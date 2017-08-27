Williams-Sonoma Is Doing Just Fine, Thank You

Both thestock price and the P/E are at multi-year lows, and half what they were two years ago, while EPS climbs.

The company has increased dividends for twelve years, and the dividend is quite safe.

Williams-Sonoma continues to earn more than half its revenue through e-commerce.

Dividend growth and value investors have a good opportunity to buy into Williams-Sonoma (WSM). The price tag is still at multi-year lows not seen since 2013, even with the nice pop following the earnings report. With twelve years of dividend growth, it ranks as a dividend contender , and the balance sheet is more than adequate to cover it.

Williams-Sonoma is a specialty retailer of home furnishings. Brand names include Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, PBTeen West Elm, and Rejuvenation.



An E-Commerce Leader

When an analyst asked CEO Laura Alber about the competition from Amazon (AMZN) during the earnings call, Alber was ready for him. She said,

And while Amazon does really so many things really well, have you ever tried calling them and asking them if they could please come refurnish your living room? It’s a big thing that we do and our customers really love that service.

Alber’s statement of e-commerce prowess was more than bluster. Williams-Sonoma ranked #21 of the 2015 Internet Retailer Top 500:

More than half of Williams-Sonoma’s revenue came from e-commerce in 2016:

E-commerce revenue growth grew 5.2% in the second quarter, and accounted for a record high in e-commerce sales. The company is accelerating its digital advertising with Google, YouTube, Hulu, Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter.

Consistent Dividend Growth and Buy Backs

With twelve years of dividend growth, Williams-Sonoma is rated by David Fish’s U.S. Dividend Champions as a “Contender”. The company increased dividends even during the Great Recession. With a positive Net Current Asset Value (NCAV), the dividend is quite safe. As of this writing, the company is yielding a respectable 3.5%:

WSM data by YCharts

The company has been buying back shares, too, with a three-year average buyback ratio of 4.00. The company reported $93 million in buybacks in its earning call, and Alber said, “If lower valuation levels persist we are prepared to continue to opportunistically increase our buybacks.”

Profitability, Growth, and Valuation

At 14.78, the Forward Rate of Return is twice the 6-7% expected of the S&P. The company boasts excellent ROE and ROIC levels:

WSM Return on Equity (Annual) data by YCharts

According to the 2017 Investor Presentation, the West Elm brand has grown 30% CAGR since 2002. The new brands Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham have grown more than 25% for four consecutive years.

For the last quarter, revenue grew 3.7%, and comp growth was at 2.8%

Even so, the price is only half of what it was two years ago, as is its P/E. In the meantime, its EPS continues to climb:

WSM data by YCharts

Risks

Guggenheim a WSM)+Backdrop+is+Difficult+-+Guggenheim/13233198.html" rel="nofollow">maintains Neutral rating over the “challenging” secular backdrop. While the Williams-Sonoma is doing well with its e-commerce, there is no question that competition is very high.

The company did report lower selling margins, the result of reduced shipping income and higher advertising costs. RBC Capital warned on margin pressure—even as it lifted its price target to $50.

The stock does have a PEG Ratio of 1.41; however, a ratio above 1.00 is the norm for stocks with more than a decade of consistent dividend growth.

Investor Takeaway

Williams-Sonoma is now more an e-commerce retailer than a brick-and-mortar one. It has a solid balance sheet. Dividend growth has come through both good times and bad, and the company is buying back shares. The company unquestionably operates in a tough sector, but price is half of what it was two years ago, making it a good opportunity to buy in.

Sources

The stemware image is from the Williams-Sonoma website. The graphs, unless otherwise noted, are from Willams-Sonoma’s 2017 Investor Presentation. The PEG Ratio, Forward Rate of Return, and Buyback ratio figures are all from Guru Focus. Prices are from BigCharts.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.