Salesforce.com - Is The Glass Half Empty?

Salesforce.com (CRM) reported another strong quarter. The company delivered revenue of $2.56 billion and eps of $0.33. The company beat on both revenue and earnings. Revenue was up 26% Y/Y and Salesforce is now at a landmark $10 billion run-rate revenue. The company also boosted Q3 revenue guidance. The stock is up about 1% post-earnings, but it did not reach the $100 milestone some were predicting. Despite hovering near its 52-week high the glass could be half-empty for CRM.

Deferred Revenue Growth Was Robust Again

Revenue from subscription and support, and professional services rose 26% and 28%, respectively. Within the subscription and support segment Salesforce's flagship Sales Cloud product was again the biggest contributor, and chugged along at 17% growth. The lion's share of the company's revenue is derived from subscription services. Therefore, its deferred revenue and unbilled revenue are key metrics - they are indicative of the company's future performance.

Deferred revenue rose 26% Y/Y, in line with past results. Over the past seven quarters deferred revenue growth has ranged from 23% range to as high as 31%. Unbilled deferred revenue was $10.4 billion, up 31% Y/Y. Total booked business on and off the balance sheet was $15 billion, up 29%.

These key metrics will not only drive revenue, but sentiment for the stock. Salesforce delivered in spades and I expect the company to deliver growth north of 20% for the next few quarters. The Customer Relationship Management segment was expected to grow from $26.3 billion in 2015 to $36.5 billion in 2017 - an 18% compound annual growth rate ("CAGR"). By growing its bookings at 29% Salesforce's growth is outstripping industry growth, implying it continues to take share from competitors.

Gross Margins Are Concerning

Salesforce's gross margins were 73.8%, down from 74.2% in the year earlier period. Operating income margin was 2.0%, up from 1.6% last year. On the operating side the company enjoyed the benefits of scale in general and administrative expenses which grew less than revenue. However, the decline is gross margin is a potential red flag.

Part of the company's top line growth has been driven by acquisitions. Last year Salesforce made nine acquisitions in the areas of artificial intelligence in e-commerce. Some of the target companies could have had lower margins; it could take a few quarters to see margin improvement post-deal, if at all. The other scenario is that with deep-pocketed competitors like Microsoft (MSFT) and Oracle (ORCL) also in the Customer Relationship Management space, the company might have had to sacrifice margin in order to extend its market share lead.

Is The Glass Half-Empty?

I expect companies' adoption of the cloud for sales force management to continue in the near term. The question remains, "What happens if Salesforce's top line growth eventually slows and margins continue to lag?" The company's current top line growth is too gaudy to ignore but stagnant margins and its inability to convert more of its revenue into earnings could hold the stock back. CRM trades at over 70x run-rate earnings and is hovering near its 52-week high - that's with government officials buoying financial markets with tax-cut talk. I believe the glass is currently half-empty and rate CRM a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.