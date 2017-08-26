Kroger: Down 8% As Amazon Announces Price Cuts At Whole Foods, But It Remains A Buy

Kroger stock trades for 10 times earnings, with cash returns of 6% per year through share repurchases and dividends.

Still, Whole Foods is not likely to compete with Kroger on prices. And, Kroger is making its own investments, including in-store pickup and delivery, to protect its market share.

Kroger stock fell 8% on August 24th after Amazon announced its acquisition of Whole Foods should close Monday. Amazon will also lower prices at Whole Foods.

By Bob Ciura

Kroger (KR) stock has had a tumultuous year, and in the past week the ride has gotten even bumpier. Kroger stock fell 8% on Thursday, August 24th, after Amazon.com (AMZN) announced the pending deal with Whole Foods Market (WFM) is expected to close on August 28th. Amazon also indicated price cuts are coming at Whole Foods.

Grocery stocks fell across the board on the news, but Kroger was the hardest hit. The 8% decline only added to what has been a very difficult year for the stock.

Kroger stock recovered about half its losses in early market trading the following day. And, the company's long-term prospects remain positive. It is a highly profitable business, and rewards shareholders with significant cash returns.

On June 22nd, Kroger approved a $1 billion share repurchase, and also raised its dividend by 4%. Kroger is a Dividend Achiever, a group of stocks with 10+ years of consecutive dividend growth. You can see the entire list of all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

The Amazon-Whole Foods deal has investors panicked, but Kroger is investing in technology to retain market share going forward. If anything, the stock might be even more attractive as it continues to fall.

Business Overview

As the largest supermarket operator in the U.S., it seems Kroger has a lot to lose from Amazon’s entry into the grocery industry. Investors have responded by punishing the stock. Kroger shares have lost one-third of their value in the past year, as of this writing. And yet, the fundamentals of the company have held up fairly well.

Kroger’s sales increased 5% in 2016, to $115.3 billion. Excluding fuel, sales increased 6.7% for the year. 2016 was the 12th consecutive year in which Kroger gained market share. Comparable sales growth was 1% for the year. Earnings per share fell by 0.5% in 2016, to $2.08. Excluding non-recurring expenses, adjusted earnings per share were $2.12, an increase of 1.4% for the year.

Kroger’s comparable sales declined 0.2% in the first quarter, but total sales increased 4.9%. For 2017, Kroger expects adjusted earnings per share of $2.00-$2.05, which would represent a decline of 3.3%-5.7% from 2016.

The concern for Kroger investors is that Amazon is about to do to the grocery industry what it did to retailers. By acquiring Whole Foods, Amazon will soon have more than 400 physical stores, which it can utilize its technological prowess to disrupt traditional grocery stores.

The reason for Kroger’s decline is that the company is making significant investments that are weighing down earnings per share. However, Kroger’s strategic growth initiatives will allow it to protect itself from the Amazon threat.

Growth Prospects

Kroger’s growth investments include those in technology, delivery, and acquisitions. For example, Kroger acquired Roundy’s and Modern HC Holdings Inc., the corporate parent of specialty pharmacy ModernHealth. The ModernHealth deal in particular is compelling, because it expands Kroger’s health and wellness business, which is a growth category.

In 2014, Kroger acquired Harris Teeter Supermarkets for $2.5 billion. The acquisition gave Kroger more than 200 stores across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, but more importantly, Kroger got the prototype for its ClickList service. ClickList gives customers the ability to order online and pick up items in-store.

These initiatives are part of Kroger’s Customer First corporate policy, which have kept it on top of changing trends in the grocery industry for many years.

Source: 2016 Investor Presentation, page 23

Kroger ended 2016 with 640 ClickList locations. This technology also gave rise to Kroger’s delivery service, which it began testing earlier this year. On August 21st, Kroger officially launched delivery in Cincinnati. In-store pickup and grocery delivery will help Kroger keep pace with Amazon.

The other big worry for investors is that Amazon’s push to lower prices at Whole Foods will crush Kroger. But again, this seems misguided. Kroger has nearly 2,800 stores, and is already highly competitive on pricing. Whole Foods operates at the very high end. It would have to discount prices by a wide margin to compete with Kroger on pricing. Add to this that there isn’t much overlap between Kroger’s and Whole Foods’ stores, or their customers.

Valuation & Expected Total Returns

Kroger shares have been punished over the past year, and this has lowered its valuation. But earnings should hold up, since Kroger is still a high-quality business. For example, in the trailing four quarters, the company generated a return on invested capital above 12%.

In the past four reported quarters, Kroger generated adjusted earnings per share of $1.99. As a result, the stock has a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6, based on the August 24th closing price of $21.10 per share.

The stock trades for about 11 times forward earnings. Kroger's valuation multiple has contracted significantly, compared with just a few years ago.

The stock appears to be undervalued. According to Value Line, since 2001 Kroger stock has held an average price-to-earnings ratio of 15. A price-to-earnings ratio of 13-15 would generate significant returns, and seems reasonable, given Kroger’s strong business model. If Kroger traded for 13-15 times earnings, it would generate a return of approximately 23%-41%.

In addition, Kroger stock can generate returns from earnings growth and dividends. If the company can at least keep comparable sales flat, earnings should improve from margin expansion, and share repurchases. A potential breakdown of long-term returns is below:

0%-1% comparable sales growth

1% margin expansion

4% share repurchases

2% dividend yield

In this scenario, total annual returns could reach 7%-8% per year, and higher returns if sales can return to growth over the next few years. Plus, expansion of the price-to-earnings multiple would accelerate shareholder returns.

Kroger’s cash returns are impressive. It has a current dividend yield over 2%, and has increased its dividend by 13% since 2006. Kroger also utilizes cash flow to repurchase its own shares. The company ended the first quarter with 925 diluted shares outstanding, a 4.2% reduction from the same quarter last year. Kroger’s recently-approved $1 billion share buyback represents more than 5% of the current market capitalization.

Final Thoughts

For Kroger, and the rest of the supermarket chains, the barbarians are officially at the gate. Amazon is a threat unlike any seen before. It does not seem to care whether it generates a profit, and neither do its investors. With low interest rates, money is cheap, and Amazon can easily raise capital to finance its ventures into new industries.

However, it remains to be seen whether Amazon’s pursuit of grocery dominance is truly the sum of all fears. Selling sustainably-sourced, natural and organic produce at Whole Foods, while simultaneously lowering prices, doesn’t seem plausible unless Amazon intends to continue operating at a loss. Amazon is attempting to further cut margins in an industry that already generates razor-thin margins.

Kroger should be able to protect its market share from Amazon thanks to a different set of customers, and its own growth investments. The stock has a low valuation, and offers compelling total return potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR.

