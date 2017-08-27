BUI: Roller Coaster Continues?

Income Idea subscribers received a more detailed analysis along with in-depth thoughts beyond the numbers and implementation ideas.

We take a deep dive into the fund and examine its performance versus closed-end fund and ETF peers.

The fund currently yields 6.79% paid monthly and is currently trading at a discount of .14% to NAV.

BUI is a closed-end fund seeking total appreciation through capital gains and income, investing in utility and global infrastructure equities and implementing a covered call strategy.

In that update I identified 6 closed end funds which I have previously looked at however I have not done an update on in a while.

One of the funds which I have had to longest experiences with is the BlackRock Utility & Infrastructure Fund (BUI). Over the years I have owned it both directly and in a number of unit investment trusts.

I originally discussed the fund with the Seeking Alpha community on 12/29/2015 in the article "BUI: Thrown Out With The Bathwater?"

In that article we identified the fund as a value investment after being sold off during the course of the year.

Eight months later I did a follow up on the fund in the article "BUI: Take Profits Off The Table" after a meteoric rise in price and the evaporation in the discount to NAV.

So how did the fund do? What's new? Worth a look today? Let's find out.

Fund Updates

BUI is a closed end fund which invests predominately in utility companies and firms engaged in infrastructure. To generate extra income the fund writes options against the portfolio.

Looking at the portfolio we can see that the fund is predominately in Utilities, which would make a good proxy for the (XLU) ETF.

Source: BlackRock

Energy makes up about 15% which is welcome for investors concerned about the state of the energy markets.

One thing to consider is that the fund is global, with about 68% domestic exposure.

Source: BlackRock

Looking at the top holdings we can see some common names such as PSEG and Duke Energy.

Source: BlackRock

The fund is fairly concentrated with the top 10 holdings making up almost 42% of the fund with a total of 56 holdings.

On that portfolio managers write single stock covered call options that cover 34.93% of the fund.

Source: BlackRock

The fund currently carries a 1.13% expense ratio which is about average for a non-leveraged fund. The average for utility and energy closed end funds is about 1.42% from the data that I was able to compile.

Performance Update

At the time of our last article BUI yielded a managed distribution of 7.32% and was trading at a discount of 3.03% to its net asset value. Today the fund pays a distribution of 6.79% and is trading at a discount of .14% to its NAV.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking at the chart above the one thing that instantly pops up is that the fund has over the last year, either traded at a decent discount, or at no discount or even a slight premium. There were not really periods of in between.

It is actually not that surprising for me considering that BUI is one of the go to closed end funds in the utility space and is part of many unit investment trusts and fund of funds. When you are buying through such a vehicle, the discount to NAV tends to get lost in the soup as opposed to being a central point if you are buying the fund directly.

Looking over the discount/premium over the last 5 years we can see the fund went from being relatively cheap to fully priced.

BUI Discount or Premium to NAV data by YCharts

When I initially wrote about the fund at the end of 2015, the fund happened to be trading at near record discounts which has since been realized.

Anyone who purchased the fund then and held it through today would essentially capitalize on an additional 13% return achieved merely through the discount, and not accounting for any distributions or realized gains.

Looking at the performance year to date we can see the fund has surpassed most popular benchmarks and investments.

The fund has achieved a total return of 21.85%, 16.13% coming from the price per share gains. The NAV has increased a "mere" 10.25% over this time frame. This means that year to date, the discount to NAV closed down about 6%.

BUI data by YCharts

Next we can take a look back over last year, or right about to the time of my last article which I wrote on 8/21/2016.

As we can see, since the last article the fund has achieved a total return of 17.46% with 9.08% coming from price per share appreciation versus a 4.75% increase in the net asset value.

BUI data by YCharts

Interestingly, right after I suggested taking some profits off of the table as the discount decreased from 13% to a mere 3%, the fund suffered about a 9% loss over the course of the next few months.

As I stated earlier, a large part of the original premise was that this is a good fund that was oversold in the short term, which offered a fairly safe strategy and a great income for you to hold it. With the sizeable gains in utilities and the flows into this fund, it would be almost irresponsible not to lock in those gains.

Source: BUI: Take Profits Off The Table

During the sell off into the end of October, the fund's discount to NAV opened back up to over 8% and would let investors buy back both, at a lower NAV and an additional 5% discount to NAV.

Since then the fund has performed like many closed end funds and consistently shed its discount yet again, trading a good amount of time at a slight premium.

If the previous discount/premium graph did not present a clear picture, here is a more graphical representation of the discount/premium since the fund's inception.

Source: CEF Connect

Why is this important?

Because there are options of course! In a recent guest post by Stanford Chemist, we saw 4 funds which were no longer trading at a discount, yet had similar funds available which were.

In the closed end fund space alone we currently have 6 utility funds that are trading at larger discounts than BUI. Those funds would be (DPG), (UTF), (MGU), (GLU), (NYSE:MFD) and (ERH). We also have the old faithful standby, SPDR Utilities ETF (XLU).

Let's take a look at how all of those have done in relationship to BUI, both from a total return perspective but also the underlying NAV.

BUI Total Return Price data by YCharts

Year to date on a total return basis the BlackRock fund has not done anything extraordinary coming in exactly in the middle of the pack.

MGU, GLU, UTF, and MFD have outperformed BUI, yet they are still trading at a good discount to NAV. Keep in mind, the total return number includes the shrinking of the discount to NAV.

On a price per share performance perspective excluding distributions we can see similar results play out. BUI is in the middle of the pack year to date.

BUI data by YCharts

Lastly we can look at the underlying NAV.

BUI Net Asset Value data by YCharts

Clearly while the BlackRock fund has performed well overall, I don't see any reasons why it should be trading at parity to NAV, especially when funds such as MGU and UTF have outperformed, and are still trading at over a 9% discount to NAV.

Looking further back over the last year the trends continue where BUI is in the middle of the pack on a total return basis.

BUI Total Return Price data by YCharts

The same is true if we are looking at just the price per share change.

BUI data by YCharts

...and if we are looking at strictly the underlying NAV.

BUI Net Asset Value data by YCharts

If you are looking for utility and infrastructure funds, there are other CEFs out there still trading at sizable discounts. If you are an income investor, it may be time to look at other equity and bond funds.

For us, it's time to ring the register.

Source: BUI: Take Profits Off The Table

Bottom Line

If you have owned BUI over the recent years you have without a doubt made money.

You would have however made more if you took advantage of selling the fund when the discount closed down significantly and repurchased it a few short months later at a steeper discount and a lower price.

You would have done even better by switching to another fund which was trading at a steeper discount at the time.

I think it is even more critical to consider it today when BUI is no longer trading at any meaningful discount to NAV and has at times traded at a small premium.

The questions investors have to ask themselves are...

1. "Is the fund likely to sustain no discount or a premium in the future?" (If so... how? What is its special strategy?)

2. "Is the fund doing anything different that you cannot get in other funds?" (If so, does it outweigh buying this fund at full price versus another fund at up to 10% discount to NAV?)

3. "Where are CEF discounts likely headed?"

While without a doubt most CEFs have had their discounts decrease, where would you rather be? A fund that is trading at parity, something it has historically done only once at inception, or another similar performing fund that you can still buy at a discount, albeit not as huge as it once was?

For more information about the fund, please take a look at the fund's website here.

