Can Buffalo Wild Wings Capitalize On Mayweather Vs. McGregor?

Balance-sheet is deteriorating; stock is a potential short, but probably not worth it as company is refocusing and share price already halved since the Pacquiao-Mayweather quarter.

The higher cost of chicken wings compared to last year is an extra challenge on top of current macro challenges the entire industry is facing.

Showing the Mayweather-McGregor fight at half their locations is a huge improvement from their failure to show 2015’s “Fight of the Century” between Pacquiao-Mayweather at most of their sports bars.

Thesis

Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) needs to focus on the finer details of their core “sports bar” concept and give customers what they want: not just the wings, but also the sports--all the sports, especially the biggest events.

BWLD has historically shied away from investing in pay-per-view boxing, for no good reason other than the fact that they have comfortably built their business on mostly football (and partially basketball and hockey.) In order to remain relevant and continue expanding their sports bar concept, BWLD needs to step outside their comfort zone by capitalizing more aggressively on an odd trend: the increasingly frenzied hype surrounding pay-per-view boxing matches.

In this tough macro environment where the entire industry is experiencing declining foot traffic, higher labor costs, higher food prices, and souring value-propositions compared to cheap grocery prices--which have been further exacerbated by the Amazon-Whole Foods merger in which Amazon just announced will begin dropping prices on a variety of items starting Monday--calculated risks need to be taken by BWLD to drive traffic.

One way to do this is by making an effort to do a better job at accommodating pay-per-view boxing events at their restaurants, which has seen an unusual increase in the revenue generated by its biggest megastars. For example, welterweights Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao’s “Fight of the Century” in 2015 had a combined payout of at least $236 million for the two fighters (Mayweather earned at least $140M, and Pacquiao earned at least $96M.) In comparison, heavyweights Muhammad Ali and George Foreman’s “Rumble In The Jungle” earned the fighters approximately $10 million ($5.45M for Ali, $5M for Foreman.)

Fortunately, BWLD’s decision to show the Mayweather-McGregor fight at nearly half of their U.S. locations on Saturday, August 26 is a step in the right direction. This is a huge improvement compared to the ill-advised decision of only showing the 2015 “Fight of the Century” bout between Pacquiao and Mayweather at a “handful” of locations, and a welcome shift from the subsequent excuses management made about not showing the fight in the Q2 2015 conference call which seemed to reek of nothing more than indifference and perhaps a bit of laziness.

Cord Cutters Have An Unmet Demand That BWLD Can Supply

The table below projects an increasing trend in cord cutting out to 2019. Although the table was compiled by eMarketer in December 2015, the trend continues to play out to this day. For example in 2017, only one-third of millennial males expect to pay for cable this year, with more than half saying they have already cut the cord.

As far as how this relates to BWLD, many cable-cutters in 2017 still don’t know how to watch pay-per-view boxing fights from home legally (that link is just one example on Reddit, but it’s relatively recent having been posted 3 months ago.) And from my own anecdotal experience (I know a few professional boxers; and my family and many of my friends are boxing fans), old and young alike generally don’t know how to watch PPV boxing aside from ordering the fight from a cable provider or going to a sports bar or a friend’s house.

Moreover, I’m a millennial and even I personally can’t tell you off the top of my head how to watch a PPV fight legally from home if you don’t have cable or some other subscription service. And researching this information is a headache since boxing promoters don’t always go with the same provider; sometimes it’s HBO, other times Showtime, and I’ve seen SkySports on occasion--everything is always done on a fight-by-fight basis.

This is a problem for many cord-cutting fight fans who aren’t in the market for a cable package or subscription but are only interested in watching a particular fight every now and then.

The answer to this problem is usually to go to a local sports bar.

BWLD is a sports bar, and needs to make an effort to consistently supply what’s in demand

Unlike fast casual competitor Wingstop (WING), Buffalo Wild Wings is a sports bar, and last I checked, boxing is a huge sport. How huge is boxing? Apart from the fact that it's an ancient sport older than American football and basketball, its two biggest stars in 2015 (an aging Mayweather and Pacquiao) drew in so much money from a single 36-minute fight that they surpassed--by a large margin--the earnings of soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as well as NBA’s “best player on the planet” LeBron James; and all those guys play full seasons.

