Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Shale Production Overstated And Why Energy Stocks Will Recover

WTI finished the week lower by 1.62%.

WTI range-bounded between $47 to $48.50/bbl all week with no real volatility to the upside or downside. Last week, we wrote an article titled, "Energy Stocks Conundrum: What's It Going To Take?" We gave three examples of how energy stocks weren't moving higher despite positive news flow, which is a sign that they remain in bear territory.

This has been true across the different spectrums in energy stocks from oil and gas producers, midstream (AMLP), servicing firms like Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger (SLB), and even the majors like Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX).

In the article, we said that the only way for energy stocks to stop stinking is when the consensus revise lower how much shale can grow. Here's what we said:

In the market's view and many of the money managers we talk to, the fear of U.S. shale growing is the big concern plaguing investor sentiment. Depressing E&P stocks will close the spigot to equity markets, and hopefully, send a message to the "grow at any cost" U.S. shale executives who are paid to grow for the sake of growing rather than profits. But, more importantly, it's the perception that needs to change. Our analysis from analyzing conventional field production is that the world needs U.S. shale in the future. This is in stark contrast to the narrative of, "Oh, no, U.S. shale will push us into oversupply."

In a follow-up discussion on US shale production, we wrote a part 2 report on "Shale is great but it's not as great as people think it is." The basic premise of this report is that these sell-side analysts are modeling unrealistic production growth estimates without taking a cold hard look at the facts present in the market today.

For example, average well completion production from the Permian has brought online 266 b/d from August 2016 to July 2017. This takes into account the decline rates from existing production. In order to reach the growth figures that the consensus are expecting, the Big 3 would need to complete 9,829 wells or 819 wells per month. This compares to just 597 wells the Big 3 completed in July 2017.

Consensus is also complacent on the idea that additional completion capacity can be brought online without a corresponding rise in servicing cost inflation, which would directly impact cash flow and increase breakeven. Sell-side continues to be complacent and bought into the idea that productivity has reduced unit cost, but without pointing out that servicing cost reduction made-up for 75% of the cost reduction.

After that report, we followed up with our weekly oil storage report where we discussed that EIA's currently weekly estimates of Lower 48 production is materially overstated. We took a look at the negative adjustment factors, while Open Square Capital, a contributor to HFI Research, wrote an article on this. Here's what they said:

However, in a year when shale production is forecasted to grow significantly, the WPSR could overestimate US production at the outset, and the plugs may swing wider. In the past few months, we've seen the WPSR estimate a higher US crude production figure, only to then have the PSM report lower production figures later. For May 2017, the WPSR's production estimates were over 150K bpd higher than the PSM, which means the WPSR is showing 4-5M more crude oil flowing into the market/inventories than reality. We believe it's likely this has continued into June - August based on this chart.

OSC's conclusion on the material overstatement on weekly production aligns with where we are seeing production today. Adjustment factors tend to be the noise factor historically, but if the trend of the adjustments continues to move negative, it's signaling either demand is being understated, or production is being overstated. We think the latter is the reason. See chart below of adjustments on an 8-week moving average basis:

Source: EIA, HFI Research

What should you take away from all this?

First, we just explained above through the two examples why US shale production estimates are currently being overstated. Looking at well completion data and the amount of oil being produced, we know that unless servicing sector expands rapidly over the next 12-months, US shale won't be able to grow anywhere near where consensus currently estimates.

Second, if the consensus view, "oh no, shale production growth will send oil markets into oversupply" turns out to be false, then market participants would expect higher oil prices to follow, and thus energy stock valuations.

Finally, when the consensus flips the view from, "shale growth will send us to oversupply" to "we need all the shale growth we can get" as non-OPEC production declines accelerate next year, energy stocks will be loved once again... just not yet.

In addition to the narrative flips, we are also at "sentiment" turning points, which have historically signaled turns in the market.

13D Research uses this chart to signal the extreme sentiment we are seeing in energy stocks:

As sentiment approaches extreme and the underlying fundamentals in the oil markets materially improves, we think the market is currently way too complacent on the idea that oil prices will stay low for longer.

How are we allocating to our energy portfolio?

Talk is cheap, so instead of saying we think oil prices will move higher, we are putting our money where our mouth is.

We wrote an OMD on Thursday alerting public readers that we bought more California Resources (CRC).

Our argument for buying the stock is simple, the market is pricing in zero optionality for higher oil prices. For us, investing is about handicapping one's odds whether that's buying a stock below its intrinsic value, or having the upside so greatly outweigh the risks that even a tiny allocation could see material gains for one's portfolio.

We think CRC fits the bill for the latter description, and we plan on writing a detailed report on what we like about the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.