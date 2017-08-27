Eenie meenie chili beanie, the spirits are about to speak. - Bullwinkle

My first "spiritual" observation, of the day, is to congratulate the Trump Administration. They dealt with the Venezuela issue in the right fashion, I believe. They drew the line at "new" and they did not use the bond markets for political punishment. I was greatly relieved to see that they did not ban the trading of the existing sovereign and the oil company of Venezuela bonds, to make their point, and I was reassured by this outcome. The Press got it all wrong, once again, but no surprise there, these days, none at all.

At least we did not descend into the European Hell where bonds are "mis-sold," when convenient. America, once again, stayed within the lines, and the Rule of Law and Due Process, still stands. No European bank bonds for me, thank you very much, and I am wary of the rest of Europe's bonds as well. When politics trumps the bond indentures, so to speak, then I am far gone and out. Absolutely out. No sense in getting foiled again!

Boris Badenov: Phooey! Foiled again!

Natasha Fatale: Don't you mean, "Curses! Foiled again!?"

Boris Badenov: Please, Natasha. This is kiddie show.

Bullwinkle: Got the wrong script from the teleprompter. As you know this is really the Humphley/Brinley report. No no. The Bullwinkle Show. And I am your moose-ster of ceremonies for the next half-hour: Bullwinkle his-self. As if you couldn't tell.

Ms. Yellen and Mr. Draghi have now spoken at Jackson Hole. It was a Shakespearean event, "Much Ado About Nothing." That is how I would characterize it. A lot of words spoken and very little to be paid attention too, when all was said, and done.

Rocky: That voice. Where have I heard that voice before?

Bullwinkle: In about 365 other episodes. But I don't know who it is, either.

The most significant statement was made by Mr. Draghi, in my opinion. "A significant degree of monetary accommodation is still warranted," he said. This line is easy to translate. It means that the ECB is not going to stop its accommodative policies any time soon. Put another way, "money from nothing" will continue for the foreseeable future. No end in sight. Quantitative Easing, like some European monarch, reigns.

This then means, in my view, that equities will continue to head higher and bond yields lower. It is like the brilliant novel by Frank Herbert, "Dune." The line, quite similar to Mr. Draghi's statement, is "The spice must flow." It is a funny thing, how money has been spiced up by the world's central banks. Next, the central banks will likely come out with a cologne, "Old Spice." No, no, someone else has already done that.

My favorite headline, over the weekend, can be found in the Financial Times. It is a classic. It is one we should all remember.

"U.S. Cannabis Industry Gives Rise to Joint Ventures."

Of course, cannabis gives rise to "joint" ventures. That is how it is done, I am told. You have the joint and then you are off on a venture. What were they all smoking in London, I wonder. I guess, now, we all know.

Bullwinkle: Hokey smoke.