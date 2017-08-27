This Fast Growing Bank Trades At Under 10x Earnings

CIBC (CM) was the last of the big 5 banks to take a spot in my portfolio. For a very long time, it was tainted by weak management and execution. CIBC went from being the 2nd largest bank in Canada, to the smallest of the big 5. However, as of late they've cleaned up their act, become growth oriented and are making a meaningful US push. The scores posted, and CIBC has gotten their act together. Considering how cheap the stock trades, I can't help but add after this strong quarterly report.

Source: Envision Sales

Quarterly rundown

CIBC posted an all around beat. They beat on the top and bottom line, and brought investors a surprise dividend hike, bringing they yield to ~5% with below a 50% payout ratio. EPS is up to C$2.77, from C$2.67 last year. Analysts actually expected EPS to decline to C$2.66 per share. The dividend got a nice hike, too, up C$.03 to C$1.30. This is strong, steady, conservative growth I like to see in a bank, especially in one as cheap as CIBC. Every division showed strong growth, expect for the capital markets division, which is showing weakness across every Canadian bank.

Be aware of what you're buying

I'd be remiss if I didn't mention one of the reasons why CIBC trades so cheap. Their housing exposure in the Canadian market is massive relative the other banks. The red hot Toronto and Vancouver housing markets are in correction territory now, and investors are growing nervous. CIBC's exposure to mortgages is 5.4 times its regulatory capital, compared to 3.3 times the group average.

This doesn't particularly concern me, as Canada has an incredibly pro-bank system for insurance of mortgages. The largest crown corporation in Canada, far and away is the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and backs insures half a trillion dollars in mortgages. When a purchaser can't cover their 20% down payment, the CMHC will cover it for them, and assume the high risks associated. While I could write a whole article on the implications on the Canadian economy and populous, in short this has one major pro and con. It has spurred home buying in the Canadian lower-middle class, to the point that Canada has some of the highest rates of home ownership in the world. With that said, it kills risk-based pricing and puts a massive amount of risk onto the Canadian taxpayer. Both those points amount to a positive for banks like CIBC. Banks are getting the upside with very little downside. Their loan to value ratios are very conservative, and would require a massive housing meltdown, not a correction, to cut into CIBC's earnings.

CIBC is becoming more conservative in the management of their mortgage portfolio. Their uninsured mortgage book's credit quality continues to improve, with their new LTV well below the national average.

One of these banks is not like the others

Beyond, strong growth, what really makes CIBC stand out is their value proposition. I love banks, but the once dirt cheap US stalwarts are getting pricey. I've been forced to turn back to Canada. There are two banks I can think of that trade at under 10x earnings, Ally (ALLY), formerly GM's financial arm, and CIBC. Considering Ally carries a massive book of underwater auto loans and has a 2% yield, I think i know which bank I'll look towards.

What's more apt is to compare CIBC to its Canadian bank peers.

CM PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

CIBC trades a good 5th cheaper by almost every multiple, including dividend yield and earnings. All the big 5 banks are growing earnings by the high single digits, and there is no real leader in terms of results.

So why does it trade so cheap?

There is some execution risk for CIBC as they move into the US. The Canadian banks have a... spotty record of US expansions. It took RBC (RY) two tries to get it right. With that said, CIBC started small with their acquisition of Private Bancorp, and funded it largely with stock. They bought an excellent operator, and can massively expand the resources available to them to grow. CIBC is largely leaving the Private Bancorp management in place, who have already proven themselves.

Private Bancorp's 5 year chart before being acquired by CIBC.

CIBC also has been a historical laggard relative to the other big Canadian banks, which I discuss in-depth in my past article on the name. With that said, that was under a different management team, with a different strategy. CIBC has gone from firing their own commercial customers, to fighting like heck to grow their commercial banking division, for example. I look to what they've been posting since their current CEO, Victor G. Dodig joined the board. He continues to execute and post results in line with the bigger, more expensive banks. He's doing something right!

Whether you want to own CIBC comes down to your view of the Canadian housing market. I view it as a zero-sum call. If you believe the bears, and expect a housing meltdown, you probably shouldn't buy any Canadian bank. If you believe there won't be, or there will be a correction, CIBC's cheap valuation should generate superior returns to the other Canadian banks.

Conclusion

I'm in a capital preservation mode with my portfolio. CIBC fits the bill. It carries a solid and growing 5% yield, trades under 10x earnings, and continues to masterfully execute. With a best in class US bank under its wing, and an improving loan book quality, CIBC trading below it's 5 year PE average is baffling.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CM, RY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.