Yet for some reason, Buffalo Wild Wings, which has won dozens of “Best Sports Bar” awards across the country, chose not show the Pacquiao-Mayweather fight at most of their locations in 2015.

Worse, BWLD actually complained that it would have cost them $5,100 per restaurant to show the Pacquiao-Mayweather fight, or about $6 million for all locations.

This is a poor excuse because on March 29 2015 (about a month away from the insanely-hyped fight) BWLD had nearly $113 million in cash and investments on the balance sheet, and approximately $85 million in working capital, as shown below:

Clearly BWLD had the money, but chose not to utilize it. $6 million is a very justifiable “investment” considering the magnitude and hype that had been brewing behind the bout for years.

Even if that $6 million could not be reasonably justified as an “investment”, it could have been chalked up to a “brand-building advertising expense” or even a field-test or market/demographic experiment or a simple cost of doing business to maintain the upper hand against other local sports bars.

Also, I highly doubt that BWLD would have had to spend an entire $6 million to show the fight at all their locations because it wouldn’t have been necessary to show it at every location.

And even if BWLD had to spend an entire $6 million, the alternative turned out to be simply unacceptable: having a “slower night” at the restaurant while every other sports bar in town showing the fight was jam-packed. I can still recall seeing pictures on my Facebook feed from friends who watched the Pacquiao-Mayweather fight at their local bars; the bars were absolutely packed to the gills even though they demanded cover charges.

BWLD had the capability to compete against these smaller, local bars on the basis of their larger, nicer locations, and had the opportunity to compete with economies of scale (lower cover charges and making up for it in volume which smaller bars can’t do) but for some reason they chose not to push their weight around.

The Pacquiao-Mayweather fight in 2015 would have been a great time for BWLD to test their local markets and their processes on the restaurant level but upper management simply didn’t seem up to the challenge. Management can’t blame their decision on not knowing; everyone knew how big the May-Pac fight was going to be--in terms of financial gain to be had by the fighters, it was unprecedented. And even though the fight turned out to be a dud where neither fighter left with a scratch on their face, a lot of money was still made by all parties involved.

Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather after their 2015 bout, without a scratch on either of their faces.

Aside from the indefensible logic that the Pacquiao-Mayweather fight was too expensive to show at hundreds of Buffalo Wild Wings, the only reason I could come up with as to why BWLD chose not to air the mega-fight in 2015 was that the company was too comfortable in their comfort zone and unwilling to take a risk. In BWLD’s most recent annual report, the word “boxing” can’t be found anywhere in 72-pages, although they do mention the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and NCAA as relevant sporting events.

It’s very simple: if you’re a sports bar, show all the sports, especially the big events. I’m not saying BWLD needs to adopt a policy of showing minor boxing bouts; but at least show the big ones--it’s good for the brand and even if showing the fight amounts to a loss, it’s great organic advertisement for individual locations. Although it’s hard to track, diversifying into more one-off sports events such as boxing PPV (as opposed to diworseifying into pizza and tacos) undoubtedly creates tailwind effects: (1) Visits by patrons who drive by and remember the memorable night they had at their local Buffalo Wild Wings. (2) When people want to watch the next big fight or even the next big game and are considering where to watch it, they’ll consider the option of asking their buddies if they want to meet up at the local B-Dubs. (3) Familiarity breeds comfort, and just the act of getting people in the door once has the intangible effect of increasing the chances that they’ll be more receptive to the brand during future promotional efforts and even just in general. (4) Over time the effects of points 1, 2, and 3 could maybe inspire the next wave of franchisees who spent their younger years frequenting Buffalo Wild Wings; and although that's a really long term view, it's not an invalid point.

In conclusion: As a sports bar, BWLD from a customer standpoint is pretty much “morally required” to show huge fights like May-Pac. So it’s a relief from an investor’s standpoint to see that half of BWLD’s locations will be showing the Mayweather-McGregor fight on August 26.

