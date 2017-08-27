Of Economic Reality, Upward Mobility And Ritholtz?

Discussion, critique and analysis of the potential impacts on equity, bond, commodity, capital and asset markets regarding the following:

Last Time Out?

"TEVA's misfortune may have surprised some, yet, exerting due diligence prior to the acquisition, also revealed as management surely knew..." - Teva - Fiddler Made A Goof? "At the end of the day, with the Amazons, Facebook's, Teslas, Chipotle's and Sino's, what advice can we give about perceived and so called book values?" Of Chipotle, Sino-Global, Valuation And Glengarry Glen Ross?

There is a tenuous link between real economic activity and stock prices. Due diligence, data, calculations, modeling assumptions, perceived values and decision making based upon data and numbers. All come into play in making up a (fill in the blank) household budget or investment plan.

Disposable personal income (DPI) is income less taxes. After tax income is available for outlays to pay expenses, with any remainder available for savings and or investment. Increased income and DPI through wages and/or successful planning can bring an increased quality of life (QOL) in the form of upward mobility or movin' on up like...

The Jeffersons?



Courtesy TigerStrypes Blog

Perhaps Norman Lear's most successful spinoff series to "All in the Family"? The Jeffersons was one of the longest running sitcoms, lasting 11 seasons and a total of 253 episodes; the 2nd longest running American series with a primarily African American cast and the 1st to prominently feature a married interracial couple.

By 1975, little Jefferson Cleaners had successfully grown into a small chain; and George's newfound wealth led to "movin' on up" from next door to Archie Bunker in Queens, to a "deluxe apartment in the sky" in Manhattan. George often found that flaunting money didn't open every door or win him favor with everyone.

The Jeffersons eventually evolved into more of a traditional sitcom but did reference such issues as alcoholism, racism, suicide, gun control and adult illiteracy. The show received 14 Emmy Award nominations, Marla Gibbs was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series each year from 1981-85.

Isabel Sanford was nominated for 7 consecutive Best Actress Emmys, from 1979 until 1985. Her 1981 victory made her the 1st African-American actress to win an Emmy for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, and the 2nd to ever win any Emmy Award; bonus points for those who can name the 1st. Hint: Joe's "Fair" girl Friday, Peggy.

Sherman Hemsley's oft rude, arrogant mirroring as an Archie Bunker of color, demonstrated that loud mouthed, opinionated bigots come in many colors. Yet, this irascible bigot became one of television's most memorable, beloved characters and a symbol for urban upward mobility.

Speaking of mirror images and upward mobility, some say we are in a debt crisis, while other's see this as reflecting a healthy and prosperous economic situation. You be the judge....

A Phantom Debt Crisis?

Bloomberg, May 18, 2017: Seeing a Debt Crisis That Isn't Really There.

Yes, household borrowing has topped the old record reached right before the financial crisis. But that doesn't mean a meltdown is coming. Headlines designed to inspire anxiety or other emotional responses should be thought of as click bait.

Above, a chart from the cited missive showing household debt service payments as a share of disposable personal income declining from 13 to 10%. Subtlety, household debt service includes mortgages, not rent.

Obligations vs Debt?

The HF-Obligations Ratio is a broader measure than the Debt Service Ratio. It includes rent payments on tenant-occupied property, auto lease payments, homeowners' insurance, and property tax payments.

Above, note the added red line, household financial obligations as a share of disposable personal income. HF-Obligations as a share of disposable personal income is seen declining from 18 to 15.5%.

As opposed to the debt service metric, the shares increase to 18 vs 13 and 15.5 vs 10; which is a 5% higher share of DPI and non trivial with regard to disposable income and debt service capability.

Representing the share of DPI to be lower would make it seem like debt or obligation loads are lower, thus making debt service ability seem higher or easier.

Mortgage Debt Service?



Below, Mortgage Debt Service Payments as a Percent of Disposable Personal Income declining from 7.2 to 4.4% with no bounce.

What do all of the above charts have in common? Note temporal proximity or WHEN the ratio falls. Why? Because the mortgage component collapsed. Why? When the banks foreclosed, all those people lost their homes and became renters. Confirmation?

Above, home ownership percentage at 63.7%, right where it was a half century ago in 1967. The great ownership society has become the sharecropper society. Is this what is called movin on up?

A Phantom Redux?

Bloomberg, August 16, 2017 - The Imaginary Debt Crisis Is Here to Stay.

Household borrowing has reached new records. Big deal. Personal income has grown much more.

Essentially a redux of the previous missive with new verbiage, citing different but related data.

Above note, since mid 2007, a 36.6% "index increase" in disposable personal income. Most impressive and sounds like discretionary spending, savings and debt servicing would seem to be much easier.



