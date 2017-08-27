The Gold COT For Dummies

We demonstrate why we focus on the activity of the commercial banks in interpreting the COT data.

Investors and traders in precious metals often pay attention to the Commitment of Traders (“COT”) report that is released each Friday at 3:30 pm, based upon the settlement data for Tuesday’s close. Since we view this information as relevant, we follow and report on the COT report each week. Since the COT report can be difficult to understand (and often misunderstood and misreported), we wanted to provide an introduction to it.

The Significance of the COMEX Futures Market

The futures market for COMEX gold is important, since the price of physical gold is closely tied to the futures market price. As a result, it is not necessarily the physical supply and demand for gold that sets the price; rather, this is done by the supply and demand for the digital gold derivative. The daily volume and open interest for the digital futures market dwarf those for the physical market.

This week’s COT report shows over 500,000 contracts of open interest for gold futures, and over 741,000 contracts of open interest for futures and delta-weighted options. Using the figure of 741,000, this amounts to 71,410,000 ounces of digital gold mutually held by buyers and sellers in the futures market. The vast majority of open interest is in the December 2017 futures contract, which will expire in three months. With average annual quarterly mine production of gold near 25 million ounces, we can see that the current COMEX open interest is currently nearly 3X quarterly mine production.

What is the COT Report?

The COT report seeks to summarize the trading commitments of five different categories of futures traders. These categories include: the producer, the swap dealer, managed money, other reportables, and non-reportable. For some commodities (such as crude oil), the “producer” is indeed the producer of that commodity, and the “producer” category reports on what those producers sell or buy in the futures market to hedge their commodity price risk. In the case of gold, the “producers” are not gold miners; rather, they are commercial banks. More on this later. This week’s COT report in its five categories can be seen below.

In order to summarize the COT report into information that is easier to digest, many analysts combine the “producer” and “swap dealer” into one category, which we label “commercial banks” or “commercials.” In addition, the “managed money” and “other reportables” are combined into a second category which we label “managed money,” or “hedge funds.” The non-reportables are assumed to be smaller traders without significant influence on market price.

In our weekly reporting, we do the traditional combination into two categories, and also calculate the total weekly change in each category, as below.

COMEX Gold “Producers”

Quite often, we read an article or comment that suggests that the increasing short position of the producers means that gold miners are hedging their production. This is a misconception that we would like to correct. While gold miners may indeed hedge their production in the futures market, the “producer” category is not gold miners, but commercial banks with gold and silver in COMEX-approved vaults. These precious metals in storage are designed to provide security for the digital short futures contracts.

As of Thursday, the commercial banks had sold 30X more gold than they had in registered storage. In the table above, one can see that the digital exposure of the commercials increased IN ONE WEEK by 23,287 contracts, which represents 2,328,700 ounces of gold – which is more than three times the combined registered storage.

Here is a link where the reader can find the daily gold and silver warehouse storage.

A License to Print

Therefore, the commercials have the ability to create digital gold and silver by fiat to satisfy buyer demand. We believe that the fable of Rumpelstiltskin is an apt metaphor here. Through the fully legal operation of the COMEX, the commercial banks can create gold from straw.

This is why we tend to play close attention to the COT report, and in particular the positioning of the commercial banks. This is not a “fool proof” indicator. Nevertheless, one can see below how peaks in commercial short interest very often precede sharp declines in price.

At the moment, gold is sitting just below $1,300, which has been a key level not only for price but also for peaks in commercial short interest. Other than the Brexit event in June 2016, the price of gold has been capped at $1,300 five straight times on sharply increasing commercial short interest.

Will this time be different? Certainly, there are Brexit-like events which could push gold above the important $1,300 price level. Some of those triggers include: brinkmanship on the U.S. debt ceiling, nuclear brinkmanship with North Korea and political turmoil in the U.S. Without these triggers, it is our expectation that price will decline, giving the commercial banks the opportunity to cover their shorts and reload for the next move upward.

For our positioning in gold and silver, we follow a rules-based approach that takes into account five key indicators, and our COT analysis is just one of the five.

