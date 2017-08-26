Kroger: Cheap For A Reason But Too Cheap To Pass Up

Kroger's (KR) stock has been on a steady downward trend over the last year, and the recent news that Amazon (AMZN) closed on its acquisition of Whole Foods Market (WFM) and plans to lower prices as early as next week added fuel to the fire. The Amazon-Whole Foods news caused KR shares to sell off by over 8%.

KR shares somewhat recovered on the next trading day (finished up ~3%) but a large number of shareholders, specifically the ones that purchased shares over the last two years, are likely still sitting deep in the red. In my opinion, the significant sell-off for KR shares - related mainly to the company's lowered guidance, pricing pressures, and expectations for industry disruptions - has created a long-term buying opportunity for investors that are willing (and able) to hold on to shares of a grocer that has good business prospects.

A Risk But The Concerns Are Overblown

Amazon entering into a business that one of your investments is operating in is never a good thing, but let's take a step back and think about the Amazon-Whole Foods tie-up for a minute. It is important to note that Amazon did not acquire a grocer that has been firing on all cylinders, instead, Whole Foods has been struggling for some time now.

As shown, Whole Foods' sales growth and net income has been heading in the wrong direction over the past three years. More recently, Whole Foods reported Q3 2017 financial results that failed to impress the market --quarterly net income of $106MM (down 11% YoY) on total sales of $3.7B (up 0.6% YoY).

Amazon does have a proven track record for disrupting industries but I believe that the Whole Foods "adventure" is going to take some time. Yes, Amazon Prime members will most likely receive deep discounts and, yes, Amazon will likely lower prices almost across the board in order to get rid of Whole Foods' "whole pay check" label, but this transition is going to take a great deal of time.

Furthermore, it is not a forgone conclusion that Kroger will be a loser when (or if) Amazon eventually becomes a real player in the grocery market space. To this point, according to estimates and analysis from GlobalData Retail, the combination of Whole Foods and Amazon will only account for 1.4% of the grocery market. This is a far cry from Kroger's 7.2% share of the market.

Simply put, Mr. Bezos and team have their work cut out for them and no one really knows what type of disruption the new Amazon-Whole Foods combination will cause for Kroger (or any other grocer) in the years ahead. Therefore, I believe that it is still too early to count Kroger out, which is exactly what the market is doing at this point in time.

KR Shares Are Cheap For A Reason, But Too Cheap To Pass Up

As I described above, Kroger's stock price have been punished over the past few years from several larger trends that have been impacting its business with the most notable examples being pricing pressure and industry disruption. These headwinds have created a buying opportunity for investors interested in a grocer that has a great business prospects, as KR shares are currently trading at a steep discount to its peer group.

Management lowering Kroger's full-year 2017 guidance in June 2017 did not help, but, as I described in this previous article, I believe that the company is still well-positioned for 2018 and beyond. Plus, let's not forget that management is paying investors to be patient as the company navigates through the challenging operating environment.

It also helps that Kroger has the wiggle room to raise its dividend, of course, once the dust begins to settle.

The Risk

The main risk to my investment thesis for Kroger is the company's large (and growing) debt load. As of Q1 2017, Kroger had ~$11.5B of long-term debt outstanding. Kroger has the capacity to service its large debt balance but this has the potential to eventually could come back to haunt the company in the years ahead if management has to continue to heavily invest in its business to fend off Amazon and others. This risk is not enough to make me change my mind on Kroger's long-term prospects but it is an area that I will be closely monitoring over the next few years.

Bottom Line

This Cincinnati-based grocer is well-positioned in its industry and its management team are not sitting on their hands while the space changes around them. Instead, they are fully committed to investing for the future and they are currently saying the right things. In my opinion, the grocery space is different from the other industries that Amazon has disrupted so investors should expect Kroger (and other grocers) to watch/study what Amazon is doing and implement the same (or similar) processes in order to keep up with this "giant". It will help that Kroger is substantially larger than Whole Foods and has significantly more locations.

There will no doubt be many changes in the grocery space over the next few years but I believe that long-term investors in Kroger should hold steady and let this Amazon story play out before deciding to jump ship. Kroger is currently cheaply valued and pays a respectable dividend so investors with a time horizon longer than two-to-three years should considering layering into a position while shares are trading below $22.

Full Disclosure: Kroger is a core holding in my R.I.P. Portfolio and I have no plans to reduce my position in the next few weeks.

