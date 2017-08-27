Coty, Inc.: Transformation Will Take Time (Despite Unexpected Stumble)

Investors sold off Coty, Inc.’s (COTY) shares by about 15 percent after the company’s latest earnings report given their disappointment with the pace of progress in the company’s transformation. One commentator chimed in that it was apparent that COTY “paid too much” for the beauty brands that it purchased from Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) in 2016, but also noted that “turnarounds can take time and this one may be worth it the end.” We agree. Near-term, however, the company’s latest quarterly results showed its consumer-beauty division (acquired from PG and including CoverGirl cosmetics and Clairol hair dye) recording a 10 percent organic revenue decrease in the year. The company’s new consumer beauty business, now COTY’s largest business (ahead of its luxury fragrances and skin care and salon hair-and-nail businesses), has become a thorn in its side. As we noted in past COTY articles, the company’s consumer beauty business results have been disappointing but not wholly unexpected as PG neglected such brands prior to COTY’s acquisition. With the PG transaction taking more than a year to close, PG’s neglect weakened COTY’s acquired brands causing lost shelf space in stores.

Given COTY’s expertise in luxury and mainstream consumer beauty brands, the acquisition of PG’s consumer beauty brands made sense. The company, as laid out over the past year or so, has multiple strategies to revitalize the acquired PG products but has encountered near-term roadblocks. Such strategies include: 1) redesign of packaging for CoverGirl and Max Factor brands; 2) more efficiently identifying, innovating in and selling into new cosmetic trends; and 3) boosting results for its Clairol hair-care product line through innovation and presentation. While many investors on Wall Street lack patience for a COTY turnaround, an individual investor with a longer-term investment horizon can collect an almost 3 percent dividend as the company works through its transformation. In other words, the investment thesis for COTY investors has not changed but investors need to understand that such transformation will take time (likely 1 to 2 years). With this in mind, let us look at a brief overview of the company’s latest quarterly results. At the outset, COTY acknowledged fiscal 2017 as its transformational year due to its complex acquisition of PG’s beauty Business.

COTY’s organic net revenues excluding acquisitions decreased 3 percent in constant currency given growth in its luxury and professional beauty businesses, but continued weakness in its consumer beauty business. When including the company’s ghd and Younique acquisitions, however, its net revenues increased 5 percent. To investors’ concern, the company’s adjusted operating income reflected a materially higher level of investment in marketing to support the momentum in its business and to achieve a maximum execution at the retail level for product launches such as Hugo Boss, Gucci, Tiffany’s debut fragrance, CK Obsessed, as well as its COVERGIRL “Public Display of Application” ad campaign and the Clairol Color Crave launch. Profits were also impacted by a higher combined fixed cost base, which COTY is not happy about, but is rapidly working to address such issue as part of its synergy program and organic efficiency initiatives. The company’s luxury business, recorded a 5 percent organic revenue increase as it saw strong momentum across its Hugo Boss, Gucci, Chloe and philosophy products as well as several of its ultra premium fragrances such as Bottega Veneta, MIU MIU and Alexander McQueen.

COTY’s professional beauty business organic net revenues increased 3 percent due to continued success of its salon hair brands and a significant improvement in its OPI nail polish revenue trends. The company’s consumer beauty business, the weak link to its overall performance, recorded an organic net revenue decrease of 10 percent as the global consumer beauty industry continued its moderate decline since the end of 2016. To restore such business to growth, COTY is working towards a significant relaunch and restage of a number of its major brands to better connect them with changing consumer trends. The company is also actively engaging with its traditional retailer customers to amplify the in-store shopping experience to drive category growth. Further, the company continues to focus on key specialty customers as well as driving its e-commerce footprint. COTY reiterated that in the midst of weak market conditions, its consumer beauty business net revenue has also been pressured by the shelf space losses in the U.S. and Europe. Despite such adversities, the company recorded strong performances in some key emerging markets, such as Brazil, Mexico and the Middle East.

COTY has a set of new product launches designed to return its consumer beauty business to growth. The company’s consumer beauty product pipeline for the first half of fiscal 2018 includes Clairol Color Crave line of hair make-up, and COVERGIRL Total Tease Mascara, both of which are now hitting the shelves. The company’s brand relaunch for COVERGIRL will not begin in full until winter 2018, but has already garnered attention with an innovative digital engagement ad campaign. The company, across all of its businesses, is engaged in utilizing innovative digital communication ad campaigns to drive sales through retail and e-commerce channels. With respect to acquisitions, the company's Hypermarcas Brands, ghd and Younique brands represent a material addition to its results. COTY is also preparing for its takeover of the Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY) brand license in October 2017. The company sees its recent revenue trend improvement as an early confirmation that its strategy to strengthen/grow its key brands, stabilize its remaining brands and expand its geographic footprint is beginning to show results. Improved profits, however, the company noted it needs an improved effort.

COTY’s transformation to drive more consistent revenue/earnings growth consists of 3 parts. The first part consists of integrating PG’s businesses (and other acquisitions), a stage that is ongoing and on track. While the company has more work to do on such integration, it has begun focusing on part 2, which consists of the stabilization of its business along with the realization of cost synergies. Part 3 consists of efforts relating to revenue growth acceleration, where the company believes that its innovation, stabilization and relaunch actions (as highlighted above) position it well for growth. The company’s efforts are complex and include exiting transition service agreements with PG. The company is also now manufacturing all product portfolios (including PG) without constraint on COTY’s systems. Further, the company’s entire order to cash cycle that includes order processing, fulfilling, shipping, invoicing, and accepting payment is now entirely controlled by COTY. In other words, the company transformation requires time, significant effort and expense to bring all acquired companies into line under the COTY umbrella. Such efforts/costs are not what many short-term investors want to endure despite the necessity of the efforts.

