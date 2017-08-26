AmeriGas Partners: 8% Yielding MLP Keeps Chugging Along With Dividend Increases

As long as the company's debt levels do not rise from here, the dividend appears sustainable.

Growth has slowed lately, due to warm temperatures. But AmeriGas can still generate modest growth, due to customer additions and acquisitions.

AmeriGas Partners (APU) is a rare combination of a very high yield, and dividend growth. It has a current yield of 8.8%, and the company has increased the dividend for 13 years in a row. It is a Dividend Achiever, a group of stocks with 10+ years of consecutive dividend growth. You can see the entire list of all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

AmeriGas is an MLP, which typically offer attractive dividend yields. It operates in propane distribution, which is a stable business. This allows the company to generate steady cash flow, and to reward investors with a high yield and a growing payout. Sure Dividend has compiled a list of all 131 publicly traded MLPs, which you can see here.

The past year has not been easy for AmeriGas. Unusually warm temperatures across the U.S. have suppressed demand for propane. But the company still brings in enough cash flow to raise the dividend, and weather patterns could be a cyclical issue.

This article will discuss why income investors might want to take a closer look at AmeriGas.

Business Overview

AmeriGas is the largest propane distributor in the U.S., with approximately 2 million customers. AmeriGas has approximately 1,900 distribution locations. The General Partners is UGI Corporation (UGI), which owns 26% of AmeriGas.

Propane sales account for nearly 90% of the company’s annual revenue, with related equipment and accessories accounting for the remaining 10%. As a propane marketer, AmeriGas has a strong business model. Consumers will always need to heat their homes.

Consistent demand helps AmeriGas generate consistent cash flow each year, even during recessions, which explains its long streak of annual dividend increases.

This is a challenging period for AmeriGas due to warmer-than-usual weather across the U.S. According to the company, 2016 was the warmest year in 121 years, and was 15% warmer than usual. As a result, 2016 was a difficult year. This caused a 10% decline in gallons sold for the year, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell 12% in fiscal 2016.

Warm temperatures have impacted the company’s growth to start fiscal 2017, but the long-term fundamentals should remain strong.

Growth Prospects

Over the first three quarters of fiscal 2017, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell 4.3%, to $514.7 million. The reason for the decline was again because temperatures have been consistently above normal levels.

For example, the second quarter was 13% warmer than normal. It was the 2nd warmest second quarter on record. Things didn’t get much better in the third quarter, as temperatures were 12% warmer than normal and 5% warmer than last year. This drove a 5% drop in sales volumes for the quarter.

Fortunately, weather conditions are expected to improve somewhat in the final quarter. And, new customer additions should help drive EBITDA growth for this year. AmeriGas has implemented multiple growth initiatives over the past year, including a cylinder exchange program, which added approximately 1 million propane cylinders of new sales. In addition, AmeriGas added 39 customer accounts in 2016. It also made six small acquisitions that cumulatively generated another 10 million gallons each year.

So far in fiscal 2017, the company continued to grow volumes through the cylinder exchange program, and through new national accounts. Management expects the company will generate record volumes and earnings in fiscal 2017, as a result. AmeriGas expects EBITDA of approximately $550 million in 2017, which would represent a 1.3% increase from 2016.

There is growth potential in the propane industry through bolt-on acquisitions. The industry is highly fragmented. With that said, investors should not expect high growth rates from AmeriGas because the company pays out so much of its cash flows as distributions.

Instead, the vast majority of its total returns to shareholders will comprise the dividend. Therefore, evaluating the company’s dividend sustainability is very important.

Dividend Analysis

AmeriGas has a forward annualized dividend payout of $3.80 per share. Based on the August 25th closing price, the stock has a dividend yield of 8.8%. This is a huge dividend yield, and is more than four times the average dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index. It has also steadily increased its dividend each year.

AmeriGas has obvious appeal for investors interested in high levels of income. It is one of 400 stocks with a 5%+ dividend yield. You can see the full list of established 5%+ yielding stocks here.

Investors should keep a close eye on AmeriGas’ balance sheet moving forward. The company appears to have a manageable debt level for the time being, but over-leverage can get MLPs into trouble. The last thing investors want to see is debt rising from here, especially if interest rates are rising. Too much debt can jeopardize a company’s ability to pay its dividend.

The good news is, AmeriGas has taken steps to improve its balance sheet. In the second quarter, AmeriGas issued $525 million of notes due May 2027, priced at 5.75%. Shortly afterwards, it redeemed the remaining 7% notes that were due May 2022. As a result of its refinancing actions, AmeriGas has no significant debt maturities until 2024. Its short-term liquidity appears solid, with about $380 million of available revolver capacity.

AmeriGas ended last quarter with $2.57 billion of long-term debt. Assuming the company meets its forecast for $550 million in EBITDA this year, the company will end 2017 with a long-term debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.7. This is not an alarmingly high level, but would be a concern if it rose to 5.0 or above moving forward. As a result, the dividend appears secure, but since it is an MLP, investors need to monitor AmeriGas’ debt levels.

Final Thoughts

Growth investors will probably not see much to like from AmeriGas. But income investors likely see it differently. AmeriGas has a very high dividend yield, and a streak of regular dividend growth. The propane industry has struggled lately, but is a relatively stable business. As long as AmeriGas keeps its debt levels reasonable, it should be able to maintain the dividend.

