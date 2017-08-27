Valuation Gap Between Home Depot And Lowe's Reaches Epic Proportions

Investing in the retail space in recent years has gotten extremely difficult ever since many investors have concluded that Amazon (AMZN) can and will enter every conceivable market and cause havoc for existing competitors. And yet, despite taking my fair share of lumps, I continue to venture into the water looking for contrarian opportunities. It is, after all, what I do.

I have been attracted to the home improvement sector lately for multiple reasons:

There is essentially a U.S. duopoly between Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW). Household formation is poised to grow as millennials (who outnumber baby boomers) start their own families. A low supply of homes for sale is prompting many to renovate their existing home rather than move. Bricks and mortar locations should continue to be a required destination for the vast majority of do-it-yourself'ers and professional contractors. The businesses are cash flow generating machines, which flows through to investors via share buybacks and dividends. The store build out is largely compete, minimizing future capex requirements.

I have been especially interested in Lowe's lately, as it now trades at a very large (and seemingly unwarranted) discount to Home Depot. In addition, at a little more than 12 times annual free cash flow, the stock is quite cheap on an absolute basis.

HD typically trades at a premium to LOW, as it has a larger portion of the professional contractor market and thus is more diversified in terms of customer type. Contractors are also less price sensitive, relative to homeowners, since they will pass along their costs to their clients.

To give you an idea of why I am investing in Lowe's at current prices ($72 and change), take a look at the relative valuation gap between the two stocks since 2010. For this chart, I used year-end stock prices and paired them with actual free cash flow per share for the preceding 12 months.

As you can see, Lowe's has traded at a discount to Home Depot this decade. The typical discount has been 2-4 multiple points of free cash flow (8-Year Average: HD: ~18.3x, LOW: ~15.5x).

Currently, the valuation gap is far higher, with Home Depot trading around 20x projected 2017 free cash flow and Lowe's around 12x. It is hard to argue that Home Depot should trade at a 63% premium to its main competitor.

Investors need to be careful with relative valuations, because if HD is overvalued then it is possible that LOW is not cheap. It is not easy to know what the "right" multiple is for HD because very few retailers have minimal competition and are fairly well insulated from Amazon. Costco (COST) is probably a good example as the dominant warehouse club, and that stock trades for 30x free cash flow (based on my 2017 estimate).

More generally, I also consider that the S&P 500 trades for 21 times trailing 12-month earnings and that free cash flow, for the average company, is lower than reported profits. At 20x free cash flow, it is pretty clear to me that HD is not materially overvalued. I would argue that HD is "better than average" and deserves to trade at a valuation above the average stock. As a result, I think Lowe's shares are too low, plain and simple.

This investment is not without risk. The stock market in recent quarters is not giving much respect to bricks-and-mortar retailers. Some of the valuations we are seeing in the public markets imply that Amazon has barely scratched the surface in stealing market share (some well capitalized companies are trading at unheard-of prices... like 2-4x EV/EBITDA).

As a result, it is entirely possible that Wall Street decides that HD and LOW are not immune from Amazon and that they too have businesses that are beginning a steady decline from here, in which case they should trade at 10 times free cash flow, at most. In that scenario, LOW is not cheap and HD is very overpriced.

Personally, I am making the bet that both companies will remain dominant and Lowe's will continue to grow its free cash flow per share over the next 3-5 years. If I am right, I suspect the market will reward that performance with a respectable valuation (at least 15x FCF) and the share price will rise over time as both per-share free cash flow and the multiple expand.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LOW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.