With respect to COTY’s stabilization of its business and the realization of synergies, it has seen stabilization in revenue trends in the second half of 2017 and its synergies are in line with its targets. In fiscal 2017, the company recorded about $700 million one-time operating expenses bringing its total recorded expenses to-date to $850 million. The company is also focusing on rationalization of its product portfolio whereby it is considering the divestiture or discontinuation of brands that constitute 6 percent to 8 percent of its combined product portfolio net revenues. As the company moves forward, it is seeing its underlying business trends beginning to show signs of stabilization as its revenues improved from a high single-digit decrease in the first half of fiscal 2017 to a low single-digit decrease in the second half. The latest quarterly’s adjusted operating income decreased due to a material increase in marketing spending (as well as the higher fixed costs) to drive further revenue momentum particularly around key products. Despite COTY’s increased costs to revitalize its acquired consumer products, it is significantly focused on reducing fixed costs.

COTY remains committed to its cost synergy targets, but emphasizes that due to the time it takes to realize the benefits of supply chain savings and SG&A cost reductions, fiscal 2018 synergies and other cost initiatives will be more heavily weighted to the second half of fiscal 2018 and adversely effect first half fiscal 2018 profitability. The company considers its balance sheet to be strong with $535 million cash and $6.7 billion in net debt. After COTY’s latest earnings report, its shares remain under pressure due to the competitive pressures in its consumer beauty division and the distraction associated with its merger integration efforts. As the company moves forward with the above-noted efforts, it is also focusing on the Chinese market with its entrance into such market through the Chinese retail giant Tmall, a business-to-consumer marketplace owned by Alibaba (BABA). COTY's strategy to drive growth also includes mergers and acquisitions. With the company's strong cash flow and balance sheet, it intends to add businesses that improve its growth profile while remaining disciplined on acquisition valuation.

COTY continues to target total four-year synergies of $750 million with no change to the operating costs to realize such goal. With the above-noted efforts to drive revenue/earnings growth in mind, we believe that COTY has significant long-term growth potential given its iconic and emerging brands, Chinese market opportunities, a potential improved control over the distribution of its luxury products and its detailed strategy to drive sustained profitable growth over time. We strongly believe in the company's transformational efforts, and, given this, we recommend that investors consider the company's shares on any overall market weakness.

Our view

The investor selloff of COTY’s shares after its latest quarterly report was sudden and dramatic. A surprise loss rather than a profit spooked investors as the company increases its spending to revive its acquired PG consumer beauty brands. Investors should not, however, have been too surprised given that the company indicated its integration of all of its acquisitions (especially PG’s brands) would take time and was a “journey.” As a COTY investor, what surprised us was the company’s admission that it did not fully understand the damage caused by PG to the acquired PG consumer beauty brands until its acquisition closed. What we did not realize was that, given that COTY and PG were competitors at the time of the acquisition, provisions of the deal prevented COTY from obtaining information on the inner workings of the business until the acquisition closed. So, it appears that COTY was blindsided when the PG consumer beauty brand acquisition closed and has been playing catch up ever since. Despite such lack of knowledge, COTY is now under pressure to revitalize the acquired PG brands and reduce costs in the face of the heavy debt it incurred during its acquisition spree.

While COTY’s latest quarterly results concerns us, we remain confident in the transformational rewards from its integration of PG's beauty business and its other acquisitions. Although the company considers its transformation as a multi-year effort to drive more consistent revenue/earnings growth, initial positive signs from such transformational efforts should occur in the second half of fiscal 2018. Despite COTY experiencing uncertainty given difficult market conditions exacerbated by acquisition and cost synergy uncertainties, it is working to overcome such adverse conditions by: 1) strengthening its global brands; 2) shifting more of its resources to fuel the growth of its brands with higher growth potential; 3) stabilizing its remaining brands; and 4) continuing to expand the geographic reach of its strong brand portfolio. The company also has maintained its $750 million cost synergy target by fiscal 2020. Further, COTY's initial efforts to acquire market share in the coveted Chinese millennial market are an additional signal of the company's focus on expanding its global market opportunities in addition to its U.S./European focused transformational efforts.

Make no mistake, investing in an out of favor transforming company that loaded up on debt to transform such as COTY involves greater risk. The rewards, however, are greater as well given the overall negativity the company faces. With this in mind, COTY needs to start delivering results in the next 6 to 12 months and reverse its negative revenue/earnings trends or it will face another investor selloff and the potential fading into obscurity (and likely acquisition). COTY's transformation will expand its operating margins/improve cash flow generation. The company plans to further develop its power brands, expand its presence in emerging markets and increase its distribution. COTY will also drive growth through acquisitions. The company is taking aggressive steps to stabilize/ revitalize its consumer beauty business. COTY's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 21.60 based on fiscal 2018 earnings estimates of $0.76, and about 15.95 based on fiscal 2019 earnings estimates of $1.03. Estimates for both fiscal 2018 and 2019 have decreased in recent months. We believe that investors should follow the extensive multiple insider purchases in the first half of 2017 and consider the company's shares on continued market weakness.

Over the long term, investors will benefit from share price appreciation and possible dividend increases as the company drives revenue/earnings growth from the integration of its recent acquisitions, internal product pipeline innovation, product portfolio management, its e-commerce push into Chinese markets and acquisitions and its efforts to protect the prestige of its luxury brands. Remember, with COTY’s acquisition-related heavy debt load, the company needs to show some positive transformational results by the end of fiscal 2018 or investors could suffer the consequences.

(Click "follow" next to our contributor name at the top of this article to follow our upcoming articles on COTY and more.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long COTY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.