Real DPI?



Below note the blue line, since the "end" of the recession in 2009, advertised adjusted real disposable personal income has increased 18% as opposed to the 36% presented in the graph above.

Much like the +5% difference in share of DPI presented in the first missive, this est. +18% difference in real DPI is again, non trivial.

Rising Rental Income?

Below, Rental income of persons with capital consumption adjustment, increasing since 2007 from $178B to $721B annually (Dec 2016). $543B in additional annual rental income for a 323% increase in 10 years, averaging +33% per year.

More renters and inflated rents, but more real disposable income? How much of that "income" was imputed? 67% or $490B. The Reality of Imputed Owners Rent?

For owner-occupied property, the national income and product accounts treat the owner-occupant as if it were a rental business. That is, BEA imputes a value for the services of owner-occupied housing (space rent) based on the rents charged for similar tenant-occupied housing and this value is included in GDP as part of personal consumption expenditures. - BEA

Services are the largest component of PCE. Housing services is largely composed of imputed rent: the estimate of what an owner occupant would have paid in rent had they been leasing the home.

With the large declines in home prices after the housing bubble burst, growth of imputed rents stalled. As the housing bubble has reflated, growth in the imputed "consumption" of housing services has been returning to the pre-recession trend.

Renters pay rent which becomes an income flow for owners. Owners who finance - carry debt, a mortgage, channel that income flow to the bank. Regardless of debt, with no demand for output, the BEA treats those transfer payments as productive GDP activity.

In reality, unlike maintenance and operating costs, mortgage interest payments do not create demand for newly produced output (real GDP); as they are merely transfer payments from borrowers to lenders. In addition, depreciation which landlords take as an expense, does not create cash or outlays, as it is neither a form of economic consumption, nor a transfer.

In another series of unfortunate events under the BEA calculations, home owners are credited imputed rent, a non existent cash flow, as "income". Thus, these non existent cash flows artificially inflate disposable personal income. In addition, an owners PCE or economic consumption is artificially inflated by these non existent flows, thus artificially inflating GDP.

Never-Never Land?

When DPI is averaged per capita, it appears that renters are sharing in a seemingly rising sea of DPI, when they are clearly not and the sad thing is, neither are most of the owners.

To be certain, the imputation of owners rent represents "flows of money" that do not exist, nor can ever exchange hands for any kind of service, product or economic output, nor can be classified as generating demand or consumption of any kind.

In reality the affect of these non existing "flows of money" is to raise stated "income", "consumption" and the resulting output "GDP". Thus, this imputation of imaginary money or benefit, is in no sense relevant for cash accounting purposes, or more importantly for a household’s budget.

If the BEA treated these imputed "flows of money" and presumptive "outlays" in a realistic manner, as in what cash accounting might imply, the effect would be anything but negligible.

Weezie Mills-Jefferson can't buy new shoes, in fact any service or product with imaginary chit or an imputation. Which can only classify such "thinking" or belief in the non existent, to satisfy some false sense of security or well being? and as a delusional effect with potentially deleterious affect.

Going one step beyond, were the imputation from home ownership properly removed, DPI, PCE and GDP would be substantially lower than as currently stated by the BEA and utilized by the Fed and MSM narrative.

Rising Disposable Income, PCE and GDP?

How much of an affect? Some indicators as a starting point, imputed rental of owner occupied housing: as a % of real DPI, 2007 = 10.6%, today = 11.8%, for an 11% increase; as a % of real GDP 2008 = 7.7%, today 8.9%, for a 15% increase.

Above, imputed rental of owner occupied housing Total, 2007 = 1.15T, today a 33% increase for $1.5T added to GDP.

The BEA treats the service flow of owner-occupied housing (i.e., the value the ownerreceives from use of the house) as a source of implicit rental income for homeowners (owners’equivalent rent) and the consumption of housing as implicit rent paid by the home-owning household to itself. Indeed, when people consume the service flows from existing durable goods—such as cars, appliances, and even art—they are not demanding new production. - Household Income, Demand, and Saving: Deriving Macro Data with Micro Data Concepts- Barry Z. Cynamon and Steven M. Fazzari - Working Paper No. 13 - Institute For New Economic Thinking

The 2011 study above found that if the imputations from home ownership were properly accounted for, DPI was 27% lower, adjusted PCE 30% lower and adjusted GDP more than 10% below the official advertised measures.

Considering the reflation of the RE bubble since 2011, resulting in a +20% increase in imputed rent, the deleterious affect would probably result in: DPI 33% lower, adjusted PCE 36% lower and adjusted GDP more than 12% below the official measure.

Let's see how those hypothetical calculations by professional economists could affect our perceived "sense of well being" presented in the missives cited above.

