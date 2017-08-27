What The Hell Is Mr. Market Thinking? - Chipotle Edition

I’m not selling, because I’m with the other 30% that thinks it should be theoretically trading closer to $665/share.

Rather than panic or thoughtlessly dig in my heals, I decided to figure out what Mr. Market is telling us about what it expects from Chipotle.

Where are we now?

Chipotle's (NYSE:CMG) shares closed at $310/share on Friday, following a brief dip below $300 this week. On May 16, it closed at $496/share, so we’ve seen a 37.5% drop in roughly the last 100 days. Ouch!

I first wrote about Chipotle in early July when it was trading near $420/share (Chipotle’s Tasty Economics). I argued it was a buy at that price, and I have been averaging down as the price continues to drop. My cost basis is around $385/share. My timing was certainly lousy, but it hasn’t been long enough to determine if my original reasoning was sound or flawed.

On the bearish side, since my first article, the company was forced to close one of its ~2,300 stores for a day due to a norovirus incident; simultaneously, a customer took a video of two mice at another location that received significant media attention. Sales for this two-week period (at least) dipped ~5%. Finally, avocado prices are up this summer creating near-term pressure on margins.

On the bullish side, the company opened 48 net new restaurants in the second quarter, grew comparable restaurant sales at 8.1%, increased restaurant level margins by 3.3% vs. the prior year quarter, and made progress toward refreshing its menu. CMG also expanded its executive team with a new executive to oversee restaurant operations, and a new Chief Communications Officer.

First, Let’s Play a Game

You are playing a game with 100 people in it. Each person will guess a number between 0 and 100. I will average all 100 guesses. The winner is the person whose guess is closest to one third of the average.

Enjoy some Chipotle while you think about your guess?

Source: Chipotle website

Decoding Mr. Market

All of the above is prologue to my purpose today, which is to examine what type of business performance the market must be pricing in for shares of Chipotle to trade at $310/share with a market cap of $8.84 billion.

I am going to presume the market, in its all-efficient CAPM wisdom (can you hear the sarcasm?), has run a discounted cash flow analysis and plugged in a beta of 0.62 for Chipotle (Beta sourced from Google Finance, although since this is a massively important part of the logic, I found sources reporting Beta for CMG from .11 to 1.02). The 20-year U.S. Treasury rate stands at 2.5% according to Treasury.gov, and given a Shiller CAPE currently standing at 30, I’m going to say the market is assigning a 5% equity risk premium. Doing the math, we get a risk adjusted return for Chipotle of 5.6% (That is 2.5%+0.62*5%).

So, the efficient market theory says we should demand a 5.6% return from Chipotle, which means that in December 2021, the efficient market theorists believe CMG will be trading at $393/share. So, I’ve tried to back into a set of assumptions for Chipotle’s 2021 performance that would justify a $393/share price.

Monkeying around in Excel

What I found helped me to understand the precipitous drop in the share price. The market has not changed its expectations of profitability by degree; rather, the market has bifurcated into two camps. A large and growing contingent of investors have concluded that CMG’s future sales growth will not keep up with expense inflation and thus its cash flow has entered a long-term secular decline. The implication of this is that the company should immediately cease opening new stores and it should be valued as a declining series of cash flows.

Countering this belief, a minority group believes the company’s cash flows will continue to grow, and therefore sees Chipotle’s stock as an unbelievable bargain.

To illustrate this, I will present a table below with three scenarios: Bull, Bear, and Compromise. What I am arguing is that the Compromise case seems illogical, and so the current stock price represents a weighted average probability of the Bull and Bear cases that each would result in impressive returns if an individual investor can correctly figure out the future and invest accordingly. The Bull case corresponds to my initial write-up while the Bear and Compromise cases are summarized and discussed below. If you are interested in further discussion of the various assumptions, you can follow along with the original article to see my commentary.

As reference:

In 2016 - the crisis year - variable expenses were 87.2% of sales and fixed costs were 11.9% of sales. Average store sales were $1.73 mm.

In 2Q 2017, variable expenses were 81.2% of sales, fixed costs were 9.7% of sales. TTM average store sales were $1.84 mm. The company had 2,339 restaurants with plans to open ~100 more in the next six months.

Bull Case Bear Case Compromise Case Restaurant Count 2017 per guidance, +200/year beginning in 2018, 3,435 in 2022 2017 per guidance, +0/year beginning in 2018, 2,435 in 2022 2017 per guidance, +85/year beginning in 2018, 2,860 in 2022 Same Store Sales $2.4 mm/store in 2022, 5.1% CAGR from 2016 trough $2.06 mm/store in 2022, 2.9% CAGR from 2016 trough $2.06 mm/store in 2022, 2.9% CAGR from 2016 trough Variable Expenses 74.3% of Sales 85.6% of Sales 85.6% of Sales Fixed Costs 7.5% of Sales 11.5% of Sales 9.9% of Sales Terminal Growth 3% FCF growth -2.75% FCF growth 2.5% FCF growth Outputs FCF $ (%)

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 $206 mm (+128%) $471 mm (+129%) $679 mm (+44%) $839 mm (+24%) $916 mm (+9.2%) $993 mm (+8.4%) $160 mm (+77%) $345 mm (+116%)* $340 mm (-1.5%) $331 mm (-2.6%) $321 mm (-3.1%) $312 mm (-2.7%) $160 mm (+77%) $286 mm (+79%)* $296 mm (+3.6%) $302 mm (+2.0%) $306 mm (+1.3%) $312 mm (+1.9%) Expected Return from $310 +25.1% CAGR -10.8% CAGR +5.6% CAGR CAPM Price given Case $665/share $149/share $310/share

* 2018 jumps in FCF for the Bear and Compromise case are a result of significant drops in Capital Expenditures because I have assumed fewer store openings in 2018.

