TravelCenters Of America: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

To begin, I'd like to thank, Jill, one of my favorite long time loyal followers, for alerting me to this little ditty.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred Investment philosophy, "The Basics Underlying Investments Viewed Through the Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process.

When considering the acquisition of TravelCenters of America's (TANN) (TA) (now trading under RMR Group (RMR) umbrella) Notes TANNI, TANNL, & TANNZ it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would, were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the Notes we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online, which I set to open to TA. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that page:

A quick review informs us that TravelCenters is now part of the RMR Group, although its business model apparently remains the same Travel Center oriented service plazas. Frankly, I can't state that the new arrangement is a positive or negative move; however, I've just began my investigation.

Let's click on the Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds or notes this company has to offer:

Here we learn that TA offers three senior notes, (TANNI, TANNL, & TANNZ), which are offered at respective interest rates of 8.25%, 8.00%, and 8.00%.

Now let's click on TANNI itself. I'm particularly partial to investigating the note offered that's sporting the highest coupon rate.

I like this Note because it is unsubordinated, but I don't like the fact that it is unsecured. However, because it is a Note, non-payment of its quarterly interest is a no no.

This Note was callable at the company's option on 1/15/16 at $25.00, meaning it is currently callable.

It pays interest of $2.0625 per share per year, or 0.515625 per quarter, paid 1/15, 4/15, 7/15, & 10/15 of each year.

At the time of their IPO these shares were unrated by Moody or S&P, which really doesn't concern me, but might concern a more conservative investor.

These Notes have a stated maturity on 1/15/28 when they must be redeemed by the company for $25.00 per share plus any interest owed.

Dividends are not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment's bottom line.

I like that these Notes are senior to the commons (I see no indication of perferreds) in the event of bankruptcy; however, as I mentioned above I don't like that it is unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the Notes of a company, in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers, and at least marginally, understand a company's financial statements and conference calls. Sounds reasonable, but extremely difficult for most investors, including me. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholder's interest in mind rather than those of the preferred shareholder, which on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two web sights to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. They are Yahoo Finance and Finviz. I have cued each to open to the financials of TravelCenters.

Above is a screenshot of TA's 5-year chart, which, as far as I'm concerned is not the picture of a solid company. The price of its shares since early 2015, has been on a downhill run. In fact, from its high on March 30, 2015, when it traded at $17.58 it is currently priced at a sickening $3.35. It pays no common dividend. That's a loss of $14.23 for the common shareholder. However, as Jill opined, she's done rather well.

Above is a screenshot from a Finviz view of TA's present financial highlights. Unfortunately, the company's current market value is a paltry $127.69 million dollars. It lost $26.50 million on sales of $5.79 billion. Its stock price YTD has fallen by 53.87%. The one bright note, however, is its long and short-term debt/equity, a reasonably manageable .66

My bottom line decision is to look at charts of the past few years performance of the company's common shares, coupled with whether or not the company is, over time, prospering or losing market value. Ultimately, I have to decide how safe this company is from an existential standpoint rather than how well its share price will perform over the next quarter or the following year. Ultimately I must decide whether or not I believe in the long-term survivability of TA, which I remain skeptical of. That's my advice and opinion. You know what they say about opinions and how everyone has one. It's your money, invest it with care.

As a bonus for being a patient audience, I worked out the math below, which takes into account today's prices, although they might change tomorrow and accordingly the best choice might change. You know the formula, it might be wise to do the math prior to placing your bid.

Symbol Matures Yearly Dividend Cost Dividend/Cost Yield Best TANNI 1/15/28 2.0625 22.11 2.0625/22.11 9.33% TANNL 12/15/29 2.00 20.49 2.00/20.49 9.76% Best TANNZ 10/15/30 2.00 20.76 2.00/20.76 9.63%

This one is simple should you decide to place a bid, which at the moment I believe is questionable. TANNL is the best choice because it offers the highest yield and the greatest capital gain when it matures. However, considering the past performance of this company, TANNI, in the long run, might be safest because of its earliest date of maturity, although not by much, therefore, I'm sticking with my best pick, TANNL.

