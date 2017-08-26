Canary Watch

If that's you, you could do a lot worse than watching HY and EM spreads for signs that "transitory" weakness in risk assets isn't "transitory."

Here's a look at some flows data you should be paying attention to.

In the interest of keeping readers apprised of what's going on in corners of the market that I think are important to the extent the action there conveys something about sentiment in general, I wanted to pen a quick update on high yield and emerging market debt.

Most Heisenberg readers know that high yield ETFs (HYG) are a favorite punching back of mine, and not because I don't like the prospect of people being compensated for taking the additional risk inherent in owning junk bonds, but rather because HY ETFs mask an inherent liquidity mismatch that is not adequately understood by the vast majority of professional investors, let alone by the retail crowd.

But that's a kind of existential conversation that I won't rehash here other than to reiterate that both HY and emerging market debt ETFs cannot possibly be more liquid than the underlying bonds they own, which is just another way of stating something that should be, but is certainly not, apparent to everyone: when you own a HY or an EM debt ETF (EMB), you are investing in HY and EM bonds. The market for those bonds isn't very liquid - relatively speaking - and so, neither are your ETF shares.

The liquidity you think you see will dry up in an extremely adverse situation. Given that, I'm not particularly sanguine on the outlook for these vehicles when I see charts like the following from JPMorgan which shows that cash balances for EM debt funds are sitting at post-tantrum lows:

(JPMorgan)

Presumably, fund managers are rationalizing that by assuming that inflows into these funds will continue indefinitely. Considering the environment (e.g. bearish dollar sentiment, gun-shy DM central banks, etc.) it's reasonable to conclude that the hunt for yield will continue and subdued volatility in some EM currencies that are traditionally anything but docile certainly supports that conclusion:

(Barclays)

But remember, last week saw the first outflow from EM debt and equity funds in 22 weeks and although the inflows into EM bond funds returned in the week through August 23, we now know that the potential for these flows to reverse is there (note the second to last bar):

(Barclays)

Note how that chart mirrors the relative equity performance chart (S&P versus EM stocks) I showed you earlier:

See how U.S. equities outperformed notably in the two months following the election only to relinquish the entirety of that outperformance this year as the dollar sank? Now look back up at that EM equity/bond fund flows chart. See how it's a mirror image? That's not a coincidence.

Meanwhile, U.S. HY funds have suffered three consecutive weeks of outflows:

(BofAML, EPFR)

Obviously, that's a reflection of the market jitters that have manifested themselves in episodic risk-off moves this month amid the political tumult in the U.S.

So that's what's going on behind the scenes in terms of flows.

And while we did see a bit of HY spread widening earlier this month when tensions with North Korea escalated, spreads tightened and yields fell this week and if you zoom out, the picture is clear:

Tight spreads and ever lower yields as DM central bank largesse continues to push investors down the quality ladder, whether that's into DM junk, EM high grade, or below. Remember, yields on Mongolia's 2021 debt recently fell below 6%:

In think it goes without saying that we're probably due for some kind of correction here and the point of showing you the flows data is simply to suggest that some folks are already nervous. Although again, data current through August 23 shows that for now, the "anomalous" outflow from EM funds was just that - anomalous.

Make of all that what you will, but if you're in a HY and/or an EM debt fund, don't say you don't have the information you need to make an informed decision.

Oh, and for everyone else, do note that HY and EM credit are probably good indicators in terms of deciding whether any transitory weakness you see in U.S. equities (SPY) is likely to stay transitory. The money here is probably going to be a little stickier than the flows into and out of U.S. stocks, so if you start to see HY and EM spreads blowing out alongside a decline in DM equities, it could mean that some of the "smarter" money is beginning to get nervous.