Marcato’s influence is pushing BWLD in the right direction, a plus for shareholders

The hard hand of activist investor Marcato Capital Management is a positive development in this currently challenging environment. Despite past glories, previous management was clearly in a comfort zone and in the process of "diworseification" at the expense of their core brand. It’s safe to deduce that the distraction over the excitement of the possibilities of expanding PizzaRev and R Taco partially led to silly oversights such as not showing the “Fight Of The Century” at most Buffalo Wild Wings locations in 2015.

By putting the brakes on BWLD’s diworseification by selling off the PizzaRev minority interest for $5.7 million and instead focusing brain power on the core brand (although R Tacos are still in play), BWLD should have more resources dedicated to the core bread winner which is currently in a very tough environment.

With plans to create smaller Buffalo Wild Wings locations with a focus on delivery and takeout, this is a much better strategy than allocating more capital to pizza and tacos while being complacent with the core wings brand.

Elevated Chicken Prices

Aside from all the other macro headwinds the restaurant industry has been facing lately, BWLD has another: chicken wings were priced at $2.05 per pound in Q2, 6% higher than last year. Q3 is expected to be $2.13 per pound or 24% higher than last year. To combat these “unusually high wing prices” as retiring-CEO Sally Smith put it on the Q2 conference call, BWLD is now pushing cheaper “boneless” wings made from chicken breast with the Tuesday Boneless BOGO promotions rather than the traditional wings deal that used to be done on Tuesdays. While this is more cost-effective, some might be skeptical. A Mizuho analyst in particular thinks “It is going to be hard to sell boneless wings to the traditional chicken-wing lover.”

Profitability

Despite the rising cost of chicken wings and the necessity of axing the traditional Tuesday BOGO, I don’t think BWLD has a broken business model.

Although Q2 was disappointing with only $8.78 million net income for Q2 2017 compared to $23.5 million in Q2 2016, BWLD is still turning a profit. If the company can weather the current macro storm, they can continue growth efforts more safely after the weaker restaurants in the industry are bankrupted in the current cycle.

Buffalo Wild Wings Is A Differentiated Brand

Despite the bearish tone this article has had so far, I’m personally a fan of B-Dubs. Their brand is differentiated enough: I love their wings, particularly the Mango Habanero flavor. Sitting down in a booth with wings and a beer and having a waitress check in regularly while watching sports is therapeutic. Wingstop, as good as their wings are, cannot replicate this experience and that sets Buffalo Wild Wings apart.

Red Flags, Closing Remarks

However, the current industry macros are very challenging and despite being a patron of the restaurant, I am not a willing investor in BWLD's current form. Financially, there are a few red flags for investors to take note of when it comes to BWLD.

One thing to look out for is the negative $81 million in working capital as per most recent balance sheet. With cash flow having declined to approximately $99 million in Q2 from last year's $149 million, it begs the question as to whether more capital needs to be raised. Speaking of which, long term debt has also increased in Q2 compared to the beginning of the year to $426 million from approximately $205 million. While the bottom line gets pressured due to factors mostly out of BWLD’s control, I would highly recommend thinking twice before trying to pick a bottom on BWLD.

The stock continues to fall, and the same way many retailers tanked for the past year regardless of fundamentals before a select few in the off-price segment found a bid this month--Ross Stores (ROST) comes to mind off the top of my head--it’s best not to try and pick a bottom for BWLD until there are some truly positive earnings, which so far, is still in the process of declining.

It is feasible to short BWLD, but the easy money on the bear side is over. Shorting after Q2 2015 after management commented on their reasoning for not airing the Mayweather Pacquiao fight in their sports bars would have been a profitable trade: the price was about $200 at the time and now sits at $103. With 21-year-reigning CEO Sally Smith retiring before the end of this year, there could be some unexpected dead cat bounces due to press release volatility.

It’s worth waiting for further developments, particularly a new CEO to see where the business is fundamentally headed, as well as the results of airing the Mayweather vs McGregor fight at half their locations in the next quarter’s conference call--that should be very interesting. Until then it might be worth a short for the particularly bearish, but for my portfolio, BWLD is dead money and not worth risking capital for.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.