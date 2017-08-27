ROTY Edition 1 Volume 24: Updates And A Strengthening Thesis

I highlight the tug-of-war between bulls and bears in Shotspotter, siding with the former as more positive case studies come to light.

Global Blood Therapeutics filed a shelf offering- the big question is whether or not they will hold off until after IPF data.

The ROTY model account continues mainly in the red with minor losses as we await key data readouts in the third and fourth quarters.

Welcome to the 24th entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) with cost averages calculated at the day's close. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so no matter a reader's account size they can easily follow along and scale trades accordingly.

Note: Readers are encouraged to pay close attention to each entry in the series, as positions could be added to or sold at any moment for a variety of reasons (material events, red flags, swapping out for a more promising stock, etc).

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account



Current Snapshot of ROTY Contenders (interesting stocks on our radar)



General Commentary

I find it quite comical that the Contenders list is showing more green than the ROTY model account. At the same time, in a way I´m glad that short term performance for ROTY has gotten off to a rough start, as readers will get to see what it´s like between periods of outperformance (hopefully) when things are pretty low key.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)- On August 22nd the company received a vote of confidence from an analyst at JMP Securities, who slapped the stock with a $34 price target. He cited RT002 durable efficacy of 6 months versus 3 months for competition, which should lead to ¨cost and quality-of-life benefits for patients¨.

Shotspotter (SSTI)- I´ve mentioned several times before the tug of war between bulls and bears in this one. Bulls believe that the firm´s gunshot detection technology is addressing a $1 billion plus opportunity and is in the early innings of adoption. Bears point out that error rates (the % of times a sound is detected as a gunshot that is actually something else like a tire exploding or fireworks) and high cost of the technology will lead to clients and cash-strapped municipalities to fail to renew their contracts. As seen in the recent NYPD headline (case study), many clients are choosing to expand the ShotSpotter program and covering more territory as seen by square miles covered. The article reports to a false report rate of 5%, which falls near the 3% or so rate that I´ve been hearing and seems acceptable for the benefits provided. I´d also point out that the cost could be much greater for municipalities to hire more officers instead of using technology to increase efficiency, although we need to see more concrete numbers behind that supposition. My own piece on the company´s second quarter earnings highlights several positive advances including the addition of 44 net new “go-live” square miles, ramping up of margins and revenues as well as a reasonable valuation for an emerging growth stock. With the stock hanging in the flat to slightly negative range in the ROTY model account, it´s possibly time to act on market intelligence. Two other reports (link 1 and link 2) provide positive press for the name.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)- Filed a shelf offering of $125 million, which I actually consider quite reasonable compared to the $1.2 billion market capitalization. I hope management decides to wait to initiate the offering until after (hopefully) positive IPF data, which would be a savvy move.



Today's ROTY Model Account Trades:

1. Adding a quarter-size position to Shotspotter (SSTI)- The stock is holding pretty steady at break even to slightly negative for the ROTY model account and I´m starting to think it´s only a matter of time before positive press propels the share price to the next level. In the tug of war between bulls and bears it appears the former has the upper hand for now. I will await a significant technical break, material news or the next quarterly report before adding more to the position after this.



Final Thoughts

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) appears to be trying to break back above the 50 day EMA. Despite supposed pessimism in the sector (if you were reading recent headlines and taking them at face value), all it would take for biotech to roar back would be a key takeover or two which I wouldn´t be surprised to see at by year end. Some possible ideas to that effect include Tesaro (recent write-up), Incyte Corporation (INCY), AveXis (AVXS), Global Blood Therapeutics (link), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Sarepta Therapeutics (link).

IBB data by YCharts

