Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Just How Much Will The Big 3 Grow Production By?

Marcellus and Utica can drive production higher by 3.37 Bcf/d by next year.

Shale oil is nowhere near as productive as shale gas has been.

Welcome to the weekly recap edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas prices finished the week higher by 1.07%.

In this week's natural gas recap, we explore the question of, "Just how much can Marcellus and Utica grow over the next 12-months?"

Shale oil is not shale gas and here's why...

We often see the argument from oil bears that shale "oil" revolution is going to be like the shale "gas" revolution. Productivity gains and technological improvements will keep oil prices lower for longer. Sadly, oil production per well is nowhere near the level of productivity we've seen from shale gas wells.

Here's a reality check of just how phenomenal shale gas per well is from the Marcellus and Utica:

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Production per well using the same methodology we used to track oil well productivity is used here, and there's been a 2-fold improvement we have seen from 2014 to today. That's real innovation. Shale oil? Not so much...

Permian per well production is just catching up to the Bakken, while Bakken and Eagle Ford are lagging.

What does that mean for US natural gas production?

In this week's HFI Research exclusive weekly report, we plan to detail the supply and demand breakdown over the next 12-months and the implications for natural gas prices.

First, let's look at some of the recent data from Marcellus and Utica.

We know right now that pipeline takeaway capacity will increase by 3 Bcf/d to 3.5 Bcf/d by the end of 2018. Based on the latest well completion data, this is what we expect from Marcellus and Utica:

Source: HFI Research

For the Marcellus, we assume producers maintain the 73 well completion pace in July, although DUCs are decreasing as a result of not enough rigs in place. For the Utica, we take the average production per well from 2016 and 2017 and assume 29 wells per month completion rate, which is also higher than currently implied by rig count (DUCs are decreasing).

The combined total net increase from the two including decline rate assumptions show total net growth of 3.369 Bcf/d of new production coming from the Marcellus and Utica.

July production average was 72.2 Bcf/d, so taking all-other variables equal, US gas production would reach 75.57 Bcf/d by this time next year from the Big 2.

What about the Permian, declines from non-Northeast production, and growth in Haynesville?

For readers that have found this article insightful, we will be writing in more detail in our weekend special report the balance of where US natural gas production is headed, and what it means for natural gas prices. If you are interested in reading the report along with more detailed natural gas fundamental updates, please see here for more info.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.