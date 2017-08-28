3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: August 28, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research!

Let's dive into the recent developments...

XOMA scores a big licensing deal for an interleukin biologic

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) is an antibody developer specializing in outlicensing of biologics to larger companies as its primary business model. Though it carries a small footprint, it has contributed to the initial development of drugs like ranibizumab and certolizumab.

Now, XOMA has announced the initiation of a licensing agreement with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) for the development of its interleukin-1 beta antibody gevokizumab. The agreement entailed a $31 million upfront payment, unspecified milestones, and potential royalties on any approved product in a wide range of diseases.

Looking forward: XOMA bills this deal as "transformational" for the company, and it's not hard to see why. The upfront payment is a huge cash infusion for XOMA and provides a significant platform for which the company can launch into bigger things. This is a very big first step for the company to achieve its goals of refocusing as of March this year.

Novo Nordisk gets a big second nod from the FDA in diabetes

One of Novo Nordisk's (NYSE:NVO) biggest marketed drugs is the glucagon-like peptide liraglutide, which is used to help the body secrete insulin in patients with type 2 diabetes. This allows for more natural management of blood glucose levels than other therapeutic modalities in diabetes.

But recently NVO announced that liraglutide has been given another approval, this time allowing the company to market this drug as the only agent that can reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events. This approval was provided on the basis of the LEADER study, which showed a significant reduction in cardiovascular-related death and nonfatal serious events.

Looking forward: As the first of its kind, NVO will have a good chance of making new inroads for liraglutide in patients with diabetes. I won't be surprised to start seeing commercials indicating as much. And this will also allow it to substantially differentiate itself from competitors.

Sangamo and Pfizer advance in gene therapy for hemophilia

Here at this digest, we've covered the advances in gene therapy as a treatment strategy for hemophilia with great interest, as this is one of the big litmus tests for the whole gene therapy approach.

Sangamo (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) are pioneers in this approach, as they advance the use of SB-525, an adeno-associated virus that promotes the expression of Factor VIII as a means to correct the inherited defect in production of this crucial clotting regulator.

The news for the companies is that the first patient in the phase 1/2 Alta trial has been dosed with SB-525. Alta is a dose-ranging study designed to assess the safety and tolerability of this approach. However, the orphan and fast track designations given to SB-525 mean that any strong signals of efficacy seen in Alta could be rapidly translated into advancement of the clinical program through the FDA's regulatory channels.

Looking forward: We have not seen much in the way of clinical findings for SB-525, so SGMO and PFE have a bit of a ways to go yet. However, I fully expect to see top-line data from the early cohort of patients soon, perhaps by the end of the year. Though long-term impact is crucial here for patients with hemophilia A, the companies should be able to get a sense of whether the virus is doing its job in driving expression of Factor VIII. So this is going to be one to watch closely.

Thank you for tuning in to this digest! If you found it helpful at all, I hope you'll consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha, as this will allow you to receive real-time email updates when new articles of mine go live, including new editions of "3 Things."

Regardless, I appreciate the time you've taken to read this particular article. Have a great day!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.