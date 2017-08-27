TransAlta: Q2 Inline, Guidance Lowered

Investment Thesis

TransAlta (TAC) (TSX:TA) posted good Q2 2017 earnings. However, during the conference call, management announced that it will lower its guidance for 2017 due to some near-term headwinds.

In this article, we will discuss TransAlta’s Q2 financial and operational highlights. For a fundamental overview of the company and its Q1 highlights, please also read here.

Q2 2017 Financial Highlights

TransAlta had a good Q2 2017. In fact, its comparable EBITDA and FFO were the highest results in five years. In the past quarter, its comparable EBITDA was C$268 million, up C$20 million or 8.1% from Q2 2016. This was a result of better or comparable performance from all segments except Canadian Coal which higher fuel costs and lower power prices due to the rolling off of certain hedges negatively impacted its results.

TransAlta’s FFO in Q2 2017 was C$187 million, or a growth of 7.4%. The increase was due to mostly higher comparable EBITDA. Its Free Cash Flow was C$30 million in Q2 2017, a decrease of C$26 million from Q2 2016. The decrease was mostly due to the timing of sustaining and productivity expenditures and higher distributions paid to subsidiaries’ non-controlling interests.

Reducing Leverage

TransAlta continues to aim to reduce its debt leverage towards a more manageable target. While its adjusted net debt to comparable EBITDA stayed the same quarter over quarter, the ratio improved to 3.6x in Q2 2017 from 4.3x in Q2 2016. Similarly, its adjusted FFO to adjusted net debt rate improved to 18.2% in Q2 2017 from 16.5% in Q2 2016. The company continues to work towards its targets of 3.0x and 25% for its adjusted net debt to comparable EBITDA ratio, and adjusted FFO to adjusted net debt rate respectively.

Dividend Remained the Same

TransAlta currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.04 per share. This is equivalent to an annual yield of 2.0%. As TransAlta continues its target to reduce its debt leverage, transition its Alberta coal-powered plants to natural gas plants, and to build other development projects, its dividend continued to remain the same in Q2. Although TransAlta continues to see an improving balance sheet, future dividend hike is likely not imminent given some headwinds the company current faces.

Guidance Lowered

Because of the supply problem of its coal inventory, TransAlta announced that there will be a shorter-term reduction in the power generation at its Sundance and Keephills coal-powered generation facility in order to build its coal inventory. Also, as mentioned in the previous section, higher distribution to its non-controlling interests, a higher level of productivity capital to support company-wide transformation initiative and a reduction of its expected margin in energy market is expected to negatively impact its free cash flow.

As a result of these headwinds, TransAlta lowered its 2017 guidance. The company now expected a comparable EBITDA to be in the range of C$1,025 ~ C$1,100 million instead of its previous outlook of C$1,025 ~ C$1,135 million range. Similarly, its high-end of funds from operations is expected to be in C$820 million, down from its previous guidance of C$855 million. The company now expects free cash flow per share in the range of C$0.94~C$1.07 isntead of C$1.04~C$1.27.

Development Projects and Outlook

A few significant events happened in the past few months. First, its South Hedland Facility achieved COD on July 28, 2017. This is expected to contribute to cash flow in Q2 2017. However, its customer Fortescue Metals Group issued a news release indicating it had not yet satisfied the requisite performance criteria under the power purchase agreement between FMG and TransAlta.

Second, FMG has notified TransAlta that they have decided to terminate the Solomon Power Purchase Agreement. Instead, they will repurchase the Solomon Power facility from TransAlta for approximately $335 million. The acquisition is expected to be completed in November 2017. Despite the fact that TransAlta indicated that they will use the proceeds to fund other development projects and seek other future growth opportunities, this will result in FFO loss for TransAlta starting in Q4 and at least in the near-term.

Third, TransAlta Renewables enetered into a long-term contract with the New Brunswick Power Corp. for the sale of all power generated by an additional 17.25 MW of capacity to be installed at the Kent Hills wind project. Once completed, Kent Hills wind project will have approximately 167 MW of capacity.

Fourth, TransAlta’s plan to phase outs its coal power plants in Alberta is progressing well. As its CEO said in a news conference a few months earlier, “these converted plants will be able to run for up to 15 years with roughly half the annual capital spend.”[1] The company has also estimated the total capital expenditure to convert these coal power plants to gas plants to be around C$300 million in total. The company has estimated a total savings of C$1.5 billion in incremental capital costs. These projects should be completed before 2023 at the latest. With lower natural gas prices projected in the next several years, TransAlta will benefit from the accelerated conversion plan.

On July 4, 2017, the Balancing Pool announced the intention to consult with customer representatives regarding the termination of the Alberta PPAs that it holds for Sundance A, B and C. If the result is the decision by Balancing Pool to terminate the Sundance A, B, and C, TransAlta will be able to receive approximately C$231 million in payment for the net book value of the assets. If this progresses well, TransAlta’s plan to accelerate its conversion from coal to natural gas will likely be ahead of its original estimated timing.

Investor Takeaway

TransAlta faces some near-term headwinds that led to a lowering of its 2017 guidance. However, its plan towards reducing its debt leverage and retiring its coal power plants in Alberta is executing well. With some near-term uncertainty, investors should remain cautious.

