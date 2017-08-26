Adamis Pharmaceuticals: Updates To Thesis

Significant concerns remain, including the possibility of dilution in the near to medium term, competition from firms with much more resources and the inability to find a partner or do so for less than favorable terms.

A partnership would go a long way toward getting a leg up on the competition and jump starting the product´s entry into the market.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaeuticals (ADMP) have risen over 75% since I mentioned the company as a key beneficiary of the Trump administration's pledge on drug pricing and the approval process.

ADMP data by YCharts

Key points to the bullish thesis included the following:

Being a primary beneficiary of the political firestorm surrounding unjustified price hikes of Mylan´s (MYL) EpiPen through providing a lower cost alternative, the Epinephrine Pre-Filled Syringe.

Benefiting from the Trump administration´s comments on drug pricing, including wanting to bring prices ¨way down¨ and taking away obstacles that would impede smaller companies from bringing treatments to market.

Issues in the prior CRL appeared to be solvable (expanding human factors study and reliability study), with Adamis already having addressed other issues raised in the initial CRL such as the volume delivery issue.

Even with generic competition and other options, Adamis' then market capitalization of around $65 million compared favorably to the opportunity being addressed.

Updates

In mid-June the company finally crossed the goal line, receiving FDA approval for their lead product candidate for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions, trade name Symjepi. The product gives two single dose syringes of epinephrine for immediate use in acute anaphylactic reactions (allergens, exercise-related, stings, bites, etc).

At the same time President and CEO Dr. Dennis Carlo reminded investors that the company was preparing to submit another New Drug Application for the junior version of Symjepi. In the near term the company is augmenting inventory levels to prepare for launch in the next few months, anticipating significant demand in both retail and professional sectors of the epinephrine market.

A partnership would go a long way toward getting a leg up on the competition and jump starting the product´s entry into the market. With a market capitalization of around $150 million, the stock looks to be heading back to 52 week highs and a beneficial agreement signed could take shares to the next level.

The company has other assets that are not receiving much attention at the moment, including albuterol (APC-2000) and fluticasone (APC-4000) Dry Powder Inhaler, or DPI, products for the treatment of bronchospasm and asthma, as well as a steroid hydrofluoroalkane (HFA) metered dose inhaler product (APC-1000) for the treatment of asthma. These line up with management´s goal of introducing low cost therapeutic alternatives to higher-cost existing treatments on the market.

APC-1000 will likely be their next product to make headlines, with data necessary for approval to market the candidate via Section 505(B)(2). If management decides to go forward, a pivotal trial would ensue with the time needed to manufacture product and make it through the study amounting to around 24 to 30 months (in quarterly filing).

A look at institutional ownership reveals that one of the favored healthcare funds I follow, Perceptive Advisors, has established a significant new stake in the firm. Vanguard, Blackrock and others have greatly added to their positions as well.

A look at their quarterly filing reveals a cash position of $11.74 million, while net loss for the six months ended June 30th totaled $10.7 million. In July 2017 common stock was issued to investors who exercised warrants, with warrant holders exercising for cash at prices ranging from $2.90 to $3.40 per share. Adamis as a result received around $2.9 million in proceeds.

While I´m not much for analyst reports, they are a good starting point for due diligence and Maxim recently came out with a $13 price target on sales in belief that a partnership for Symjepi is coming soon. While I wouldn´t count on it, an outright buyout is also a distinct possibility as well.

The main risk to thesis I see is running out of cash and continuing to dilute shareholders. In the quarterly filing the company states that they have primarily financed operations through issuing debt, private issuances of common stock and preferred stock, and through public offerings of common stock. As part of their USC acquisition in 2016 they assumed $5.7 million of debt with around $3.3 million still outstanding. They have also entered into a secured $2 million line of credit agreement.

Final Thoughts

Readers who have done their due diligence and believe in the prospects of Symjepi could be served to initiate a pilot purchase or add to their stakes in the near term. Keep a close eye on the chart, looking for strength and selling weakness in the case of negative outcomes (failure to obtain a partnership, pushed back timelines, etc).

Risks to thesis include significant competition from businesses possessing much more resources, dilution in the near to medium term and the possibility of negative business developments (no partnership or terms of agreement much less than hoped for in terms of upfront payment and milestones or royalties).

