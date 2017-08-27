Abeona Therapeutics: Transitioning To Late-Stage Studies

As the story transitions from being one of promising early data to late-stage studies fully underway with commercialization in sight, I expect shareholders to be well rewarded.

Its second string of clinical candidates, ABO-201 for Juvenile Batten disease and ABO-202 for Infantile Batten disease, should be entering the clinic relatively soon.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) have risen by 30% since I first highlighted the stock in October of last year as a promising gene therapy story worthy of readers' attention.

Keys to the original bull thesis included the following:

Relative undervaluation versus other gene therapy peers, such as AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) and Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Significant opportunity in patient populations being addressed by lead clinical candidates (Sanfilippo syndrome Type A, Sanfilippo syndrome Type B, Recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB)).

Receipt of rare pediatric disease designation for both ABO-102 and ABO-101, which means the company could be eligible for multiple priority review vouchers should the treatments be approved.

Promising preclinical data and early signs of efficacy with certain product candidates.

In the article, published October 10th, I also stated my belief that the company would raise funds in the near term and investors could significantly add to their positions after the secondary offering. Just two weeks later, the company sold 6 million shares in a secondary offering at a price point of $7, receiving around $40 million in proceeds.

At the beginning of May, the company announced updated clinical data from a phase 1/2 trial for EB-101 for RDEB patients, along with supportive natural history data for 128 patients. CEO Timothy Miller pointed to "unprecedented" wound healing and durable collagen C7 expression for four patients two years post-treatment, as well as one patient whose wounds remained healed three years after treatment. The natural history study brought to light the significance of these results, as it showed that RDEB patients suffer chronic wounds and don't heal on their own. In late May, the company announced receipt of the Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for the drug candidate. In July, the company received positive guidance from the FDA for advancement of EB-101 into pivotal trials, for which management is guiding for trial initiation in early 2018.

Figure 2: Significant wound healing in treated wounds (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Also that month encouraging results from a phase 1/2 study of ABO-102 in patients with Sanfilippo syndrome Type A were presented. Six patients were treated to date - highlighted data on five of them showed a positive dose response in the second cohort with a 60.7% reduction (+/- 8.8%) in cerebral spinal fluid heparan sulfate, reductions in liver volume and evidence of cognitive stabilization at six months in the first cohort. Equally as important, no serious adverse events were observed in either cohort.

Figure 3: Reduction in biomarkers of disease pathology (Source: Corporate Presentation)

In August, investors learned that management is really executing on its strategy as planned, with pivotal expansion of gene therapy clinical trials for patients with MPS IIIA in the United States, Europe and Australia announced. An additional 8 to 10 MPS IIIA patients will be enrolled, with 14 to 16 patients to be completed by the first quarter of 2018. Patients will receive a single, intravenous injection of ABO-102 - they will be evaluated at multiple time points to assess safety, initial signals of biopotency and clinical activity.

Chief Medical Officer Juan Ruiz had the following to say:

We have completed the necessary regulatory and ethical committee approvals and site initiations in Europe and Australia in order to accelerate enrollment. We remain very encouraged by the improvements observed in clinically relevant biomarkers post- dosing of ABO-102, including durable reductions in heparan sulfate measured in the CNS, reduction of organ disease pathology, and signals of CNS improvement or stabilization at one-year follow-up in Cohort 1 subjects, and look forward to providing a more fulsome clinical update at important clinical conferences, including ESGCT, this fall.

Final Thoughts

The company's second-quarter results revealed cash and equivalents of $58.3 million while net cash used in operating activities during the same period amounted to $10.8 million.

Other promising product candidates will be entering the clinic soon, including ABO-201 for Juvenile Batten disease and ABO-202 for Infantile Batten disease.

I was answering a question regarding due diligence for a reader the other day and we touched on management. I told him that the best way to judge management is read quarterly reports over the past year or two (or more) and see if they delivered on statements and projections made. CEO Tim Miller and team are patiently steering the firm's pipeline into late-stage development while simultaneously bringing its "second string" of candidates into the clinic. It deserves to be lauded for clear, consistent communication with investors and following through with action.

Key institutional healthcare investors continue to establish significant stakes and/or add to them, including Knoll Capital, Adage Capital, the Baker Bros and others.

As mentioned in my prior article, competition from firms such as Amicus Therapeutics and BioMarin (NASDAQ:BMRN) is a significant cause for concern. Other risks include setbacks in clinical trials (including delayed enrollment as several companies compete for a small patient pool), disappointing data and another round of dilution in the near to medium term.

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story could initiate a pilot position or add to their stakes in the near term. I believe as the story transitions from being one of promising early data to late-stage studies fully underway with commercialization in sight, investors will be richly rewarded.

