling into a perfect recipe of a hybrid between online access and in-store pick up, distribution and retail experience. Storefronts will close and malls will close, but retail shopping isn't going to go away altogether anytime soon.



The fact that Costco deals with bulky items that are difficult to ship and the fact that they supply a lot of bulk items for businesses, combined with the fact that they can be accessed and shopped for at any point during regular business hours, will continue to give Costco appeal. Its membership base and recurring revenue stream will continue to help it bolster its numbers.



Rather than see a good majority of Costco members with Prime memberships as something to be worried about, we actually see it as a sign of strength for Costco's business model. If these people wanted to defect completely to Amazon, why haven't they already? Until Amazon is able to master same day delivery, shipping in bulk, and the aesthetic experience of retail shopping, which actually carries with it a social element, we are not worried about Costco being negatively impacted.



Further, as Amazon continues to develop its retail presence in store, Costco will continue to inch forward with its online presence. Admittedly, Costco management has said more than once that they are moving slowly on transitioning to the business online, but one needs to remember that while Amazon is developing the tools to try and put names like Costco out of business, Costco will also be fighting back and working to improve its presence online.



We have thought like contrarians on this one.

1. Costco is in the sector that is arguably priced at the most skeptical multiple across the whole market.

2. They are facing, head on, one of the biggest and scariest competitors in the entire market place in Amazon.

3. The stock remains priced aggressively, at near 23X forward earnings, a multiple only reserved for the most dominant retail businesses.

4. Finally, and likely most importantly, the company continues to publish strong financial results.

If the rest of the retail sector encounters Armageddon, we believe Costco will be the last man standing at the end of the day. From a much broader, secular perspective, we believe that Costco and Amazon will both emerge as two of the most powerful presences in retail, eventually, many years down the line, meeting somewhere in the middle with a perfect hybrid model of both online and in store. For now, we will continue to add Costco aggressively as the stock falls. We believe its premium seating in the sector and unprecedented results for retail make it an extremely appealing candidate for anybody that may want to compete seriously with Amazon and management has earned our trust. We are long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.