Genprex Seeks To Raise $22.5 Million In IPO

The company has a promising lead candidate, but faces ultra-high regulatory risks and delays due to a cautious FDA with regard to genetic treatments for diseases.

Genprex is developing gene-based treatments in conjunction with existing treatments to improve outcomes for patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Gene technology company Genprex has filed to raise up to $22.5 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Genprex (GNPX), an immunogene therapy development company has filed an IPO to sell up to $22.5 million of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered, as well as the price range for the offering, have not yet been determined.

Genprex is developing immunogene therapies to address the unmet medical needs of cancer patients.

Given the nascent stage of Genprex and the higher-than-usual regulatory risk of gene-based treatments, I’m generally skeptical of the wisdom of retail investing in such ultra-high-risk IPOs.

I’ll reserve my final opinion when we know more details about the IPO.

Company and Technology

Austin, Texas-based Genprex was founded in 2009 to develop a novel class of cancer drugs: immunogene therapy.

Management is headed by Executive Chairman & CEO Rodney Varner. In addition to leading Genprex, he is also an attorney for Matheson Keys Garsson & Kordzik and Wilson & Varner.

Below is a brief overview video of Genprex’ immunogene approach:

(Source: Genprex)

Genprex’s goal is to help cancer patients who do not meet a specific genomic profile and are therefore unqualified to benefit from existing therapies.

To that end, Genprex has developed a proprietary platform and pipeline composed of the following:

Platform Delivery The Genprex immunogene therapy platform consists of anti-cancer genes encapsulated in nanovesicles delivered intravenously. Nanoscale Technology The particle size is small enough to allow Oncoprex to cross tight barriers in the lung, but large enough to avoid accumulation or clearance in the liver, spleen and kidney. The cationic charge of the nanovesicle targets cancer cells, and direct nanovesicle fusion avoids target cell endocytosis. A Phase I clinical trial showed that intravenous Oncoprex therapy was proven to selectively and preferentially target primary and metastatic tumor cells, resulting in clinically significant anticancer activity. Scalable Manufacturing Genprex’s nanovesicle delivery platform is applicable to delivery of a range of therapeutic and prophylactic plasmid DNAs and RNA interference constructs. The nanovesicle manufacturing methods Genprex’s collaborators have developed have been optimized and are useful for a wide array of disease treatments. Phase II Clinical Trial Combining Oncoprex With Tarceva A phase I/II clinical trial has been designed and accepted by FDA to evaluate intravenous Oncoprex in combination with Tarceva(erlotinib) in stage IIIB/IV lung cancer patients without an activating EGFR mutation and in patients with an activating EGFR mutation whose cancer has progressed on erlotinib therapy. Phase I Clinical Trial Evaluating the Safety of Oncoprex monotherapy A phase I dose escalation trial was conducted at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (UTMDACC) evaluating intravenous Oncoprex (TUSC2/FUS1) monotherapy in stage IV recurrent, metastatic lung cancer patients.

(Source: Genprex)

The firm’s pipeline status is shown in the chart below:

(Source: Genprex)

So, the firm’s primary, clinical stage candidate targets treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, which is a major killer of adults.

Market and Competition

According to a March 2017 report by Grand View Research, the non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market is expected to grow to $12.2 billion by 2025, which represents a CAGR of 7.5% during the period 2016 - 2025.

The report cited ‘rising prevalence of NSCLC across the globe due to increasing air pollution and smoking habits’ as likely to drive growth.

The American Cancer Society said that lung cancer is among the highest death-causing diseases worldwide.

Below is a chart detailing expected market growth of the top nine NSCLC treatments in the U.S.:

(Source: Grand View Research)

Major players in the NSCLC market include:

Novartis (NVS)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Eli Lilly (LLY)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Pfizer (PFE)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Financials and IPO Details

Genprex’s financials are typical of an early clinical stage development company in that it shows no revenues and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with pipeline development.

The company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years are shown below. (Audited GAAP for full years)

(Source: Genprex S-1/A)

Genprex wants to raise up to $22.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

It intends to use the IPO proceeds as described below:

...to complete our ongoing clinical trial [Oncoprex], to commence additional clinical trials, to conduct preclinical research, including biomarker studies, to prepare submissions to the FDA and for research and development and working capital and general corporate purposes.

The listed manager of the IPO is Network 1 Financial Securities.

Commentary

Genprex has a worldwide license to the ‘patents covering the therapeutics use of a series of genes that have been shown in preclinical and clinical research to have cancer fighting properties.’

The company is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials that has shown that Oncoprex can be combined with Genentech’s Tarceva to create ‘results more favorable than either these therapies of Oncoprex alone.’

So, there are some very early indications of promise for its candidate to help treat non-small cell lung cancer.

However, the FDA has only recently approved the very first gene-based treatment for cancer and is taking an extremely slow and cautious approach to gene treatments.

NSCLC is a large market as it accounts for 80% of all lung cancers and has a very low five-year survival rate past Stage III.

While the market is large, the regulatory hurdles for promising gene-based treatments represents a major execution risk for companies like Genprex.

When we know more details about the IPO, I’ll provide an update, but I’m extremely skeptical of the investment prospects for an IPO of such an early state, ultra-high-risk company.

