Sentiment Speaks: Can A U.S. Government Shut Down Send The Market To 2300SPX?

The market has been playing out in an almost perfect fashion based upon the parameters we have been following, despite all the reasons it had not to do so. In fact, for those of you that read us regularly, in mid-July, we were calling for a top to be struck between 2487-2500 on August 9th, whereas the market hit its last all-time high towards the end of the day on August 8th at 2490. Since that time, the market has been in a pullback mode, as we had expected.

Being someone who posts analysis regularly on the internet, I am often curious as to what others are seeing as well. So, I take the opportunity to peruse some other articles from time to time.

Unfortunately, when I do, my blood begins to boil. Much of what I read is simply a repeated mantra of why the market is wrong for coming this high, and why it will certainly head lower now. It is as if these articles are trying to explain to the market why it is wrong.

But, have any of the “reasons” as to why the market is going to tank over the last two years meant anything to the market:

Brexit – NOPE

Frexit – NOPE

Grexit - NOPE

Italian referendum - NOPE

Rise in interest rates - NOPE

Cessation of QE - NOPE

Terrorist attacks - NOPE

Crimea – NOPE

Trump – NOPE

Market not trading on fundamentals – NOPE

Low volatility – NOPE

Record high margin debt – NOPE

Hindenburg omens - NOPE

Syrian missile attack - NOPE

North Korea – NOPE

Are you seeing my point yet? None of these exogenous events meant anything at all to the market, despite all the expectations about impending doom. In fact, I could probably write an article that is 100 pages long detailing all the reasons cited over the last two years as to why the market cannot go any higher. And, each of the factors cited above was supposed to send the market down in a big way. But, the market just does not care. So, why should you?

And, during all these doomsday events, we have been pounding the table for over a year that the market is heading up to 2500SPX in 2017.

Yet, these article writers are telling us they are doing us a favor by “opening our eyes” to all these risks in the market. What would we ever have done without them? I mean, there usually is never any risk in the market, right? So, I am quite appreciative that we have them to “open our eyes.”

Well, they have done no favors to anyone taking them seriously, as they scared most out of the last 40% rise in the equity market.

In fact, as one of my subscribers noted this past week:

“Worse than missing the last 40% rally -- their articles led people like me to short the market. With leverage. Just before the November elections. All in. I am so lucky I realized that the widening gulf between their predictions and reality meant something is fundamentally wrong with their way of thinking, and led me to think on my own, search for alternatives, and ultimately found this room.”

The only ones for whom they have done a favor are those that have either not read them or have not taken them seriously. You see, they have helped build the wall of worry to benefit those who have not read their articles or who have simply ignored their “eye opening” rhetoric. By ignoring their “eye opening” rhetoric, they have been able to maintain on the long side of the market as it climbed the wall of worry to the tune of a 40% rise in the equity market.

Moreover, some of these articles will quote one Wall Street analyst after another, who will present the exact same perspectives long maintained by these bearish article writers, citing all the reasons noted above, and more. Yet, are not these the same analysts who have also missed the last 40% rally in the equity markets also?

But, wait. Now, they are suggesting we “open our eyes” to latest and greatest event on the horizon that is certainly going to cause the market to come crashing down like never before. And, this time they really, really, really mean it. No, they are being serious this time.

Yes, here it comes: The government shut down. This is the certain market killing event. You can take that to the bank, or my name is not John Dewey, from the investment firm Dewey, Cheatem & Howe. And, our analysts will parade out every possible chart, ratio and fundamental reason to make you believe it.

At the end of the day, if you are not able to see how exogenous events, news items and fundamentals have not had any effect upon the stock market for the last two years, then I believe you have been living in an alternative universe. None of this has mattered one iota to the market as it has continued to climb the wall of worry. And, as we have seen, some of the bricks have been quite massive, such as the Trump election.

So, if you are certain that a U.S. government shut down will certainly cause the stock market to crash, you have not been paying attention the last two years. The only thing that will matter at the time it may occur will be what the overall market sentiment suggests, just as it has for every other major news event over the last two years.

Based upon our analysis, the market is going to be testing the 2380-2400SPX support region in the not too distant future. The question for the coming week is if the market can provide us with a rally into the holiday weekend before we are set up for that test of support. As long as the 2425-30SPX support holds early in the coming week, I believe we are setting up to rally towards the 2465-2475SPX region into the Labor Day holiday. And, that will likely set up a decline into September which will provide the test of the 2380-2400SPX support region we expect next, as mapped out on the attached 60-minute SPX chart.

Alternatively, should we break 2425-30SPX early in the upcoming week, and follow through below the lows we struck last week, then we will see that test of 2380-2400SPX support sooner than I had expected.

While my expectation is that we can remain within this pullback/consolidation into even as late as the Thanksgiving holiday, this should only be a stopping point for the market before it next tests the 2600SPX region, probably into the first quarter of 2018. At that point in time, I believe we will set ourselves up for a 15-20% correction taking us into the 2019-2020 time frame.