A word about the Bull Case: Company performance through 2Q 2017 has tracked with the Bull case assumptions for 2017. The original article goes to great lengths to argue that the Bull case is actually a typical mid-range positive outcome for Chipotle.

A lot of words about the Compromise Case: I actually set out to write this article about the ridiculously low growth assumptions the market was pricing in for Chipotle. Only, as I adjusted various inputs in my model, I discovered something unexpected: You cannot justify a $310/share price for Chipotle by decreasing sales assumptions and increasing expenses. Chipotle’s financial statements are like a see-saw. A little change here or a little change there has a magnified end result. The Catch-22 is that if sales levels and growth are high enough, profitability explodes because the last burrito of the night has a contribution margin of about 65%. On the other hand, if sales levels and growth drop too far, the restaurants don’t generate enough profits to cover the fixed expenses.

Economists have a term for such businesses. Pure competition.

What we see portrayed in the Compromise case is a business that keeps opening new restaurants even though they aren’t generating much in the way of profits. At a store level, it seems to make sense, but overhead costs and the law of large numbers mean that while each new store contributes a little to income, the company cannot grow fast enough to keep up with its cost of capital. A little more growth, and the profitability increases too fast to justify a $310/share price. If it doesn’t grow fast enough, the cash flow falls and the analysts' growth rate assumptions have to be updated which rapidly decreases the share price. As a result, you’ll notice in the Compromise case that the terminal growth rate assumption is higher than the past three years' FCF growth rate. This assumption essentially invalidates the entire DCF case - but the math does justify the share price.

Now some of you are about to leave a comment about the proper use of the Solver function in Excel - or put another way, there is some equilibrium level of sales growth, profit margin, free cash flow, and discount rate that is both plausible and justifies a $310/share price. You’d also probably be right if the stock had traded within a 10% band for the last few months. However, since the stock has fallen about 40% in 100 days, the market is not sending us signals about whether analysts think avocado futures should have us pencil in 35.2% of sales rather than 35.1%. Instead, it is sending us a sign that huge amounts of money are betting that Chipotle is a sinking ship.

About the Bear Case: You’ll notice I left the variable expense margin the same between the Compromise case and the Bear case while simply ceasing to open new restaurants. There is nothing magical about 85.6% of sales other than it got me about as plausible a Compromise case as I could come up with. Rather, the point is that if Chipotle’s sales growth is not going to keep up with expense inflation, then continuing to invest capital in new stores is to continue investing in a declining business. In other words, throwing good money after bad.

Under the case I’ve built to justify a $310/share price, free cash flow is actually deteriorating about 2.75% a year due to rising expenses, but in the Compromise case, the decline is being masked by new store openings. In fact, if you change the terminal growth rate assumption in the Compromise case to -2.75%/year, the stock price plummets to $145/share. So, what the Bear case represents is the best case scenario for the stock price if 100% of the market, management, and the board collectively decided that Chipotle’s future free cash flows were consistent with its stock price and then made the sensical capital allocation decisions.

Remember the Game at the top of the Article?

The game where the winner correctly guesses one-third of the average of all the guesses is not my creation. It’s a research experiment that shows that people do not behave like economists expect them to.

In theory, one would start by assuming that all players’ guesses were random, and the average guess would be 50, so the first step is to take one-third of 50. However, the next level of cognition is to realize that others will think through the steps as you have, and so you would take one-third of one-third of 50. Taken a step further, you take one-third of one-third of one-third of five, etc. Eventually, someone well versed in calculus will realize that the theoretically correct answer is zero. Economists assume all players would guess zero.

But the final step of cognition then assesses all of the other players and estimates what their guesses will be and then makes their own guess factoring in all of the other players.

When this game is played in research labs, the winning response is typically between 20 and 40.

Why am I going on about Game Theory in an article about Chipotle?

Because an economist would claim the current $310/share price can also be thought of as the result of this game. The market is rapidly working through the implications of realizing that a majority of investors are now penciling in future estimates of Chipotle’s cash flows that would lead them to roughly a $149/share valuation. The economist would see most of the market apparently believing Chipotle faces a future of pure competition, and so the share price should be $149/share and, until it gets there, there’s an opportunity to short the stock.

So why does the author own Chipotle shares?

I own Chipotle stock because I think the market is wrong. I don’t want a burrito, I want Chipotle with guac.

I invest based on financial statements and reasonable expectations of future performance. Nothing I saw in the last set of financials convinced me that Chipotle cannot recover its sales and profit margins over time. My time horizon is at least 3-4 years, not 3-4 months. I stand by my original thesis that the company can attain 94% of its peak same-store sales, regain the profit margins it had at its peak, and continue to open 200 restaurants per year. If Chipotle can do those three things within the next five years, the Bull case is the appropriate valuation and represents a 25% CAGR from current prices.

Conclusion

So, my interpretation of the current stock price is that 70% of the market thinks the share price should be $149/share, consistent with the Bear case. 30% of the market thinks the share price should be $665/share, consistent with the Bull case… and the efficient market theory is 100% wrong in this case.

Yes, I’m aware both the Bear and the Bull seem extreme, and I wouldn’t pay more than $420/share for Chipotle this year, but at $310/share, investors should be aware that they are not investing into a situation where the market is trying to determine if the company is worth $300 or $320/share, rather I believe the market is sorting out two very different conclusions about Chipotle’s business prospects, and extreme volatility should continue to persist.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.