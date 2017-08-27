Adamas Pharmaceuticals: Still Upside After Big Rally

We revisit this small cap name from an investment perspective after its green light from the FDA.

Even with the big rise, the shares still seem significantly undervalued given the potential of the drug.

Answering a question with a question is simply a way to gain enough time to think of a plausible lie.” - C.J. Redwine

Shareholders of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) headed into the weekend on a high note. Thanks to FDA approval of its drug ADS-5102 after the bell on Thursday, the shares of this small, promising and undervalued biopharma stock were up some 40% in trading on Friday. We thought approval was likely and said so in a recent Spotlight piece, a week before the FDA gave Adamas the green light for this compound.

So what now for Adamas and its shareholders? We take a look at the long term impacts of this approval on the company along with our view on the potential for additional capital appreciation for the stock below.

The Market:

ADS-5102 is the first drug formally approved for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy. In the United States, there are approximately 150,000 - 200,000 people with Parkinson's disease whose daily life is impacted by this symptom. Pricing has not been set as of yet, but annual pricing is speculated to be between a wide range of $10,000 to $30,000. A five star analyst (TipRanks) at Mizuho Securities believes pricing will come in at $14,400 annually or $1,200 monthly. That seems like a good bogey. Cowen (below) is modeling a $15,000 annual price tag.

I have seen peak sales projections in the $500 million to $600 million range. That would mean the company would have to achieve approximately 20% market share of the folks affected with this affliction in the United States. Even 10% penetration would bring in $250 million to $300 million a year. Cowen & Co. expects 15% penetration and $400 million in sales by FY2015.

Another SA contributor pointed out this week that ADS-5102 might also have potential in multiple sclerosis {MS} which is an even larger market. Cowen is modeling up to additional $200 million in sales by FY2021 for some combination of ADS-5102 sales in Europe for the currently approved indication and MS Gait.

Balance Sheet & Rollout:

The company ended the second quarter with approximately $145 million in cash on the books as well as $65 million additional available in a recently signed credit facility. An additional capital raise to roll out ADS-5102 seems unlikely at this point. The company is building up a sales force of 59 U.S. neurology specialist sales representatives that can address 95% of the target market for physicians treating this population. We should see the first good read on initial sales in the first quarter of 2018.

Analyst Commentary:

Thursday's approval brought a flood of analyst activity. Mizuho, as noted above, reiterated their Buy rating and $26 price target. Cowen & Co. raised their price target from $45 to $55. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target from $29 to $33 a share.

The Verdict:

With Friday's rally, ADMS sports a ~$450 million market capitalization. Given the cash on the balance sheet and eventual $300 million to $600 million annual sales from ADS-5102, this seems extremely low. In addition, the company has initiated a Phase 1 program for ADS-4101 for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy as that pipeline candidate advances. ADS-4101 is an investigational, modified-release, high-dose lacosamide therapy.

Finally, the company has two approved compounds licensed to Allergan (AGN); Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease. Adamas will start receiving royalties on Namenda XR in June of next year. This compound is facing generic competition so it will not be a big revenue stream. Namzaric will start paying a royalty stream in May of 2020. Cowen is modeling $160 million in total royalties which a maximum annual take of $35 million to Adamas for this compound.

Add it all up, and I think the rally in Adamas is just getting started. I expect to see the stock in the low or mid $20s by end of the year.

People tell you that you cannot, because they do not.” - Tim Fargo

Author's note: To get these types of articles and Instablogs on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile; hit the big, orange "Follow" button; and choose the real-time alerts option.

Happy Hunting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMS,AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.