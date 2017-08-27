American Eagle Outfitters: The 4% Yield Is All You Get

Photo credit

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) has struggled in a relative sense the same way its competitors in the harsh landscape of apparel retailing over the past couple of years. The stock hasn’t been as volatile as Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) and, to be fair, AEO’s results have been better by miles. However, AEO found itself heading into the Q2 earnings report at a multi-year low but rallied massively, hitting almost $13 by the end of Friday trading. Given that the sector continues to struggle, is the broad-based rally we saw in apparel stocks just a dead cat bounce or is AEO actually for real?

We can see above the huge downtrend that AEO suffered over the past year or so after being roughly flat for many months. The double top put in at $18 held firm and the stock very quickly fell precipitously as a result. That sent the 200DMA down eventually, and it is very negatively sloped at this point. The 50DMA suffered a similar fate, but at this point has actually flattened out and is starting to turn higher. That generally means that at least the bulk of the downtrend is complete and that a rally is possible, and given the action in the stock, I can believe it.

A double bottom seems to be in at the $10 level, the level from which the stock flew off of the earnings report. That looks pretty firm here and, importantly, the stock made a new relative high on Friday as well as closing up the gap that occurred to the downside back in March. The momentum indicators are looking up as well, so in short, the stock looks like it wants to rally. That’s really terrific news if it holds, but for now, it looks positive.

Now, what made the stock rally so much? Optimism is the order of the day right now with the apparel retailers as a string of better-than-expected reports had the entire sector flying late last week. Most of the apparel retailers’ charts look like AEO’s. so there was plenty of room for sentiment improvement. But that is what is needed for a sustainable base to give way to a rally, and it seems we may have that going on right now.

Total revenue was up 3% in Q2 on a 2% comp sales increase. That came on top of a 3% comp gain last year, and while that was on a very low base, gains are gains, and the positive comp in Q2 shows that AEO’s turnaround has some legs. Interestingly, the core AE brand produced a flat comp, but aerie was up 26% on top of last year’s 24% gain. The numbers for aerie almost defy comprehension as it has compared at +50% over a two-year period. That’s unbelievable, but unfortunately for AEO, it is but a small sliver of the company and thus cannot carry results. It needs AE to get on board, and while the comp number wasn’t terrible and certainly could have been worse, it could have been better as well.

The thing is that margins continued to suffer despite the good fortune AEO has had with respect to comps relative to its competitors. Gross margins fell 240bps in Q2, which is a bit of a disaster given that comps looked as good as they did. Higher promotions and operating expense were to blame, and when I see higher promotions in concert with an attempted rebound in comp sales, I have to think the only reason comps were as high as they were is due to discounting. Those sales aren’t as valuable as full price sales because this is what they do to margins. And improving comps is meaningless if you get a diminutive bump in sales but you lose 5% or 10% of your gross margin dollars. That’s exactly what AEO has done, and it has me worried about the second half. SG&A costs leveraged down very slightly, but it wasn’t enough, and operating margins were down more than a quarter to 6%.

Even so, after the rally, the stock is still going for just 11 times this year’s earnings. That’s pretty cheap by most accounts, but keep in mind that estimates are for flat earnings this year and next. And given that AEO is pretty clearly trading higher comps for lower margins, I’m not seeing a great deal of upside catalysts in terms of multiple expansion. On the plus side, it is earning far more than it needs to in order to pay its 4% dividend, so that’s a nice draw. But in terms of upside for the stock, at this point, it would be technically driven because there’s no reason to think multiple expansion is coming. The aerie brand is performing extremely well, but one cannot simply give up product margin the way AEO is and expect earnings to rise, so I’ll remain on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.