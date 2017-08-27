Moby Dick Goes Rogue

Please buckle your safety belts and do not leave the vehicle.

I'm going to take you on an incredible journey into the Twilight Zone.

I want to touch on something that's near and dear to my heart and I hope you'll humor me because it truly is, well, humorous.

There are a lot of things you can call Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, but one thing you most assuredly cannot call him is a quitter.

In a world where virtually every other developed market central banker has decided that we've reached the limit in terms of what can be accomplished in the real economy with ultra accommodative monetary policy, Kuroda is not only staying the course, he's blazing new trails every day.

Just to give you an idea of what's going on in Haruhiko's mind these days, here are some quick bullet points from an interview he granted to Bloomberg from Jackson Hole this week:

2 percent inflation target, price stability target, must be maintained and must be achieved, but it may take time so we have to be patient.

In the last 3 1/2 years, we have been able to achieve positive inflation but it’s small and far away from the 2% target.

So I think for some time we have to continue this extremely accommodative monetary policy. So yes, we are carefully watching how the Federal Reserve and the ECB are doing, but our monetary policy is for the Japanese economy, and since our inflation rate is still far below the target, whatever ECB or whatever Federal Reserve do in coming months, we have to address this situation.

Yield-curve control program has been working quite well.

Ok, for one thing, that 2% inflation target is literally never going to happen. Or at least not if historical precedent is any guide.

As Kuorda notes, they are nowhere close. Here's a look at how far behind Kuroda is compared to Yellen and Draghi on inflation:

(Bloomberg)

That, despite the fact that as a percentage of GDP, the BoJ's balance sheet dwarfs that of the Fed and the ECB:

(Bloomberg)

To be fair, there are some signs that the Japanese economy is responding. The country's Q2 GDP print was a blockbuster (4% annualized, six straight quarters of growth, business spending 2.4% vs. 1.2% est.; private consumption 0.9% vs. 0.5% est., etc.). Here's a visual that gives you some context:

(Bloomberg)

For those interested in more on that, I did a longer piece here.

Here's the thing: if the economy is booming and the stock market (EWJ) is soaring, and you're clearly creating all kinds of risks to financial stability by keeping your foot on the policy accelerator because you're myopically focused on an inflation target that if you're being honest with yourself you know you're never going to hit, doesn't it make sense to just say "mission almost accomplished" and start trying to plan an exit?

Maybe - but maybe not.

Because now Kuroda has backed himself into a corner. In many respects, the BoJ's QE program has become self-aware. And yes, that's just as funny as it sounds.

For one thing, there's a significant amount of moral hazard built into the bank's ETF buying program. Think about it this way. You buy 100 shares of QQQ. Obviously, you'd prefer it if those shares go up. Happily, you have an unlimited capacity to keep buying more shares of QQQ to ensure they continue to rise.

That's exactly what the BoJ is doing. Recall one of my favorite charts:

(SocGen)

85% of ETF purchases announced by the BoJ have happened on days when the TOPIX was down.

They're just printing money to buy shares in order to ensure that the value of the shares they already bought with money they also printed never falls.

As I noted last week, that's why the relationship between the yen (FXY) and Japanese stocks has completely broken down:

Now think about that blowout GDP print mentioned above. Can you guess what Japanese stocks did the day those numbers came out? Have a look:

That's right, they fell. Even as other Asian equity markets rose and even as the yen was at the time headed for its first decline in a week.

Any guesses why? Well, they were coming off a three-day weekend, so it's hard to draw any concrete conclusions, but it's entirely reasonable to suggest that traders were betting that the stronger the GDP data is, the more likely it is that the BoJ will start to think about rolling back stimulus.

But again, they can't. Because when you own JPY16 trillion in equities, the M2M losses on that book if stocks suffered a meaningful selloff would be enormous.

The reason I started writing this post, however, was not to talk about the ETF buying again, but rather to draw your attention to how perverse the dynamic has become with the BoJ's yield curve control, which is part and parcel of Kuroda's ongoing effort to corner the JGB market.

On Thursday, the BoJ cut purchases of 5-10 year JGBs for the second time this month:

The reason they can afford to do that without risking a concurrent sharp rise in yields is because they have succeeded in creating such an acute dearth of supply with previous purchases that the market doesn't work anymore.

Indeed, we also learned this week that the rolling 10-month average for JGB trading volume fell to a new all-time low in July.

That's just a continuation of a dynamic I flagged the first time the bank cut purchases this month:

Here's where this gets particularly ridiculous and you may have to expend some mental energy to wrap your head around it.

With YCC, they're targeting 10Y yields between 0% and 0.10%. Recently, yields have been grinding inexorably lower, which makes sense for two reasons: 1) DM bond yields have been pressured more generally by lackluster incoming inflation data, jitters about North Korea, and political turmoil in the U.S., 2) there's a shrinking supply of available debt thanks to BoJ buying. Here's the chart:

In theory then, the BoJ now has room to scale back its purchases without risking a sharp spike in 10Y yields. After all, if you're targeting a range between 0% and 0.10% and you're near the bottom of that range, well, then you can take your foot off the accelerator a bit.

And the way they'll spin that is by saying that they now have "more room" to increase purchases in the event they need to counter some kind of adverse shock to markets or to inflation or both.

But the fact that they're reducing purchases raises questions about whether they'll fall short of their JPY80 trillion annual purchase target.

Implicitly then, they are answering those questions as follows: "by reducing purchases now, we're effectively trying to engineer a rise in yields which, when it occurs, will give us an excuse to increase purchases later and thus hit our targets and as an added bonus, the lower current pace of purchases gives us more crisis-fighting 'slack.'"

See what I mean about how BoJ QE has become "self-aware"? It's essentially operating on its own. It's creating its own buy and sell triggers and then it's basically trading with itself.

Please don't make the mistake of thinking that this doesn't matter outside of Japan. Because after all, we're talking about - drumroll - Japan. This isn't some obscure market that has no implications for the global financial system.

You are not insulated from whatever the fallout of everything said above turns out to be. And if you understood all of the above, it should go without saying that there is literally no way to know what will happen if circumstances conspire to drive yields suddenly higher on JGBs, or if they lose control of the stock market.

Finally, everyone knows the yen is enormously important for global markets. Anyone who tells you they know what all of this will ultimately mean for the currency is lying to you.

Among traders, the BoJ is often referred to as "the Tokyo Whale."

Well, if we're sticking with that characterization, it's safe to say that Moby Dick has gone rogue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.