Abercrombie & Fitch Is Not A Turnaround Story

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) has been under tremendous pressure in the past couple of years. Of course, this pressure isn’t unique to ANF as apparel retailers have been under siege from weak consumer spending for some time. ANF shares fell from almost $31 to just $9 in the space of a year and a half, doing huge amounts of technical damage to the stock in the process. But an extremely well received Q2 report has the stock flying, albeit only on a relative basis. So with shares up a third in just a few days, can you still buy this rally?

The chart is obviously showing enormous signs of damage at this point as a protracted downtrend of this magnitude can produce little else. As I mentioned, the shares lost over two-thirds of their value in a year and a half, but off of the earnings-related rally, it seems that perhaps a double bottom is being put in at $9. I’d caution that a double bottom appeared to be in at the $10 level back in April and the stock did rally significantly off of that level, eventually hitting $14. But the rally didn’t hold and ANF was very quickly sent down to $9. That sort of thing can obviously happen again, but one thing we need to see in order to make sure that it doesn’t is the stock clearing the 200DMA.

That line is very negatively sloped, but to the bulls’ delight, shares have been spending a lot of time near the line of late. That puts the odds of an upside breakout higher along with the simple fact that the further the line falls, the easier it is to crest it. Are we there? Perhaps, the rally was sharp and swift and could be just what the bulls need to break the stock out of its funk. I’d ordinarily be a bit more bullish with a rally like this, but I’m cautious given that ANF tried this a few months ago and it didn’t work. Still, progress is being made unequivocally.

Onto the quarter, investors were really excited by the results. But when I look at them objectively, while I see some signs of improvement, this company is so far from what I’d consider a legitimate turnaround that I’m not entirely sure what people are buying so feverishly.

Total sales were down fractionally as comp sales did show some improvement, although only in a relative sense. ANF has struggled mightily with some very negative comp sales numbers in the recent past, and while Q2’s numbers weren’t great, they did move higher. Hollister came in strong with a +5% comp showing, but the core A&F brand spoiled the party with an offsetting -7% result. That put the total number at -1%, and while that’s a sequential improvement of 2%, which is great, we are still seeing the signs of a company that is struggling. And let us not forget that 2017 is comparing to a very weak 2016, which compared to a weak 2015; it isn’t as though ANF is charting new ground higher here. These numbers are still anemic to say the least so while I get improvement is great, you have to put it into context.

In addition, gross margin fell 180 bps, but operating and support costs also fell 180 bps, essentially offsetting each other. Adjustments to the income statement sent operating margins to -2.7% against -1.4% in last year’s Q2, but on a true operating basis, ANF was about flat. While it’s nice that things didn’t deteriorate further, keep in mind this company is still producing negative operating margin rates. That means that it literally has no chance at even getting to zero in terms of profitability and thus, has an extremely long way to go to reach any sort of meaningful earnings from which to derive a valuation. ANF continues to lose money and it is doing so at about 2% of revenue even today. As I mentioned, this has been going on for some time, and while an improvement in comps is great, you have to achieve some level of profitability, but there is no end in sight for ANF’s woes. Obviously, Q4 is the big one for ANF and it will make some money in that quarter, but it as yet isn't enough to offset the other three quarters of the year; I don't think this is going to change that.

In short, I’m not really sure what people are buying here. You have a company with one brand that is flying and another that is a perpetual anchor. You have margins that remain negative and no improvement YoY, and oh, by the way, management said in the press release they expect more promotions in H2. That means margins will continue to suffer at least two more quarters so profitability is at least a 2018 or 2019 thing, if that.

Analysts have ANF at just under zero in terms of EPS this year and a slight improvement, but still negative, next year. As such, it is impossible to value ANF based upon earnings because it doesn’t have any. Thus, people are buying the idea that perhaps it will become profitable at some point in the future, but I don’t see it. I’m not saying ANF will never be profitable again, but it isn’t doing the things it needs to in order to get there. With comps flattening out, we should be seeing some improvement in gross margins but we aren’t. Operating costs are under control and that’s great, but it isn’t enough; product margin has to be there as well and it isn’t. I don’t know how long this current rally will last, but as a long-term buy, I don’t see anything here. I think ANF is going to continue to struggle and be a trader’s stock, not one you want to buy and hold because honestly, I don’t see a turnaround here.

