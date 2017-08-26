Is A Bear Raid Coming Next Week In Gold?

The Fed looks to be serious about its balance sheet reduction and it looks more likely the US debt ceiling will be extended.

The percentage of speculative gold shorts is now at the lowest since 2012 and that is a big contrarian red flag.

The latest Commitment of Traders (COT) report showed another rise in speculative longs for the sixth straight week and a decline in speculative shorts for the fifth straight week. Gold has been continuing a streak where it has been drawing the speculative bulls in and shedding shorts over the past six weeks. The current speculative short percentage is the lowest since 2012 and being long gold is clearly in fashion now amongst speculators – which worries us.

This week investors got to follow Jackson Hole speeches from different Fed speakers, including Janet Yellen. Not surprisingly, Yellen’s speech did not deal with policy and was more of a “Swan Song” then anything else.

What interests us though is that the Fed seems to be preparing the markets for a “healthy” decline as two Fed presidents (Esther George and Rob Kaplan) both discussed healthy market corrections in their speeches. Kansas City Fed President Esther George said asset prices may decline once the Fed starts to taper its balance sheet and that the U.S. central bank would have to “wait and see.”

This should be concerning to any investor who has invested in assets that have benefited from Fed balance sheet expansion (pretty much anything), and we think that outside of a massive collapse in markets, the Fed will be reducing its balance sheet this fall. While gold would offer a risk-hedge far better than stocks in case the Fed causes a crisis via its balance sheet reduction, it could also drop significantly as much of its recent support has been speculators that overwhelmingly use leverage in their commodity investments. Any monetary tightening would cause them to close out positions and that would include gold.

We will get more into some of these details but before that let us give investors a quick overview into the COT report for those who are not familiar with it.

About the COT Report

The COT report is issued by the CFTC every Friday, to provide market participants a breakdown of each Tuesday's open interest for markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above the reporting levels established by the CFTC. In plain English, this is a report that shows what positions major traders are taking in a number of financial and commodity markets.

Though there is never one report or tool that can give you certainty about where prices are headed in the future, the COT report does allow the small investors a way to see what larger traders are doing and to possibly position their positions accordingly. For example, if there is a large managed money short interest in gold, that is often an indicator that a rally may be coming because the market is overly pessimistic and saturated with shorts - so you may want to take a long position.

The big disadvantage to the COT report is that it is issued on Friday but only contains Tuesday's data - so there is a three-day lag between the report and the actual positioning of traders. This is an eternity by short-term investing standards, and by the time the new report is issued it has already missed a large amount of trading activity.

There are many ways to read the COT report, and there are many analysts that focus specifically on this report (we are not one of them) so we won’t claim to be the exports on it. What we focus on in this report is the “Managed Money” positions and total open interest as it gives us an idea of how much interest there is in the gold market and how the short-term players are positioned.

This Week's Gold COT Report

*Gold price data reflects the COT week (Tues-Tues) not a standard week (Mon-Fri)

For the week, speculative longs increased their positions by a sizable 13,094 contracts, which was a sixth straight week. On the short side, speculators closed their positions at a 3,700-contract clip for a fifth straight week.

The short percentage now sits at 5.93%, which is the lowest rate since 2012 and is a big warning sign for anyone who invests based on a contrarian basis as speculative shorts have completely abandoned their end of the gold trade. For further gains in gold, at least from a COT basis, we really have to rely solely on longs adding gold positions – their shouldn’t be much covering from here on out.

Moving on, the net position of all gold traders can be seen below:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red line represents the net speculative gold positions of money managers (the biggest category of speculative trader), and as investors can see, we saw the net position of speculative traders increase by 16,000 contracts to 196,000 net speculative long contracts.

As for silver, the action week’s action looked like the following:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red line, which represents the net speculative positions of money managers, showed an increase in the net-long silver speculator position as their total net position increased by around 7,000 contracts from a net speculative short position to a net long position of 44,000.

Our Take and What This Means for Investors

Last week our position in gold and silver was Bearish, which turned out to be incorrect as the gold price gained around 0.56% on the week – not a huge gain but gold did end up on the week. Despite the gain on the week, we are even more bearish this week than we were last week.

At Jackson Hole the Fed seemed extremely serious about its desire to reduce its balance sheet and that is generally not good for asset prices. Yes, the debt ceiling debate has put some fire under gold, but we think that both Republicans and Democrats are on the same page in their desire to legislate an increase to the debt ceiling. This was further emphasized Friday as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the nation’s debt ceiling will be raised in September and that after talks with congressional leaders from both parties everyone is “on the same page.”

COT speculative positioning is now at extremely bullish levels and is very over-bought in the short term after six straight weeks of speculative long positioning gains. In fact, speculative shorts are at their lowest positioning since 2012 and have very little room to move lower. That’s a big contrarian red flag and suggest a bit of frothiness in the gold market.

Finally, physical demand for gold in Asia is at best muted as buyers wait for lower prices to purchase. Discounts in India and small premiums in China suggest weak interest in purchasing physical gold. It seems most of the interest in Asia is focused on base metals right now – which is a speculative bubble itself but that’s a story for another piece.

As we mentioned last week, the contrarian position here is undoubtedly the short side and gold would need to see political or financial risk-off events to keep it bid by speculators. At this point, the risk of downside is much greater than a jump higher and with many market participants returning over the next few weeks, the chances of a “Bear Raid” occurring are extremely high in our view.

Of course, some major black-swan type event may happen to push gold higher, but that’s simply not a prudent expectation when talking about making that our base case. Thus, we are issuing a strong warning that gold is way OVERBOUGHT here and there is significant risk of a leg down in a bear raid as opportunists move to test the strength of speculative longs. For these reasons we are changing our short-term position on gold from Bearish to Extremely-Bearish.

For the upcoming week gold bulls need to be EXTREMELY careful as the direction of least resistance will be down after six weeks of speculative position gains and volume starting to pick up after the US Labor day holiday. Investors should lighten up on gold and silver positions in the ETF’s (SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), iShares Silver Trust (SLV), Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV), and ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Trust ETF, etc).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGOL, SIVR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our short-term PM positions are extremely small