United Technologies: Activist At The Gate

United Technologies (UTX) may have an activist investor building a stake. This $92 billion market cap aerospace company may have an activist investor building a stake. The key thesis, as is the case with many of these industrial, is to spin off underperforming businesses.



Recall that activist Third Point is pushing Honeywell (NYSE:HON) to do just that - spin off the aerospace division. Well, Third Point could also be the activist in United Technologies. This makes more sense than an activist pushing for change at Honeywell. Honeywell generates 25% returns on equity and has a near 13% net profit margin while trading at 21 times earnings. Meanwhile, United Technologies trades at 18 times earnings and has a 19% ROE and 9% net profit margin. There’s room to close the gap there.

There’s a race in industrials right now to fix all these conglomerates, with General Electric (GE) battling Nelson Peltz’s Trian Partners, and Trian has also taken on Pentair (PNR). For United Technologies, the attempted buyout of Rockwell Collins (COL) sent up a red flag that United Technologies’ management might be getting desperate for growth.



A buyout of Rockwell - the fourth-largest aircraft parts maker in the U.S - would push United Technologies deeper into the aircraft business. United Technologies is already the largest aircraft part maker in the U.S.



The activist angle



United Technologies rejected a takeover offer from Honeywell last year. Now, the same activist may have a stake in both these companies (confirmed stake in Honeywell, speculative stake in United Technologies). There is by all accounts an activist building a stake in United Technologies, whether it’s Third Point remains to be seen. Nonetheless, Third Point makes a lot of sense at United Technologies, where, instead of pushing for a Honeywell-United Technologies merger, he’ll likely be pushing United Technologies to abandon what would be an expensive Rockwell Collins buyout (after the company bought part of B/E Aerospace) - it now trades at 26 times earnings.



Instead, Third Point is likely pushing United Technologies to buy Honeywell’s aerospace division, which would be a win for the activist’s thesis at Honeywell - hoping to get that business spun off anyway.



Or, Dan Loeb might just be looking to hone his skills in taking on, and turning around, industrial companies. United Technologies, with a near $100 billion market cap, is a sizable company to test his skills out on, however. United Technologies has, though, had issues with its supply chain and deliveries, and it’s falling behind General Electric in terms of new orders. Could an activist push for a spinoff of certain United Technologies businesses, such as the Otis elevator business where margins are in decline?



In the end, Loeb and his Third Point hedge fund are likely interested in the aerospace business, whether that be some sort of buyout of Honeywell’s business or another angle - which could include a breakup of United Technologies that has a spinoff of its aerospace business. The United Technologies aerospace business accounts for half of its revenues. Loeb could end up pushing United Technologies to go through with the Rockwell buyout and then spin off United Technologies' aerospace business as a massive airline-related company. I still like Honeywell as the better play in the space, and the safer play - i.e., it needs less financial engineering to continue to see upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.