Real Household Debt?

Below, revisiting the 1st chart, at an average of 30% lower DPI. Since the end of 2007, Household Obligations (red) going from 23.5% to 20% share.

That red line and the conditions it implies are a far cry from the "sense of well being" or comfort level green line at 13% to 10%.



Real DPI Per Capita?

Below, revisiting the 2nd chart, at an average of 30% lower DPI. Since the "end" of the recession: Real DPI per capita at -30% (green) going from 25K to 27.5K.

That green line and the conditions it implies are a far cry from the "sense of well being" or comfort (red line) going from 35K to 44K.

In other words, over nine years a measly $2500 increase vs an advertised lofty 37% "index increase" in disposable personal income, and $27.5K to work with for outlays, as opposed to an advertised $44K.

Validation?



Below, courtesy of Doug Short, divided by quintiles and the upper 5%, going back half a century to 1967. Note: since 1998-2000, other than a small gain for the top quintile, not a single group shows any household income gains.

In fact, real household median income is lower than in 1999, yielding 18 glorious years with less income. Yet, some believe that DPI has somehow increased?

Who Do You Trust?

Despite real negative household income growth and the stated "income" chicanery of imputations, many believe in healthy growth in DPI, PCE, GDP and the MSM narrative which that falsity in econometrics promotes.

Investors, economists, politicians and management employed at the corporate and government level make calculations, projections and assumptions based upon the advertised numbers and narrative.

Can decisions and actions based upon questionable data have a delusional effect with potentially deleterious affect? GIGO, steering a ship blindfolded with faulty sensors, and a false sense of security or well being, comes to mind. Capt. Smith, about that iceberg...

Economic Reality?

With $490B of rental and $1.5T of owners vapor "income", we have an est. $2T in imputations being counted towards PCE and GDP. With proper accounting and math, advertised GDP of $19.5T would take a 10% hit.

Most care about what is lining the inside of their pocket, and by deducting imaginary imputed chit, DPI is potentially -30% less than advertised.

With debt at an all time high, what might that potential -30% deficit portend for debt servicing capacity, and banks and lenders if the going gets rougher?

Are things not quite what they seem on a quality of life (QOL) basis? Do those household income quintiles not attest to that economic reality?

Everyone's real spending towards output consumption (not transfer payments) is someone else's income, and real DPI vs outlays determines economic QOL (quality of life).

All of the above, which is axiomatic, seems to somehow elude the economic and monetary "authorities", MSM narrative and many pundits. One can also choose to believe that QE/ZIRP/IOER are not contractionary in an economic sense, and do not cause malinvestment or asset bubbles.

Or perhaps, the great recession ended and we have recovered; employment and wages are robust and inflation ever tame, the list goes on. We are reminded of this from last week:

As with anything in life, without common sense, wisdom and insight, all of the data, information, knowledge and experience in the world, is as useful as white noise and useless as teats on a bull. Wisdom is the patience, understanding and ability to discern, judge and apply that knowledge and experience in a meaningful way. Insight is the awareness of the underlying essence or truth, knowing the meaning or reasons, or why something IS. Plain common sense, when one thinks they know everything, they oft find out just how little they know. Sometimes, its what you don't know, more often, it's what you think you know, that comes back to bite you in the arse.

Oh Bother?

In the blogging daze of yore, Barry and I would correspond and collaborate. Much like Philip Davis, I respect Mr. Ritholtz for utilizing his hard earned platform or voice in a continued effort for the betterment for all. However, in this case I have to agree to disagree with the data utilized in those two missives as outlined above.

In order to achieve greater innovation and risk mitigation, disagreement and constructive conflict must exist. But not all conflict is destructive, as Barry's interpretation and assessments of the data served a purpose in making me and hopefully others think.

“Where all think alike, no one thinks very much.” - Walter Lippmann

Along those lines, as one can't always be in agreement, supportive and smiling, some Nattering was necessary. Again, what we know is little, what we do not know, immense. And all of us have a lot more to learn before we hit the proverbial end of the trail.

Speaking of the end of the trail and smiling, as a real Joker's infamous plastic surgeon once said, if you gotta go, go with a smile and Out.

Interesting Codicil?

In the Netherlands, Iceland, Slovenia, Luxembourg, and Switzerland, home owners actually pay imputed rent as a tax. Imagine that, taxing imputations which cannot be spent to increase consumption and GDP. Why?

The rich guy living in the $4K per month house is getting a tax favored status vs the poor slob in the $1K per month slum-dominium. In those countries, taxing imputed rent "fully eliminates the tax favored status" for housing which the rich benefit from and shifts that money back to the lower quintiles. Food for thought.

Additional Data?

