3 Dividend Increases: August 21-25, 2017

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly raise dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings. In the past week, three companies on my watch list announced dividend increases, including one of the stocks I own. The table below presents a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$ unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a five-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

AFG is an insurance holding company based in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and sells these products through independent insurance agents and brokers, as well as through employee agents. It also provides traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities. AFG was founded in 1872.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 12.00%, from 31.25¢ per share to 35¢ per share. The dividend is payable in October.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK)

WLK is an international manufacturer and supplier of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. The company's products are used in various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, and residential and commercial construction. WLK was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recently, WLK increased its quarterly dividend from 19.06¢ per share to 21¢ per share, an increase of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is August 30, and the dividend will be paid on September 18 to shareholders of record on September 1.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MO was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. In March 2008, MO spun off the subsidiary Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) to protect it from litigation in the United States.

On Thursday, August 24, MO increased its quarterly dividend to 66¢ per share, an increase of 8.20%. The dividend is payable on October 10 to shareholders of record on September 15. MO will trade ex-dividend on September 14.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, AFG, WLK, and MO.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

AFG's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in AFG in June 2010 would have returned 11.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

WLK's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in WLK in January 2007 would have returned 16.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

MO's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in MO in January 2009 would have returned 21.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.