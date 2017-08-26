What Is GM's Exposure To Used Car Values?

A deep dive into the company's latest regulatory filings show that the company's depreciation expense will likely need increase in the coming quarters.

Used car values are not declining; they are plunging. This accelerating trend has severe implications on traditional auto manufacturers, dealerships, and lenders.

As a long-term investor in Tesla's (TSLA) stock, one of my goals is to get to know its competition inside out. I have a long road ahead, so let's get started.

I recently published my article, Investors Beware: Used Car Values Are Plunging, in which I argued that the deteriorating residual values have certain implications on traditional auto manufacturers, dealerships that carry internal combustion engine ("ICE") vehicles, and lenders which may be subject to the depreciation risk inherent in some lease agreements. The article you are about to read focuses on this trend's impact on General Motors (GM).

What is Residual Value?

A critical factor in leasing a car is called the residual value - how much it will be worth when the lease ends. For instance, the lender may figure that a car selling for $20,000 today will be worth $10,000 three years from now ("estimated realizable value"), and will calculate monthly payments to cover that loss in value. A lower residual value means higher monthly payments.

What is Residual Value Risk?

At the end of the lease term, if the car is worth less than the "estimated realizable value," it's almost always the lender that will have to eat that loss. More specifically, if the lender can sell the returned car for only $8,000 at the used car market, the lender will recognize $2,000 of loss on its income statement.

Note that the size and the frequency of such losses are crucial to investors, because lenders are usually leveraged in order to increase return on equity. Well, leverage cuts both ways... and if you want to learn how that feels on the way down, ask a recovering Lehman investor.

Let's not jump to conclusions before we look at the data.

What is GM's Exposure?

As part of its business, GM has leased out more than a million cars, primarily through its lending subsidiary GM Financial ("GMF") to retail customers, but also directly to rental companies. The following paragraph included on page 38 of the company's latest Form 10-K is important to read in full:

Valuation of GM Financial Equipment on Operating Leases Assets and Residuals GM Financial has investments in leased vehicles recorded as operating leases, which relate to vehicle leases to retail customers with lease terms ranging from two to five years. At the beginning of the lease contract a determination is made of the estimated realizable value (i.e., residual value) of the vehicle at the end of the lease term, which is the critical assumption underlying the estimated carrying value of leased assets. The estimated realizable value is based on the lower of the contracted residual value or the current market estimate of residual value based on independent lease guides. Since the customer is not obligated to purchase the vehicle at the end of the contract, GM Financial is exposed to a risk of loss to the extent the value of the vehicle at the end of the lease term is below the residual value estimated at contract inception. Over the life of the lease GM Financial evaluates the adequacy of the estimate of the residual value and may make adjustments to the extent the expected value of the vehicle at lease termination changes. Adjustments could result in a change in the depreciation rate of the leased asset or if an impairment exists, an impairment charge.

The paragraph above is followed by the two tables below:

Readers should note the following observations:

The number of vehicles leased out through GMF increased by 68% in 2016 from nearly 800 thousand to more than 1.3 million; As of December 31, 2016, approximately half of the leased vehicles were crossovers; and If the residual value estimated at contract inception decreases by just 1%, then GMF will need to increase depreciation expense over the remaining term of the operating leases by $236 million, holding all other assumptions constant.

Readers should note that the commentary and tables presented above were as of December 31, 2016 and pulled from the company's latest Form 10-K, which is an annual SEC filing and usually includes more detail. In order to get the most recent data, however, investors should look at the Form 10-Q, which is a quarterly filing. The following commentary and table were included in the company's latest Form 10-Q:

Readers should note the following observations:

The number of vehicles leased out has increased by 16% from 1.3 million to 1.5 million in the first two quarters of 2017, and the total residual value has increased by 18% from $23.6 billion to $27.6 billion in the same period; The mix of company's exposure remains weighted towards crossovers; and GMF "expects used car prices to decline approximately 7% during 2017 compared to 2016 and expects an increased supply of used vehicles to continue to pressure used car prices through at least 2018;" GMF "is currently experiencing weaker residual values, especially in the crossover segment."

How Does This Compare To Industry Trend?

A recent Bloomberg article included the following paragraph:

The average used car lost 17 percent of its value in the past 12 months, dropping from $18,400 to $15,300, according to data from Black Book, an auto analytics company. That annual depreciation figure has been increasing steadily, too. The average used car today depreciates nearly twice as fast at it did in 2014, when the annual rate was just 9.5 percent.

The following graph from the same Bloomberg article presents the severity of declining used car values by segment:

Readers should note the following two observations:

The 17% estimated decline in used car values from July 2016 to July 2017 noted in the Bloomberg article is more than double what GM expects the decline to be in 2017; and The estimated used car value decline in the crossover segment, the segment to which GMF is most exposed, is in-line with the average ~17%.

What Does This Mean To GM's Bottom Line?

As GM's Form 10-K told us, if the residual value estimated at contract inception decreases by just 1%, then GMF would need to increase depreciation expense by $236 million over the remaining term of the operating leases; therefore, if the Black Book estimate is correct and the deteriorating trend in used car values continue into 2H17 and 2018, then I would expect one or more of the following to occur:

The company will likely increase its estimate of 7% year-over-year decline in used car values in either the 3Q17 or 4Q17 earnings release; If the decline rate in used car values decelerates, the company may choose to increase its depreciation expense, which would impact GMF's profitability over time in the coming quarters. What I believe is more likely, however, is that the used car value declines will persist at an elevated rate, which may force the company to recognize a significant impairment charge in the coming quarters; and If management concludes that the decline in used car values will continue into 2019 at a rate more than its current estimate, then the company may be forced to increase the monthly payments for future leases in order offset lower expected residual values, which may reduce demand for its vehicles.

One More Thing

If Tesla is a factor in elevated ICE car value depreciation, investors should expect the ongoing Model 3 production ramp combined with the upcoming introduction of Tesla's crossover, Model Y, to sustain and potentially even accelerate the pace of depreciation across many segments of the U.S. auto market. Because GM's exposure is weighted more towards the crossover segment, investors should keep an eye on commentary from Tesla management on the upcoming Model Y.

Bottom Line

Recent data shows the pace of decline in used car values may have accelerated to a level more than estimated by GM's management. If this pace continues, investors should expect an increase in depreciation expense or a significant impairment charge in the near term, and potentially lower demand for GM's leased cars if the company is forced to increase monthly lease payments to offset lower estimated residual values.

