CGI Closes All Cash Deal To Acquire Summa Technologies

The deal continues CGI's strategy execution of expanding and deepening its geographic reach throughout the U.S.

CGI has announced the close of an all cash deal to acquire Summa Technologies.

Quick Take

Summa Technology is an IT consulting firm, with expertise in custom software solution, agile transformation, and sales force consulting with a head office in Pittsburgh, PA.

The acquisition strengthens CGI's position in the U.S. major metropolitan IT market of the greater Pittsburgh area and is part of its strategy to increase its U.S. major market penetration.

Target Company

Seattle, Washington-based Summa Technologies was founded in 1996 to provide high-end IT consulting services to banking and financial, manufacturing, retail and healthcare enterprises.

Management is headed by chairman and founder Ed Engler, and CEO Audrey (Palombo) Dunning.

Ed Engler is currently also CEO of Nexi, Managing Partner of Pittsburgh Equity Partners, and Board Member of Pittsburgh Venture Capital Association.

Audrey (Palombo) Dunning is currently also Board of Directors at Allegheny Conference on Community Development, Board of Directors at Dollar Bank, and Director at Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.

Summa’s primary service offerings include:

Custom software solutions: design, architect and build robust, secure and innovative solutions that connect businesses with customers, partners and employees.



Agile transformation: help enterprises deliver value faster and learn to rapidly respond to changing customer demands and business priorities.



Salesforce consulting: ensure adoption by providing tools customized to your needs and create engaging experiences for your customers, partners and employees.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

The financial details of CGI's acquisition weren't disclosed, except that it was an all-cash acquisition. CGI did not file an 8-K that would have been required if the transaction had been a material amount, nor did it provide any change in forward financial guidance, so the transaction appears to be a non-material financial event.

CGI is a part of CGI Group Inc., which is the fifth largest independent IT and business process services firm in the world. CGI has 12,000 employees in the U.S., located in 80 cities and 34 states.

This acquisition is CGI's fourth strategic consulting acquisition in the U.S. so far in 2017. Through the acquisition, Summa would bring its skills and experience in IT services, including its software solutions, agile transformation and user experience design to CGI's business in the US. Moreover, Summa also adds its market expertise in banking and financial services, healthcare and manufacturing to CGI.

As George D. Schindler, CGI President and Chief Executive Officer said:

Merging with Summa is another step toward fulfilling our strategic objective to double the size of our company through a balanced blend of organic and acquisition growth. Summa adds capabilities, strength, and size to our U.S. business, allowing us to create additional focus in one of our target growth metros.

David L. Henderson, CGI President of United States, added:

CGI and Summa are a great cultural fit, with experts that are passionate problem solvers who bring trusted client relationships and a reputation for client satisfaction. We both share a strong commitment to our professionals, a dedication to management fundamentals and a passion for excellence in execution which leads to a formidable combination of strengths.

According to an Inc. 5000 report for 2017, Summa has grown 44 percent over the past three years, and the team potentially has greater growth after being combined with CGI, the fifth largest independent IT and business process services firm in the world.

CGI acquired Summa primarily to bolster its operations in the greater Pittsburgh metro area. CGI is executing on a strategic goal of expanding its focus on top metropolitan centers in the U.S.

Furthermore, CGI is focused on providing solutions to enterprises to assist them in making the transition from a siloed, on-premises IT system to greater use of public and hybrid clouds required by the rise of mobile-based applications.

So, assuming it didn’t overpay for Summa, the deal is within CGI’s core strategy of U.S. expansion, and should be a win for the firm as Summa’s recent growth indicates its management is doing the right things.

